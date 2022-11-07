Video Shows Ted Cruz Getting Hit By Beer Can At Astros Parade

Photo: Getty Images

A video shared online shows Texas Senator Ted Cruz getting hit by a beer can during the Houston Astros' World Series parade on Monday (November 7).

Twitter user @wcgroovy posted the video, which shows Cruz standing on a flat bed Humvee waving to a hostile crowd before a beer nearly pelts his head.

Another person standing on the truck bed, who attempted to block the can from Cruz's head, appears to point out the person who threw the can before grabbing his collar area and notifying security of the incident.

Other videos taken from the parade appear to show Cruz getting booed and flipped off by fans in attendance.

Last month, Cruz faced a hostile crowd during the Astros' American League Championship Series-clinching victory against the New York Yankees in Game 4 at Yankee Stadium, with videos shared online showing New Yorkers yelling slurs and holding up middle fingers in the Texas' senator's direction.

Houston defeated the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-1, in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series to clinch their second Major League Baseball championship in franchise history on Saturday (November 5) night.

The Astros rallied back from a 1-0 deficit in the sixth inning after Yordan Álvarez hit a three-run home run to score Jose Altuve and Carlos Peńa .

Alex Bregman -- who initially got on base with a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch -- scored on a Christian Vázquez single later in the inning.

Starting pitcher Framber Valdez pitched 6.0 innings and recorded nine strikeouts, two hits and one earned run, which came on a solo home run by Kyle Schwarber in the top half of the sixth, prior to the Astros rally.

Relievers Hector Neris , Bryan Abreu and Ryan Pressly each pitched one scoreless full inning to end the game to clinch Houston's second championship in five seasons.

The Astros won three consecutive games to clinch the series, having fallen behind 2-1 in the first three games, which included splitting wins in the first two games at Minute Maid Stadium and a loss in their first road game at Citizens Bank Park.

The Astros then defeated the Phillies in the final two games played in Philadelphia before clinching at their home stadium on Saturday night.