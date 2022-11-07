ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

wvlt.tv

Tennessee Lottery player wins $800,000 in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Following the thrill of the world-record Powerball jackpot, the excitement of winning big remains alive and well in Tennessee. A Tennessee Cash player in Murfreesboro has won $800,000, according to the Tennessee Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased this week at a Publix store located at...
WATE

Lottery games in Tennessee other than Powerball

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee is one of the many U.S. states that try to win millions to billions of dollars from the Powerball jackpot. However, there are other ways to win money in the state. According to the Tennessee Lottery website, there is a big market for scratch-it...
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man turns $20 into $100,000 lottery win

A Mississippi man turned $20 into $100,000 with a purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the lottery player from Louisville won $100,000 on a $20 Mega Money ticket. The man identified as “Harvey L.” purchased the winning ticket from Fair Oil-Louisville on S. Church...
wvlt.tv

Veterans Day deals in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With Veterans Day approaching, several East Tennessee chains and businesses are offering deals and free gifts to those who serve or have served. Veterans Day is Nov. 11, 2022. Cracker Barrel. Cracker Barrel is offering a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake to veterans...
WSMV

Three Midstate Powerball players win, jackpot now $1.9 billion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Middle Tennessee Powerball players won at least $50,000 in Saturday night’s drawing. There was no winner in the draw and the jackpot now stands at $1.9 billion for Monday’s drawing. All four of the winning players selected four of the five white balls...
WKRN

Schools closed due to sickness in Tennessee

Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Rutherford County Schools could be getting more portable...
