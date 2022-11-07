Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Unexpected Treasure Is Under the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Drain CoverColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Four Unique and Possibly Quirky Places of Interest in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
8-year-old boy becomes the youngest person to reach the top of El CapitanMargaret MinnicksColorado Springs, CO
How Rate Hikes are Impacting Colorado Springs Real EstateJoe BoylanColorado Springs, CO
UPDATE: State issues health warning for marijuana sold in Colorado SpringsMatt WhittakerColorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs veteran group welcomes all vets
Colorado Springs veteran group welcomes all vets

Voters, Frisch weigh in on tight House District 3 …. The race between incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert and her Democratic opponent Adam Frisch continued to tighten, with the congresswoman trailing by a razor-thin margin as of Wednesday night. Rogelio Mares reports.
Veteran group welcomes all vets to weekly lunch
One group of veterans gets together every week in Colorado Springs and welcomes all vets in the community to join them.
FOX21News.com
Veteran & inspirational speaker talks on Veterans Day
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — From Olympic hopeful and combat veteran to an amputee, to two-time Paralympian and silver medalist, John Register’s life might change with one wrong step, but getting back up begins with one right step. Loving Living Local host Nova sat down with Register, who spoke about...
FOX21News.com
Jiffy Lube thanks all veterans with a special offer
(SPONSORED) — Jiffy Lube in Colorado Springs is grateful to all military members who have served and continue to serve. On Friday, November 11th, all veterans and active-duty service with a military I.D. will receive a FREE Conventional Oil Change. Regional Manager of Jiffy Lube, Chris McDonald, chatted with Nova about their Veterans Day offer plus preparing your vehicle for winter!
KRDO
Community asked to help HSPPR take care of 60+ rescued kittens and cats in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is asking for the community's help in taking care of dozens of cats and kittens that were rescued in Colorado Springs. The HSPPR said Wednesday, the Animal Law Enforcement team was alerted to 64 cats living...
An Unexpected Treasure Is Under the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Drain Cover
(Colorado Springs, CO) Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has left its mark on downtown Colorado Springs. On the southwest corner of E. Platte Avenue and North Tejon Street, across from the new playground at Acacia Park, there is a storm drain with the zoo's logo.
Whataburger picks sites of next 4 Colorado locations
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is answering the call of hungry Coloradans. The Texas-based burger chain has picked the sites of its next four Colorado restaurants. Earlier this year, Whataburger returned to Colorado for the first time in decades, opening locations in February and September in Colorado Springs. The...
This Colorado Springs Cemetery is Famous for Creepy Occurrences
Going for a stroll through any cemetery can be spooky enough, but Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs is especially eerie - even for most individuals who work there. That's because the historic burial grounds in El Paso County are believed to be haunted. Evergreen Cemetery has even been featured on an episode of Biography Channel's "My Ghost Story," during which several people described out-of-the-ordinary experiences that took place at the creepy Colorado location.
FOX21News.com
Skate in the Park Preview
Skate in the Park Preview

Voters, Frisch weigh in on tight House District 3 …. The race between incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert and her Democratic opponent Adam Frisch continued to tighten, with the congresswoman trailing by a razor-thin margin as of Wednesday night. Rogelio Mares reports.
FOX21News.com
Upcoming events at the Colorado Springs City Auditorium
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Community Cultural Collective is bringing the 100-year-old Colorado Springs City Auditorium to life and hosting inspired events inside the building before the renovation, slated for 2023. Lauren Martinez and Mitch Jones from the Cultural Collective came into the studio to chat about the events you can attend this month!
Colorado Springs medical marijuana shops may be 'devastated' by vote, smaller towns to see benefits
El Paso County voters picked marijuana industry winners and losers Tuesday, with decisions that are predicted to devastate Colorado Springs medical marijuana shops and buoy enterprises in Manitou Springs and Palmer Lake. Following the vote, a marijuana industry group is looking forward to statewide solutions to help hurting medical marijuana...
Safety concerns raised due to increase in downtown Colorado Springs residents
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An expected threefold increase in the the number of people living downtown over the next two years has a downtown leader asking for safety improvements in the area. Susan Edmondson, president and CEO of the Downtown Development Authority, told the City Council this week that nearly 2,100 apartment units will The post Safety concerns raised due to increase in downtown Colorado Springs residents appeared first on KRDO.
Veterans Day closures around Southern Colorado
(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — While many will be celebrating the nation’s former service members this Veterans Day, some places in Colorado will be closed in observance. Read below for a list of what will be closed on Veterans Day by county in Southern Colorado: El Paso County closures: El Paso County administrative and elected administrative offices […]
Sections of ‘No Man’s Land’ on west end of Colorado Avenue annexed into Colorado Springs Tuesday
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several areas along West Colorado Avenue between Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs, currently in an unincorporated region known as "No Man's Land," have become part of the Colorado Springs city limits for the first time. City of Colorado Springs The City Council voted Tuesday to annex three parcels -- The post Sections of ‘No Man’s Land’ on west end of Colorado Avenue annexed into Colorado Springs Tuesday appeared first on KRDO.
Trapped kitten rescued from dumpster
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) shared a heart-warming story of a kitten, Addy, that got herself stuck in a broken dumpster. Despite the concern for the kitten, it was a rescue that has a ‘happy tail ending.” Addy, a tortoiseshell kitten, found herself stuck when she got a […]
Colorado Springs Planning Commission OKs controversial 8,000-seat outdoor amphitheater
A controversial 8,000-seat outdoor amphitheater proposed for Colorado Springs' far north side was approved Wednesday by a divided City Planning Commission. The decision followed more than seven hours of debate and discussion in which the amphitheater's developer touted the project's economic and quality-of-life benefits and nearby residents objected to noise, parking and traffic problems they fear the venue would create. Area residents are expected to appeal the commission's decision to...
KKTV
Time is running out to apply for Colorado’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is inching toward its final days. The temporary, emergency program was first implemented to help with effects of the pandemic. Elizabeth Quevedo, Director of Community Impact for Pikes Peak United Way, said they’ve been working with Colorado Springs...
FOX21News.com
The Broadmoor announces new VP & Managing Director
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Broadmoor named Abby Murtagh as the new Vice President and Managing Director on Nov. 3, 2022. Jack Damioli, President and CEO of The Broadmoor, made the announcement. “We are very excited to welcome Abby to The Broadmoor family. She brings a wealth of knowledge and diverse experiences from iconic, one-of-a-kind hotels on a national scale,” said Mr. Damioli.
FOX21News.com
Thursday HSVB state tournament recap
Thursday HSVB state tournament recap

Discovery Canyon vs. Palisade -- Palmer Ridge vs. Lewis-Palmer -- Fowler vs. Hoehne. Voters, Frisch weigh in on tight House District 3 …. The race between incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert and her Democratic opponent Adam Frisch continued to tighten, with the congresswoman trailing by a razor-thin margin as of Wednesday night.
KKTV
Child safe after kidnapping in Colorado Springs Wednesday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a child is safe with their mother following a kidnapping Wednesday night. Officers responded to a disturbance in the area of Fountain and Circle at 8:30 p.m. “During the investigation the male suspect fled from officers with a child in his vehicle,” police...
