Home Opener Set for Sunday
11/13 Linfield – 2 p.m. 11/13 Clackamas – 2 p.m. 125 #10 Brandon Kaylor RSo. 141 #23 Cleveland Belton RJr. 165 #27 Matthew Olguin RSo. 174 Mason Christiansen So. • Oregon State welcomes in-state opposition when Clackamas and Linfield come to Gill Coliseum on Sunday afternoon for a tri-meet.
Mitchell Wins, Beavs Place Fourth in Historic Regional Performance
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. – Kaylee Mitchell became Oregon State's first regional champion to lead the Beavers to their best finish at the NCAA West Regionals in school history. The Beavs placed fourth with a school record-low of 150 points, both marking the best in OSU history at the event....
Beavers Take Down No. 1 Washington in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. – The Oregon State men's soccer team closed out the regular season by taking down No. 1 Washington 1-0 in Seattle Thursday evening. The Beaver victory handed the Huskies their first defeat of the season, and their first loss in Seattle since Oregon State beat them last season.
Posts Power Beavs In Victory
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State's posts both recorded double-doubles in a dominant 89-53 win over Seattle U on Thursday night. Raegan Beers led the team with 22 points and 11 rebounds on a 9-for-14 day from the field while Jelena Mitrovic posted six blocks to go with her 14 points and 13 boards. Talia von Oelhoffen recorded her seventh career 20-point game while AJ Marotte contributed 18 points, five assists and five rebounds.
Beavs Head To Utah And Colorado For Pair Of Contests
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State volleyball team takes the road again, traveling to face Utah on Thursday and Colorado on Saturday in the second to last road trip of the season. First serve for both matches is set for 6 p.m. PT. FOLLOW THE BEAVS. Watch Thursday: Utah...
Baseball Adds San Diego To 2023 Schedule
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State baseball has added a 56th game to its schedule for the 2023 season and will host San Diego March 7 at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field, it was announced on Thursday. That brings the Beavers' home slate to 30 games. Oregon State and San...
Oregon State Gymnastics Announces Four To 2023 Signing Class
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Head coach Tanya Chaplin added four new members to the GymBeavs family during National Signing Day on Wednesday for the 2023-24 season. Joining the reigning Pac-12 Regular Season Champions are Olivia Buckner (Riverton, Utah / Olympus Gymnastics), Taylor DeVries (Roscoe, Ill. / Legacy Elite Gymnastics), Sophia Esposito (Melville, N.Y. / New Image Gymnastics) and Mia Heather (San Francisco, Calif. / San Mateo Gymnastics).
Beavs Head to Regionals Looking for Standout Performance
CORVALLIS – Oregon State heads to the NCAA West Regional race looking for a big-time performance to secure its spot at the national championships. The regional race begins at 10 a.m. at Chambers Bay Golf Course. Fans can find live results to follow the action here. The Beavers, ranked...
Women's Soccer Signs Two on National Signing Day
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State women's soccer team welcomed a pair of newcomers to the team on Wednesday. "We are very excited about the addition of Claire and Mia," said head coach Lauren Sinacola. "Both individuals will add a great deal to our program on and off the field. The future is looking bright, and I cannot wait for them to join us in Corvallis! Go Beavs!"
Jack Colletto Named A Finalist For Hornung Award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Oregon State redshirt senior Jack Colletto has been named one of four finalists for the Hornung Award, the Lousiville Sports Commission announced Thursday. The honor is given annually to college football's most versatile player. The honor is in its 13th season, and is in tribute to...
Women’s Golf Signs Two Student-Athletes
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State women's golf head coach Dawn Shockley and associate head coach Kelly Kerkvliet announced Thursday that two student-athletes have signed National Letters of Intent to join the program beginning with the 2023-24 season. The class includes Rebecca Kim from South Surrey, British Columbia and Raya...
Women’s Basketball Hosts Seattle U on Thursday
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State will look to build on its momentum from Monday's season-opening win when it takes on Seattle U on Thursday. The Beavers and Redhawks tip off at 6 p.m. with the matchup streamed on the Oregon State Livestream. Ron Callan will call the action on the Beaver Sports Radio Network.
