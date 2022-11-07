Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 14:16:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-06 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, mainly along the crest and at pass level. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult especially along US- 20 and through Santiam Pass.
Flood Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 12:40:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-08 15:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: San Luis Obispo; Santa Barbara FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following counties, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara. * WHEN...Until 145 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas and in roadways. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1125 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated moderate to locally heavy rain continuing to fall. Rainfall rates of a quarter to half inch per hour have been observed with local rates up to one inch per hour. CHP reports indicate there has been roadway flooding on Highway 1 in Orcutt and on Highway 101 in Los Alamos. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Lompoc, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, Santa Ynez, Montecito, Carpinteria, Cambria, and Vandenberg Space Force Base. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Southeast Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 05:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southeast Monroe WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EST THIS MORNING Winds have remained below advisory criteria.
Wind Advisory issued for Cleveland, Eastern Polk, Gaston, Greater Rutherford, Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 04:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cleveland; Eastern Polk; Gaston; Greater Rutherford; Lincoln; Mecklenburg; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains; Union WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Georgia, Upstate South Carolina, and the southern Piedmont and southern foothills sections of western North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy rain today will saturate the soil and weaken the root system of some trees, allowing the wind gusts to blow down and uproot some trees.
Wind Advisory issued for Block Island, Bristol, Eastern Kent, Newport, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Block Island; Bristol; Eastern Kent; Newport; Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern Rhode Island as well parts of southeast Massachusetts. This includes the Cape and Islands. * WHEN...From 10 PM Friday to 11 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
With Lake Mead Drying Up, Quicksand Shores Begin to Claim Trucks
With Lake Mead Drying Up, Quicksand Shores Begin to Claim Trucks. You must have heard about the chaos going on at Lake Mead. It is genuinely devastating but even more frustrating that the country cannot do much about it. The damage is quite already done. Or is it? Don’t worry; we will get to that.
Wind Advisory issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 20:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-12 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A cold front is expected to work south through this evening, reaching SPI by midnight.
Wind Advisory issued for Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Plymouth, Nantucket by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barnstable; Dukes; Eastern Plymouth; Nantucket; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Western Plymouth WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern Rhode Island as well parts of southeast Massachusetts. This includes the Cape and Islands. * WHEN...From 10 PM Friday to 11 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yellowstone National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-09 15:12:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-09 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you are planning outdoor recreation in Yellowstone, prepare for hazardous winter conditions, cold, and low visibility. Backcountry enthusiasts can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite and hypothermia can set in quickly. Target Area: Yellowstone National Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Yellowstone National Park. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Vehicle travel over open roads at the north end of the park could be very difficult.
Wind Advisory issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 06:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee; Clay WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EST THIS MORNING Winds have remained below advisory criteria.
Wind Advisory issued for Blount Smoky Mountains, Cocke Smoky Mountains, Johnson by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 05:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-11 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Blount Smoky Mountains; Cocke Smoky Mountains; Johnson; Sevier Smoky Mountains; Southeast Carter; Southeast Greene; Unicoi WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 04:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Georgia, Upstate South Carolina, and the southern Piedmont and southern foothills sections of western North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy rain today will saturate the soil and weaken the root system of some trees, allowing the wind gusts to blow down and uproot some trees.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, Yellowstone National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 05:02:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-08 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Yellowstone National Park WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in the Tetons and Yellowstone National Park. Additional accumulations of 3 to 5 inches in the Gros Ventres and near Togwotee Pass. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Yellowstone National Park, and Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially over Teton and Togwotee Passes. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and afternoon commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another round of snow will move in tonight. Stay tuned for additional forecast updates.
Frost Advisory issued for Mendocino Coast, Southwestern Humboldt by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 02:10:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-11 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Southwestern Humboldt; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southwestern Humboldt, Mendocino Coast and Southwestern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 02:33:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-11 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Daniels; Dawson; Eastern Roosevelt; McCone; Northern Phillips; Northern Valley; Richland; Sheridan; Western Roosevelt; Wibaux DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense freezing fog. * WHERE...Most of northeast Montana. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Many roads remain snow covered and slippery from recent snow fall.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Cook, Northern Lake, Southern Cook, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 03:04:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-11 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Southern Cook, North Shore WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Northern Cook and Lake and Southern Cook Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Hurricane Warning issued for Inland Indian River by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-09 22:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-10 06:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Inland Indian River HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 35-50 mph with gusts to 65 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: until early Thursday afternoon - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts should solely focus on protecting life. The area remains subject to considerable wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings.
Frost Advisory issued for East Bay Hills, East Bay Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 04:15:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-11 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Bay Hills; East Bay Interior Valleys; Eastern Santa Clara Hills; Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument; North Bay Interior Mountains; North Bay Interior Valleys; Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley; Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose; Santa Cruz Mountains; Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest; Sonoma Coastal Range; Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 to 35 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Sonoma Coastal Range, North Bay Interior Mountains, North Bay Valleys, East Bay Valleys and East Bay Hills, Santa Clara Valley, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley, Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San Antonio and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Lake Mead's Dire Drought-Stricken Future Foreshadowed at Deadpool Reservoir
Water levels at a hydropower plant in Spain have now reached below the 23 percent needed to produce electricity, due to a severe, prolonged drought.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 15:14:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-09 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE DOLAN BURN AREA NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the Dolan burn area. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following area, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest. * WHEN...Until Midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Dolan burn area is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Dolan burn area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the Dolan burn area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
