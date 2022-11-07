ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KIRO 7 Seattle

‘Batman: The Animated Series’ voice actor Kevin Conroy dies

Several media outlets are reporting that Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman in “Batman: The Animated Series” has died. NME reported that earlier Friday, Diane Pershing, the voice of Poison Ivy in the cartoon show, posted a tribute to her costar on Facebook. His death was confirmed by...

