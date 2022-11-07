ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGET

Six Flags Magic Mountain closes due to rain

By Kimberly Cheng, Iman Palm
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=009INc_0j2CF3FE00

Six Flags Magic Mountain was closed Monday due to “inclement weather,” the theme park announced on Twitter .

Park tickets purchased for Nov. 7 will be valid until Dec. 31.

The theme park closed amid a powerful storm hitting Southern California, which will bring rain and snow to the region Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Storm arrives, kicking off 3 days of rain, snow across Southern California

The showers are expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain to the coast and valley locations with forecasts showing that Tuesday will bring the heaviest rainfall.

Potential flooding and thunderstorms in certain areas have also been predicted.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Rain drenches Southern California for 2nd day; flash flood warning in effect in L.A. County

Heavy rainfall throughout Southern California prompted mandatory evacuation orders as well as flash flood warnings Tuesday. A flash flood warning was issued for parts of Los Angeles County until 4:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. “This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation,” an emergency alert read. “Do not attempt to travel unless you […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ylhsthewrangler.com

The Tunnel of Terror: First Haunted Car Wash in Southern California

Are you ready to enter the Tunnel of Terror? As you arrive at the car wash, Michael Myers greets you. If a door is unlocked, it may be opened by an oncoming monster to enjoy the ride with you. Clowns might honk your horn or be holding a chainsaw. Going through the drive through, there is fog, flashy lights, and spine-chilling frights.
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Los Angeles

At Least One Dead, Two Missing in Ontario Wash After Morning Downpours

One person has died and two people remain missing after reports of six people washed downstream in an Ontario wash. Fire-rescue personnel rescued three people from a river wash and continued to search for at least two others in the water after a morning a rain throughout Southern California. One...
ONTARIO, CA
thequakercampus.org

California Pumps Out Gas Rebate

Gas prices remain high in Southern California, with the average price of gas sitting at $6.19 per gallon statewide. Back in June, Governor Gavin Newson signed a tax relief package meant to help Californians with the high gas prices and inflation. The three tier program is meant to help approximately 23 million Californians fight inflation. Governor Newson announced the news on Twitter on June 26, with checks said to be sent out to Californians starting in October.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Single winning $2B Powerball ticket sold in CA, $1M ticket sold in Beaumont; check your numbers here

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The California Lottery confirms the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, at Joe's Service Center, making the single winner a billionaire. California Lottery The post Single winning $2B Powerball ticket sold in CA, $1M ticket sold in Beaumont; check your numbers here appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jalopnik

Students Surprised Teacher by Buying Him a New Car

People being humans and helping their fellow humans is always a good thing. It’s even better when that help is enough to change someone’s life for the better. That’s what happened to one Southern California teacher; ABC Los Angeles reports that students got together and raised money for the teacher to buy him a car.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

3 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in California

LOS ANGELES - Once again there were no winning tickets that matched all six numbers drawn in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. That means the jackpot rolls over to a new record grand prize of $1.9 billion for Monday's drawing. The jackpot on Saturday was $1.6 billion. The numbers drawn were:...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

KGET

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy