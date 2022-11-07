ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX21News.com

Colorado Springs veteran group welcomes all vets

Citizen Soldier Connection: Christmas Wish program. Citizen Soldier Connection: Christmas Wish program. Voters, Frisch weigh in on tight House District 3 …. The race between incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert and her Democratic opponent Adam Frisch continued to tighten, with the congresswoman trailing by a razor-thin margin as of Wednesday night. Rogelio Mares reports.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Veteran & inspirational speaker talks on Veterans Day

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — From Olympic hopeful and combat veteran to an amputee, to two-time Paralympian and silver medalist, John Register’s life might change with one wrong step, but getting back up begins with one right step. Loving Living Local host Nova sat down with Register, who spoke about...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Jiffy Lube thanks all veterans with a special offer

(SPONSORED) — Jiffy Lube in Colorado Springs is grateful to all military members who have served and continue to serve. On Friday, November 11th, all veterans and active-duty service with a military I.D. will receive a FREE Conventional Oil Change. Regional Manager of Jiffy Lube, Chris McDonald, chatted with Nova about their Veterans Day offer plus preparing your vehicle for winter!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Whataburger picks sites of next 4 Colorado locations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is answering the call of hungry Coloradans. The Texas-based burger chain has picked the sites of its next four Colorado restaurants. Earlier this year, Whataburger returned to Colorado for the first time in decades, opening locations in February and September in Colorado Springs. The...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
99.9 The Point

This Colorado Springs Cemetery is Famous for Creepy Occurrences

Going for a stroll through any cemetery can be spooky enough, but Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs is especially eerie - even for most individuals who work there. That's because the historic burial grounds in El Paso County are believed to be haunted. Evergreen Cemetery has even been featured on an episode of Biography Channel's "My Ghost Story," during which several people described out-of-the-ordinary experiences that took place at the creepy Colorado location.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Skate in the Park Preview

Citizen Soldier Connection: Christmas Wish program. Citizen Soldier Connection: Christmas Wish program. Voters, Frisch weigh in on tight House District 3 …. The race between incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert and her Democratic opponent Adam Frisch continued to tighten, with the congresswoman trailing by a razor-thin margin as of Wednesday night. Rogelio Mares reports.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Upcoming events at the Colorado Springs City Auditorium

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Community Cultural Collective is bringing the 100-year-old Colorado Springs City Auditorium to life and hosting inspired events inside the building before the renovation, slated for 2023. Lauren Martinez and Mitch Jones from the Cultural Collective came into the studio to chat about the events you can attend this month!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Safety concerns raised due to increase in downtown Colorado Springs residents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An expected threefold increase in the the number of people living downtown over the next two years has a downtown leader asking for safety improvements in the area. Susan Edmondson, president and CEO of the Downtown Development Authority, told the City Council this week that nearly 2,100 apartment units will The post Safety concerns raised due to increase in downtown Colorado Springs residents appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Veterans Day closures around Southern Colorado

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — While many will be celebrating the nation’s former service members this Veterans Day, some places in Colorado will be closed in observance. Read below for a list of what will be closed on Veterans Day by county in Southern Colorado: El Paso County closures: El Paso County administrative and elected administrative offices […]
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Sections of ‘No Man’s Land’ on west end of Colorado Avenue annexed into Colorado Springs Tuesday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several areas along West Colorado Avenue between Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs, currently in an unincorporated region known as "No Man's Land," have become part of the Colorado Springs city limits for the first time. City of Colorado Springs The City Council voted Tuesday to annex three parcels -- The post Sections of ‘No Man’s Land’ on west end of Colorado Avenue annexed into Colorado Springs Tuesday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Trapped kitten rescued from dumpster

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) shared a heart-warming story of a kitten, Addy, that got herself stuck in a broken dumpster. Despite the concern for the kitten, it was a rescue that has a ‘happy tail ending.” Addy, a tortoiseshell kitten, found herself stuck when she got a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs Planning Commission OKs controversial 8,000-seat outdoor amphitheater

A controversial 8,000-seat outdoor amphitheater proposed for Colorado Springs' far north side was approved Wednesday by a divided City Planning Commission. The decision followed more than seven hours of debate and discussion in which the amphitheater's developer touted the project's economic and quality-of-life benefits and nearby residents objected to noise, parking and traffic problems they fear the venue would create. Area residents are expected to appeal the commission's decision to...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

The Broadmoor announces new VP & Managing Director

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Broadmoor named Abby Murtagh as the new Vice President and Managing Director on Nov. 3, 2022. Jack Damioli, President and CEO of The Broadmoor, made the announcement. “We are very excited to welcome Abby to The Broadmoor family. She brings a wealth of knowledge and diverse experiences from iconic, one-of-a-kind hotels on a national scale,” said Mr. Damioli.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Thursday HSVB state tournament recap

Discovery Canyon vs. Palisade -- Palmer Ridge vs. Lewis-Palmer -- Fowler vs. Hoehne. Discovery Canyon vs. Palisade -- Palmer Ridge vs. Lewis-Palmer -- Fowler vs. Hoehne. Citizen Soldier Connection: Christmas Wish program. Citizen Soldier Connection: Christmas Wish program. Voters, Frisch weigh in on tight House District 3 …. The race...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Child safe after kidnapping in Colorado Springs Wednesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a child is safe with their mother following a kidnapping Wednesday night. Officers responded to a disturbance in the area of Fountain and Circle at 8:30 p.m. “During the investigation the male suspect fled from officers with a child in his vehicle,” police...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy