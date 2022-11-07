TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- Zerobank Design Factory Co., Ltd. (ZDF), a subsidiary of Fukuoka Financial Group, has announced that it will begin offering a full-cloud banking system. The system is based on the core system that ZDF and Accenture developed for Minna Bank. ZDF will provide this system to domestic and overseas financial institutions, as well as to non-financial businesses seeking to introduce new banking services. By promoting digital transformation in the global financial industry, ZDF aims to realize its mission to ‘Deliver valuable connections to everyone’. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005176/en/ ZDF to Offer Full-Cloud Banking System (Graphic: Business Wire)

18 MINUTES AGO