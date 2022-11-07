DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A police chase in Dallas County ended on Wednesday afternoon with two suspects in custody and another still at large.Dallas police said on Nov. 9, 2022, just after 1:45 p.m., that their helicopter unit responded to a report about a stolen truck. The chopper spotted the vehicle at E. Illinois Ave. and E. Kiest Blvd. and began following it.Police began following the truck but were not involved in a pursuit.As the helicopter continued to follow them, the suspect driver and a passenger got out of the truck and were picked up by a third person driving another stolen truck.The suspects in the stolen white truck then continued to drive recklessly through the south-central Dallas area, at times speeding down the freeway going the wrong way and nearly hitting other drivers.Just before 3:15 p.m., the three suspects drive the white truck into the woods near I-20 and fled on foot. Police took two of them into custody, but are still looking for the third.No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO