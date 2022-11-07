ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Brockton man arrested, held without bail in connection with Sunday shooting in Dorchester

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wljXB_0j2CEhNY00

A Brockton man was ordered held without bail Monday in connection with a shooting in Dorchester last night, one of three across the city

According to Boston Police, Aquan Hudson, 24, is facing charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and illegal weapon and ammunition charges after allegedly shooting at a driver that collided with him at Dorchester intersection Sunday night.

Officers first responded to the area of 92 Westview Street for a ShotSpotter notification. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and a RED SUV with significant front-end damage, according to Assistant District Attorney Kaitlin Tolbert. Surveillance video captured the red SUV colliding with Hudson’s white SUV when the latter was stopped at the intersections of Westview and Ames. Hudson allegedly exited his vehicle, firing multiple shots at the driver of the red SUV.

Hudson was later stopped by Massachusetts State Police and placed under arrest.

“Investigators are diligently working to identify and hold accountable all of the people responsible for the burst of violence Sunday night and we need anyone who has any information on these incidents to come forward. Our neighborhoods are best protected when law enforcement and the public work together to address these dangerous incidents,” Hayden said.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Man shot and killed in Dorchester, police say

Police are investigating a shooting death in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Boston Police responded to a reports of a person shot on Harvard and Paxton Streets in Dorchester at 1:13 p.m. They said they found a man with gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead on the scene by Boston EMS.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Shooter Sought After Man Is Killed in Dorchester

After a man became the 30th deadly shooting victim in Boston this year, the city's police force continue their search for the shooter Thursday. This latest shooting happened in Dorchester Wednesday in broad daylight and left a man in his 30s dead. No arrests have been made yet. There have...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Man killed in daytime shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood

BOSTON — A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, according to police. Boston police said officers were called to the intersection of Harvard and Paxton streets shortly before 1:15 p.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the area. The victim,...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Police investigate deadly shooting in Dorchester

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVDORCHESTER - A shooting in the middle of the afternoon in Dorchester has residents concerned about violence. The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. at the corner of Paxton and Harvard Streets. The victim is a man in his 30's. He was pronounced dead at the scene.District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the time of day the shooting occurred is concerning. "Another brazen shooting in the middle of the day," Hayden said. "We simply have too many guns." Neighbor Rene Weathers said the neighborhood is usually quiet. She's worried about the violence as there is a youth...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Dorchester Man Arrested After Attempted Armed Robbery, Police Say

Officers have arrested a man who is accused of demanding money and jewelry from two people and firing a gun during the ordeal, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department. Sylvester Coburn, 36, of Dorchester, was arrested Wednesday in Dorchester after the incident that happened around 10:05...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Excavation worker shot to death in front of his family on Harvard Street in Dorchester

Victim identified as Elijah Pinckney, 35, of Dorchester. A man was shot at Harvard and Paxton streets around 1:15 p.m. Boston Police report he was declared dead at the scene. Live Boston reports the victim was a worker for Riley Brothers, a Stoughton company that specializes in paving and utility work, and that he was shot repeatedly as his family watched. A company dump truck was parked nearby.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Daytime Murder Rocks Neighborhood as Riley Brothers Construction Worker is Gunned Down in front of Family

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 13:13 hours this afternoon, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers both responded to a 911 call for a person shot. The reporting 911 caller stated that someone had shot her son in front of her in the area near Harvard Street and Paxton Street in Dorchester. The caller also stated that the shooters fled in a white Kia.
BOSTON, MA
ems1.com

Boston ambulance transporting patient involved in crash

BOSTON — A Boston ambulance was involved in a vehicular crash in Roxbury early Thursday morning. According to the Boston police department, the accident between the ambulance and the motor vehicle occurred at 6:14 a.m. at Martin Luther King Boulevard in Roxbury. As a result of the crash, the...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Police Officer Charged With Driving on Drugs

A Boston police officer has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs, according to the city's police department. Christopher Long, who is currently injured on duty and assigned to the Medically Incapacitated Unit, was arrested Monday by police in Haverhill, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Woman claiming to be Boston police officer tried to bring loaded gun on plane

A woman claiming to be a Boston police officer tried to bring a loaded gun in her carry-on onto a plane at Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday, according to TSA. During security screenings on Wednesday morning, TSA officers detected a firearm in a passenger’s carry-on. The Massachusetts State Police were called, and they discovered a loaded .9 mm gun with a round chambered.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
132K+
Followers
139K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy