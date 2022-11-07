ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Christian Lee: ‘I’m happy’ in ONE Championship, but would love to ‘jump across promotions’ for big UFC fights

By Drake Riggs
MMAmania.com
 3 days ago
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alex Pereira: Israel Adesanya would deserve title rematch after UFC 281 but 'isn't going to want it'

NEW YORK – Alex Pereira is confident his business with Israel Adesanya will reach a conclusion at UFC 281 one way or the other. If Pereira (6-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) follows through on his promise to claim the UFC middleweight title from Adesanya (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) on Saturday, he would be up 3-0 in their head-to-head matchups between kickboxing and MMA competition. “The Last Stylebender” has six consecutive title defenses and would be warranted to get a rematch if he drops the strap, and Pereira agrees. Whether Adesanya would actually want the fight, however, is a different story.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daniel Cormier changes tune on Jon Jones' return at heavyweight: 'He's so talented that he'll be OK'

Daniel Cormier believes that, despite Jon Jones’ long layoff, he could capture the UFC heavyweight title. However, that’s not what Cormier initially thought about his arch rival. Prior to heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s title-unification bout with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January, Cormier said Jones would lose to both due to the time away and weight difference.
CBS San Francisco

VIDEO: Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez released on bail; 'I'm ready to go home'

SAN JOSE -- Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez walked out of the Santa Clara County jail early Wednesday for the first time since his arrest eight months ago after making bail while awaiting his trial for attempted murder.After initially denying his bail plea, Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Arthur Bocanegra granted Velasquez's release on $1 million bail Tuesday and added an array of conditions including GPS monitoring.  Earlier on Tuesday, Bocanegra had ruled after a two-day preliminary hearing that Velasquez must go to trial next year on attempted  murder and other charges stemming from a February shooting."I just...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! UFC fighters react to Cain Velasquez being released on bail: ‘Welcome home’

It’s already been a long, hard legal battle for Cain Velasquez, and though that road is far from over, he’s finally scored a victory. Earlier today, news broke that Velasquez was finally eligible to be released on bail after previously being denied three times. He’s been in jail for eight months since allegedly shooting at alleged child molester Harry Goularte and instead striking his stepfather.
MMAmania.com

Dan Hardy vs. Diego Sanchez boxing match on Ricky Hatton undercard canceled

Did you know that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veterans Dan Hardy and Diego Sanchez were set to face off in a boxing match this weekend? Well, now you do! Unfortunately, the bout has been canceled. This isn’t the first bump in the road when it comes to Hardy’s attempt to...
MMAmania.com

UFC 281 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Adesanya vs. Pereira

Having defeated virtually every contender the Middleweight division has to offer, division champion, Israel Adesanya, looks to settle a score from his kickboxing days when he faces Alex Pereira for a third time (in combat sports) atop UFC 281, which will take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., this weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022). In other title action, Carla Esparza kicks off her second Strawweight reign against former champ Zhang Weili, while Dustin Poirier battles Michael Chandler in an explosive Lightweight clash in additional main card pay-per-view (PPV) action, and Frankie Edgar makes his final Octagon appearance opposite rising contender Chris Gutierrez.
wrestlinginc.com

Chris Jericho Shows Off His Physique On 52nd Birthday

Chris Jericho turns 52 on Wednesday, November 9, and the ROH World Champion is seemingly in pristine physical condition. The wrestling legend shared a selfie of himself late Tuesday night, as seen below. Jericho underwent a noticeable physical transformation following his near-death experience in late 2021 while he was on...
MMAmania.com

UFC 281 media day video, live stream interviews | Adesanya vs Pereira

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day for the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event, headlined by the middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya against longtime kickboxing rival Alex Pereira, streaming LIVE at 9:45 a.m. ET in the embedded video player above. LIVE!...
MMAmania.com

Joben v Pakebrah, 2022 rolling bet (November)...

For the remainder of 2022, these two Maniacs have an ongoing bet on the main event of every UFC card. Loser picks next event. $30 (USD) per event. For previous outcomes, see previous fanpost.... Currently Pakebrah up 6-5 Adesanya v Pereira. Who've you got, Jobie-One?

