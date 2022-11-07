Sun Zhe, one of China’s most prolific fashion editors, will return to Elle China as editor in chief, the Hearst publication confirmed Friday. He will take up the position beginning Nov. 21, succeeding Nicole Xue, who left the title in September after almost three years. More from WWDLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in Beijing2022 Qixi Campaigns from Luxury and Fashion Brands Sun was first appointed to the role in 2005, at the age of 29. He succeeded Angelica Cheung, who left the position to work on the launch of Vogue China. He was the...

