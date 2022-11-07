Read full article on original website
Related
cbs19news
Couric gift creates new UVA scholarship fund
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A gift from an award-winning journalist has created a new scholarship fund at the University of Virginia. Katie Couric, a 1979 UVA alumna, recently gave the university $1 million to create the Katie Couric Blue Ridge Scholars Fund. According to a release, the scholarship will...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro High School students petition against transgender policy changes
Waynesboro High School staff and students presented Waynesboro School Board with a petition protesting proposed policies by Gov. Glenn Youngkin for transgender and nonbinary public school students at its regular meeting Tuesday night. “My hope for all of our children — is that all our children have the tools and...
cbs19news
Honoring Veterans: ParadeRest celebrates past and future veterans
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- ParadeRest has a mission to honor and appreciate the sacrifice of military service members and military families, past, present and future. The organization provides ways to engage military personnel and their families with the local community. It is made up of veterans, non-veterans, and representatives...
schillingshow.com
Guest editorial: Brackney murdered public safety in Charlottesville; here’s how it can be resurrected
There is no Charlottesville Police Department anymore. Its death warrant was signed several years ago with the suspicious, improper hiring of Rashall Brackney. You will recall that she was never in the initial hiring pool of significantly more qualified candidates. She was brought into the pool much later, after several more-qualified candidates had been eliminated by the Inquisition. Unlike the others, she was never forced to endure months of interrogations by local soviets, or spend hours being torn-down for their decades of professional experience instead of being asked substantial questions about their ideas to prop up a department under attack from all sides. After all that, the despicable then-mayor Nikuyah Walker hand-selected Brackney, someone who would become her closest ally in her long-standing campaign of hate. The goal: to destroy one of the last vestiges of proper government in the city that we now know she completely despises.
wmra.org
Voters weigh in from Charlottesville, Albemarle, Augusta precincts
Voter turnout was strong, steady, and civil at three local precincts midday on Election Day. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. At Venable Elementary School in Charlottesville, a line of young voters was forming around 11 a.m. – many of them going through the same-day voter registration process that went into effect this fall, allowing eligible voters to register in person on Election Day.
Valley Health Closes Luray Gym
LURAY, Va. – The only full-service fitness center in Luray has closed its doors for good. The Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center has been temporarily closed since October 13 due to fire damage from the adjacent Dollar Tree store. However, in a November 7 letter, Valley Health's Corporate Director of Fitness Services, Jeffrey Jeran, advised members that the closure is now permanent.
cbs19news
Louisa County Football: More Than a Way of Life
MINERAL, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- If you have not taken a trip to The Jungle in Louisa County, it is something you have to see to believe. "Get your popcorn ready," Louisa County athletic director George Stanley said, "I think it is every bit of what's advertised, it's crazy it's just an environment that I haven't seen anywhere else."
This Abandoned Italian Mansion Was the First House with Electricity in Nelson County
Swannanoa in presentSwannanoa (mansion)/ Wikipedia. Villa Swannanoa was constructed in 1912 by philanthropist and entrepreneur James H. Dooley in the Italian Renaissance Revival style.
cbs19news
Charlottesville company named among Made in Virginia honorees
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A product made in Charlottesville has been recognized by the Made in Virginia Awards. Virginia Living magazine recently announced the 2022 winners, including 30 companies from 20 cities across the Commonwealth. Each Made in Virginia award winner will be featured in the December 2022 issue...
realcrozetva.com
Expanding Mobile Home Park, and a new Augusta Health sign
I get these emails from Albemarle County, I guess because I’m now on the CCAC and I’m glad I do — better to know know what’s happening in our community. Not every announcement is a “big” one, and often it’s the aggregate of the small ones that matter.
The Daily South
The Best Things To Do In Orange, Virginia
In Orange, Virginia, amber hills of grain melt into purple vineyard vines. It’s where horse farms neighbor tiny villages, and fried chicken is as likely to be on the menu as a crab cake. It’s where people like James Madison made his family homestead and developed his ideals and conflicting principles of freedom, and the Grand Dame of Southern cooking, Edna Lewis, was raised. The history runs deep, the food is soulful, and the people are hospitable.
cbs19news
VAFF wraps for 2022
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thousands of people attended the 35th annual Virginia Film Festival last weekend. According to a release, there were more than 17,200 attendances to paid and free events during the festival, which features more than 100 films and various special guests. Additionally, there were 28 sold-out...
cbs19news
Scottsville commission votes for proposed factory redevelopment
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An old tire factory building in Scottsville could become new apartments and commercial space. At a meeting on Monday, the Scottsville Planning Commission voted 3-1 to recommend approval to redevelop the facility. Between 1944 and 2009, the factory produced tire cord, but it has...
cbs19news
JAUNT reporting problems with phones
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People who are trying to get in touch with JAUNT may be having some issues on Tuesday morning. According to an email, the organization is having intermittent issues with its phone system. People can still call the main number at (434) 296-3184, and if they...
cbs19news
New apartment complex may be coming to Scottsville
SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Scottsville is looking to improve its economy by increasing the population. The town's Planning Commission has recommended approval for a proposal to turn an old tire factory into apartments. The factory closed in 2009 and has been empty since. Scottsville Town Administrator Matt Lawless says...
NBC 29 News
Village at Gordon House announces plans to close in 2023
GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Village at Gordon House says it will be closing its doors next year. The senior living community announced Tuesday, November 8, that it recently notified staff, residents, and their families of an anticipated closure date of March 1, 2023. “We have enjoyed a wonderful 40...
cbs19news
Traffic changes as new interchange at Pantops opens
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Construction has been ongoing for months on the diverging diamond interchange at Richmond Road and Interstate 64. It briefly shifts traffic to the opposite side of the road and gets rid of left turns crossing lanes of oncoming traffic. "It will make the commute...
cbs19news
Prepping for remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville city officials are getting ready for Friday's storm threat by cleaning up leaves. The city makes it a routine to clean storm drains prior to big storms, like the one that is expected to impact the area on Friday. Workers prioritize areas that are...
cbs19news
Shops at Stonefield announces outdoor refreshment area
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People who are old enough to imbibe can now move between businesses in part of the Shops at Stonefield. There is now a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area there, which allows people to go into an establishment that sells alcoholic drinks and get one to go in a special DORA cup.
NBC 29 News
Albemarle Co. business credits increase in wood-burning stove sales to outage concerns
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Some people are getting an early start in case Old Man Winter comes knocking with power outages again. NBC29 checked in with ACME Stove & Fireplace Center about current sales right now. Owner Jim Simpkins says more people are buying wood and gas burning stoves just in case the lights go out again.
Comments / 0