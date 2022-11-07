Read full article on original website
KIRO 7 Seattle
‘Batman: The Animated Series’ voice actor Kevin Conroy dies
Several media outlets are reporting that Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman in “Batman: The Animated Series” has died. NME reported that earlier Friday, Diane Pershing, the voice of Poison Ivy in the cartoon show, posted a tribute to her costar on Facebook. His death was confirmed by...
Watermelon-smashing comedian Gallagher dead at 76
The standup comedian Gallagher, who was known for smashing watermelons as part of his act, has died at age 76, his manager confirmed to multiple media outlets.
Chris Rock will perform historic live comedy special for Netflix in 2023
Leave it to Chris Rock to try something risky on a global stage.
STREAMED: Nas Unleashes “King’s Disease III,” Rihanna Adds “Born Again” to “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Soundtrack, & More
STREAMED: Nas Unleashes King's Disease III, Rihanna Adds "Born Again" to "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Soundtrack, & More
"Grey's Anatomy" Just Set Up Ellen Pompeo's Departure From The Show As A Main Cast Member, So Here's What Happened
Ellen Pompeo is set to leave Grey's Anatomy as a main cast member following 406 episodes, and here's how Meredith is saying goodbye.
