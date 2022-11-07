Read full article on original website
2 women found fatally shot in house that was on fire
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two women were found fatally shot in a house that was on fire. Arlington police say they were alerted about a possible suicidal person at around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 10. Shortly after that, a fire broke out at that persons home, located in the 600 block of E. Lynn Creek Drive. The Arlington Fire Department was able to put out the fire. When they entered the home, they found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound. The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. While first responders continued to search the home, they found a second woman with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no information on the official cause and manner of their deaths or what their relationship was. Police say they are not currently searching for any suspects.
2 in custody, 1 at large after Dallas police chase
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Nov 10)
Paris Police located Tara Dawn George, 25, in the 1200-block of W. Cherry, knowing she had an outstanding felony warrant out of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department. It was for unauthorized absence from a community correction facility, so they arrested her, and she is in Lamar County Jail. Byron...
fox4news.com
Arrest made in road rage shooting on I-30 in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police have arrested a 29-year-old man accused of a road rage shooting on I-30 earlier this week. The shooting happened just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the victim was driving on I-30, near Cooks Lane, when they were shot. Witnesses told responding officers...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Elderly' Man Pushed Into Passing DART Bus During Fight With Four Juveniles: Police
An older man got pushed into a DART bus Thursday during a fight with four juveniles, Dallas Police say. According to police, officers were called to Forest Lane and Meadowknoll Drive at about 1:50 p.m. for a disturbance. Once there, officers learned four juvenile boys had been fighting an older man described as elderly.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dozens Cars Vandalized, Tires Slashed in Fort Worth Neighborhood: Police
Police are investigating vandalism in a Fort Worth neighborhood after tires from more than two dozen cars were found slashed early Thursday morning. Details on the investigation remain limited, but Fort Worth Police Officer Buddy Calzada confirmed about 30 cars were affected in the Sunset Heights neighborhood near Sanguinet Avenue.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Teen Flown To Trauma Center After Shooting
Paris Police responded to shots fired call in the 1400-block of Fitzhugh Ave., and when they arrived could hear women screaming from inside a residence. Officers found a 15-year-old boy that had a gunshot wound to his chest. The investigation led officers to believe that the shots were fired outside the home and penetrated through a window. They transported the victim to Paris Regional Medical Center and flew him to a Dallas hospital for treatment. The investigation continues.
dmagazine.com
DCAD Has Been Hacked!
A FrontBurnervian who works in real estate alerted us to the fact that the site for the Dallas Central Appraisal District has been down for a couple of days. He said a call to their main number produced no explanation for the outage. Cheryl Jordan, the always helpful DCAD director...
17-year-old Texas teen sentenced to life for fatally attacking his mother with hammer
McKINNEY, Texas (TCD) -- A 17-year-old male was recently sentenced to life in prison for fatally attacking his mother with a hammer in 2021. According to a news release from the Collin County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, on Jan. 3, 2021, Adam Barney’s father called 911 and said his son had killed his wife. Officers reportedly responded to the Barney family home, where the father showed them security footage showing Barney attacking his mother.
KXII.com
Stolen pick-up truck
Missing engagement ring found in tornado debris, man proposes on the spot. A Texas man proposes to his girlfriend after finding missing engagement ring in tornado debris. More than 70 homes were destroyed or majorly damaged in Lamar County during storms Friday evening.
wbap.com
$500,000 Bond Set for Suspect in Wrong-Way Crash That Killed Dallas Police Officer
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – Bond has been set for a woman charged the wrong way death of a Dallas police officer last month. Investigators said Mayra Rebollar’s blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit for driving when she crashed into Officer Jacob Arrellano head on along Spur 408 on October 11th.
Two arrested, one wanted after pursuit involving suspected stolen vehicle in Dallas County, officials say
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Two suspects are in custody and a third is wanted after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle led to a foot chase in Dallas County Wednesday afternoon, officials say. The Dallas Police Department told WFAA that its helicopter, Air 1, responded to a report of...
dallasexpress.com
Suspect Arrested in Road Rage Shooting
An arrest has been made following the road-rage killing of 21-year-old Aurimar Iturriago in the early morning hours of October 29. Shardrel Damon Webb, a 25-year-old Dallas man, is facing a murder charge after Carrollton police say he allegedly fatally shot Iturriago. Officers responded to 3535 County Square Drive shortly...
Woman dead in hit-and-run accident, Dallas police look for suspect
Florence Kelly was crossing Royal at Rosser Road just after 11 Monday morning, when she was hit by a gray Toyota Avalon, speeding eastbound on Royal. The Avalon has a Texas license plate: PKH5392.
WATCH: A Happy Proposal After Terrible Tornado Destruction in Paris, TX
Congratulations! In the midst of the destruction left by last weekend's tornados, something special was recovered in the rubble that lead to a beautiful, life-changing moment for this Paris, Texas couple. After the destruction left in the wake of the tornado that hit Paris, TX last weekend, both the current...
fox4news.com
Suspect detained after man injured in Downtown Dallas shooting
DALLAS - A man is being treated for a gunshot wound he suffered in Downtown Dallas Saturday night. Police said the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m., in the 1000 block of Ross Avenue. Two men reportedly got into a fight outside a convenience store near Griffin Street. According to...
fox4news.com
New law inspired by Tarrant County case helps lead to rapist's capture
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Tarrant County judge sentenced a man to 25 years in prison for a 2019 sexual assault. Prosecutors say it was a new law that helped lead to the arrest. Molly Jane’s Law was passed after the murder of a Fort Worth woman in 2017.
Two dead in murder-suicide at Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office, officials say
DALLAS — Two people are dead in a murder-suicide at the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday, officials said. The shooting took place at the facility at 2355 N. Stemmons Freeway, northwest of Downtown Dallas. A heavy law enforcement presence was on the scene following reports of an active shooter.
2 dead in suspected murder-suicide at medical examiner’s office in Texas
Truck driver who killed woman, left her body off Interstate 80 sentenced
Lewisburg, Pa. — The Texas truck driver who killed a woman and dumped her body along Interstate 80 in Union County was sentenced Monday to 40 to 80 years in state prison. Snyder-Union County President Judge Michael H. Sholley imposed the sentence on Monday as part of a plea agreement for Tracy Ray Rollins Jr., 30, of Dallas. Rollins pleaded guilty in September to a third-degree murder charge and 20...
