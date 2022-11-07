Christian Lee: ‘I’m happy’ in ONE Championship, but would love to ‘jump across promotions’ for big UFC fights

Read full article on original website
Alex Pereira: Israel Adesanya would deserve title rematch after UFC 281 but 'isn't going to want it'
NEW YORK – Alex Pereira is confident his business with Israel Adesanya will reach a conclusion at UFC 281 one way or the other. If Pereira (6-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) follows through on his promise to claim the UFC middleweight title from Adesanya (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) on Saturday, he would be up 3-0 in their head-to-head matchups between kickboxing and MMA competition. “The Last Stylebender” has six consecutive title defenses and would be warranted to get a rematch if he drops the strap, and Pereira agrees. Whether Adesanya would actually want the fight, however, is a different story.
Sports world in shock as UFC’s Khabib surpasses Muhammad Ali on list of all-time greats
Khabib Nurmagomedov was greater than Muhammad Ali. That’s according to former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, who either lost his mind or graduated with a degree in Rage Clicks from the Jesse Holland School of S—tposting. Either way, “DC” is taking a beating on Twitter from outraged fights fans.
Daniel Cormier changes tune on Jon Jones' return at heavyweight: 'He's so talented that he'll be OK'
Daniel Cormier believes that, despite Jon Jones’ long layoff, he could capture the UFC heavyweight title. However, that’s not what Cormier initially thought about his arch rival. Prior to heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s title-unification bout with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January, Cormier said Jones would lose to both due to the time away and weight difference.
VIDEO: Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez released on bail; 'I'm ready to go home'
SAN JOSE -- Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez walked out of the Santa Clara County jail early Wednesday for the first time since his arrest eight months ago after making bail while awaiting his trial for attempted murder.After initially denying his bail plea, Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Arthur Bocanegra granted Velasquez's release on $1 million bail Tuesday and added an array of conditions including GPS monitoring. Earlier on Tuesday, Bocanegra had ruled after a two-day preliminary hearing that Velasquez must go to trial next year on attempted murder and other charges stemming from a February shooting."I just...
Daniel Cormier, more fighters celebrate Cain Velasquez freed on bail eight months after arrest
There was good news for Cain Velasquez on Tuesday as the former UFC heavyweight champion was granted bail by a Santa Clara County (Calif.) judge after a pre-trial hearing that extended over two days. Terms of Velasquez’s release include $1 million bail, monitoring and compliance to an extended set of...
Israel Adesanya admits Alex Pereira has “bragging rights” but claims “I know something he doesn’t” ahead of UFC 281
Israel Adesanya is admitting that Alex Pereira has ‘bragging rights’, but claims he ‘knows something’ Alex doesn’t ahead of UFC 281. UFC 281 takes place this coming Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The middleweight main event will feature...
World Boxing Council will order three major fights with top boxers, divisions
The winner between former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. will earn a shot at unbeaten WBC champion Tyson Fury.
Midnight Mania! UFC fighters react to Cain Velasquez being released on bail: ‘Welcome home’
It’s already been a long, hard legal battle for Cain Velasquez, and though that road is far from over, he’s finally scored a victory. Earlier today, news broke that Velasquez was finally eligible to be released on bail after previously being denied three times. He’s been in jail for eight months since allegedly shooting at alleged child molester Harry Goularte and instead striking his stepfather.
Dan Hardy vs. Diego Sanchez boxing match on Ricky Hatton undercard canceled
Did you know that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veterans Dan Hardy and Diego Sanchez were set to face off in a boxing match this weekend? Well, now you do! Unfortunately, the bout has been canceled. This isn’t the first bump in the road when it comes to Hardy’s attempt to...
Conor McGregor claims he’s the highest paid first time actor of all time: “Add that to the rest of my accolades”
Conor McGregor is claiming he’s the highest paid first time actor of all time. Yes, the Irishman is in the news again, this time minus the ape face. The 34 year old, (22-6 MMA) fighter, turned actor, is putting himself out there on social media once again. It is...
Video: Undercard boxer heckles Floyd Mayweather at open workout, backs down after told to get in ring
Floyd Mayweather was ready to have two matches in one week. This weekend (Sun., Nov. 13, 2022), Mayweather will partake in his fifth exhibition boxing match when he clashes with YouTuber, Deji Olatunji. Before that, however, Mayweather received a challenge at an open workout last night (Mon., Nov. 7, 2022).
UFC 281 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Adesanya vs. Pereira
Having defeated virtually every contender the Middleweight division has to offer, division champion, Israel Adesanya, looks to settle a score from his kickboxing days when he faces Alex Pereira for a third time (in combat sports) atop UFC 281, which will take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., this weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022). In other title action, Carla Esparza kicks off her second Strawweight reign against former champ Zhang Weili, while Dustin Poirier battles Michael Chandler in an explosive Lightweight clash in additional main card pay-per-view (PPV) action, and Frankie Edgar makes his final Octagon appearance opposite rising contender Chris Gutierrez.
Jake Paul reveals what Anderson Silva told him during their post-fight bow of respect
Jake Paul has revealed what Anderson Silva told him during their post-fight bow of respect. It was Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva on October 29, 2022, at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The boxing match went all eight rounds with the 47-year-old MMA champion challenging the much younger 25-year-old ‘Problem Child’.
Chris Jericho Shows Off His Physique On 52nd Birthday
Chris Jericho turns 52 on Wednesday, November 9, and the ROH World Champion is seemingly in pristine physical condition. The wrestling legend shared a selfie of himself late Tuesday night, as seen below. Jericho underwent a noticeable physical transformation following his near-death experience in late 2021 while he was on...
Aline Pereira touts MMA debut 6 days after brother Alex Pereira puts Israel Adesanya ‘to sleep’ at UFC 281
Alex Pereira will challenge Israel Adesanya for the UFC belt on Saturday and plans to celebrate with family and friends if victorious at UFC 281. He will go back to fight mode immediately afterward, however, when he travels with sister Aline Pereira to Sloan, Iowa, for her MMA debut six days later at LFA 147.
Secret juice? UFC 281’s Israel Adesanya once ‘busted a nut’ to make weight — ‘A few grams came off’
Move over Ray Sadeghi, there’s a new “Jizzy” in town. Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is gearing up for his 185-pound title defense against longtime kickboxing rival Alex Pereira in the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.
UFC 281 media day video, live stream interviews | Adesanya vs Pereira
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day for the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event, headlined by the middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya against longtime kickboxing rival Alex Pereira, streaming LIVE at 9:45 a.m. ET in the embedded video player above. LIVE!...
Unfrozen like Elsa? Alex Pereira joins Jon Jones in mocking UFC 281 opponent Israel Adesanya
Reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was trying to have one of those “mic drop” moments during a recent press conference, promising to leave longtime kickboxing rival Alex Pereira “Frozen like Elsa” in The UFC 281 main event on Nov. 12 in New York, a reference to the Disney animated movie Frozen.
Joben v Pakebrah, 2022 rolling bet (November)...
For the remainder of 2022, these two Maniacs have an ongoing bet on the main event of every UFC card. Loser picks next event. $30 (USD) per event. For previous outcomes, see previous fanpost.... Currently Pakebrah up 6-5 Adesanya v Pereira. Who've you got, Jobie-One?
Paige VanZant has blown away her followers with her latest post, leaving it all out there
The former UFC fighter Paige VanZant has her fans gone into overdrive with her latest posts, the American is alway an Only Fans model and she must be making good coin off her followers. VanZant has over 3 million followers on Instagram and credit has to go to the UFC...
