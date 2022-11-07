ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

LSUCountry

Game Preview and Predictions: No. 7 LSU vs. Arkansas

The Tigers enter their matchup against Arkansas looking to replicate the same success they had a week ago against Alabama. As this program continues to “rebuild” under Brian Kelly, they have jumped hurdle after hurdle, but facing a fiery Razorbacks squad in Fayetteville presents a different challenge. The...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
On3.com

4-star athlete Robby Washington re-affirms Miami commitment

Miami (Fla.) Miami Palmetto four-star wide receiver Robby Washington has re-affirmed his commitment to Miami on social media Friday. “I am a cane, nothing more to be said,” he tweeted. The announcement comes after Pittsburg (Calif.) four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada flipped his commitment to Florida, sending shockwaves throughout college...
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Tennessee vs. Missouri: How to watch, stream, listen

It’s Senior Day at Neyland Stadium Saturday, when No. 5 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) hosts Missouri (4-5, 2-4) for a Noon Eastern Time kickoff in Knoxville. The game will be televised by CBS, the first in a SEC doubleheader on the network. Seniors will be honored on the field...
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

Scouting Report: Duquesne Dukes

Two teams that were very impressive in their season openers will face off at Rupp Arena on Friday evening. The #4 ranked Kentucky Wildcats blew out Howard 95-63 despite missing three primary rotation players. Similarly, Duquesne beat Montana 91-63 without their projected starting point guard Tevin Brewer. Both programs will likely still be at less than full strength in Friday night’s matchup.
PITTSBURGH, PA
On3.com

Two Notre Dame football freshmen with highly anticipated debuts

Notre Dame has an opportunity to get some freshmen on the field over the next two weeks if it takes care of business against inferior foes. Easier said than done (See: losses to Marshall and Stanford). But wins over then-No. 16 Syracuse and then-No. 4 Clemson could have indicated the Fighting Irish are ready to roll over Navy and Boston College.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Kalamazoo, MI
K-102.5 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

