MNSU International students invite greater Mankato area to International Festival
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato, international freshman Mekdelawit Anteneh will be emceeing this year’s Mankato Area International Festival on Sunday, November 13. “So coming here, I was really nervous because I’m like changing countries, changing continents to be specific. It was really scary. But coming here,...
Babysitter shopping: What to look for
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It may take a bit for a child to get used to someone else taking care of them, even if it is a friend or family member. However, there’s a good chance they’re ready for a babysitter if they’re able to go to someone else without a meltdown. They may even find they are excited to meet their new babysitter. Sandy Bromley, a Red Cross Instructor. joined Kelsey and Lisa to learn more about what parents should look for when trying to hire a new friendly face to watch the kiddo(s)!
Acupuncture: A prickly therapy alternative
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Acupuncture’s rise in popularity can be attributed in part to its effectiveness for pain relief and in part to the fact that scientific studies have begun to prove its efficacy. But exactly what is it and how does it work? Stephanie Hylla of Mankato Acupuncture Clinic joined Lisa and Kelsey for more on the Eastern therapeutic technique.
Deadline to nominate someone for leadership program is Friday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tomorrow is the deadline for anyone who wants to nominate someone for the National Young Americans Leaders Program. The program is a an intensive, two-and-a-half day program at the University of Minnesota which convenes around fifty rising leaders from across the state. Greater Mankato Growth is...
Accessorize: how the perfect jewelry, clothing match makes a difference
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jewelry is a timeless accessory that every beauty lover needs in her collection. However, pairing a certain outfit with the right jewelry that helps enhance it without stealing the show can prove to be difficult. There’s no need to struggle with pairing up clothes and jewelry! Kelsey and Lisa had Ali from The Blackbird boutique join them to show off some unique accessories to compliment your outfit, this season.
Austin Willette: MSU Mankato student brings music passion to campus community
Laura Smith with Evergreen & Ink joined Kelsey and Lisa to talk more about building your brand and making that new business grow!
Fort Road Studios: crafting products bonded by family
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - Some couples thrive by working together on a daily basis. Kelsey and Lisa found one couple that truly makes the most of their time together; so much so that they’ve even created a family business--Fort Road Studios in Lake Crystal--where each person has their niche!
State Of The Art Attraction Opening Soon In Minnesota’s Mall of America
Some people love shopping - I am not one of those people. When I go to the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota I hit up Lids and maybe one or two other stores and then I spend the rest of the day following my wife around... Fun times. Sometimes...
Cold cars: What you need to stay cool during emergencies
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Every vehicle should have an emergency supply kit in the trunk. But what exactly should be put in the kit? Kelsey and Lisa found a local expert, Andrew Adams, at Rock Street Auto in Old Town Mankato, to explain how to get that vehicle ready for whatever Mother Nature has in store for us this winter.
Faribault Public Schools Passes One Levy, Northfield Two
The Faribault and Northfield Public School Districts asked their respective constituents for more funding to support their schools during Tuesday's General Election. Faribault had 3 questions before their district residents while Northfield asked 2 questions. The first question for Faribault kept the current levy in place for another 10 years,
ECHO Food Shelf distributing Thanksgiving meal kits
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thanksgiving’s about two weeks away, and the ECHO Food Shelf is giving out holiday meal kits. Thanksgiving baskets are available to Blue Earth County and North Mankato residents. They’re free of charge, but a photo I.D. and proof of address is needed for new clients....
Hutchinson rolls past Stewartville
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) -In the Class AAAA State Football Quarterfinals, Hutchinson squared off against Stewartville Thursday night. Hutchinson wins big 60-22.
BEA drops state quarterfinals match-up
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) -The Blue Earth Area football team played Chatfield in the state quarterfinals Thursday night. Chatfield wins by a final of 35-6.
Two Exclusive Minnesota Zip Codes Are on the List of the Richest in the US
It's pretty safe to say that while I don't reside in either of them, a survey of the richest zip codes in the country found that two of them are located right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Thanks to the gang over at Bloomberg Business, we now have...
Branding: Making your new business grow
Austin Willette: MSU Mankato student brings music passion to campus community. Kelsey and Lisa caught up with Austin Willette, a Minnesota State Mankato student, who is bringing his passion for music to the campus community and beyond!
New mayor for North Mankato, Masaad re-elected in Mankato
(KEYC) - There’s a new mayor in North Mankato. It was an open race for the North Mankato mayoral seat as current Mayor Mark Dehen announced his bid for County Commissioner. Four men were vying for the seat: Scott Carlson, Ben Kaus, Kenneth DeWitte and Warren Anderson. Scott Carlson was the winner of that contest. A teacher at Mankato Area Public Schools, Carlson said he will lead with common sense -- and support efforts to maintain North Mankato’s quality of life, build community and bring more businesses to town.
West’s Krusemark, SJA’s Zellmann inducted into MSHSCA Hall of Fame
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Two of our area high school coaches will go down as the best to ever do it after being inducted into the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame earlier this month. For more than four decades, two staples on the high school sports...
steeledodgenews.com
Owatonna businessman helps create a path to affordable home ownership
People who dream of owning a home on an affordable budget now have an opportunity to accomplish it in the city of Claremont. The Claremont Workforce Housing Program is offering affordable homes to nine working families, according to Matt Durand, owner of Arden Home Services based in Owatonna. Interested individuals and families can find information, along with an application, on the city of Claremont’s website, claremontmn.com under the heading Empty Lot Program.
LIVE: Election Day voting underway
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Millions of Americans heading to the polls this Election Day. They opened at seven o’clock this morning-- and in Mankato, the voter rush has already arrived. KEYC News Now’s Meghan Grey joined the show live from the Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse and spoke with Blue Earth County Elections Administrator Michael Stahlberger.
willmarradio.com
Willmar man killed in crash near Mall of America
(Bloomington MN-) A man killed in a crash near the Mall of America Tuesday afternoon was from Willmar. 23-year-old Abdikadir Issack was riding in a Honda Accord that was being pursued by Bloomington Police on the Lindau Lane ramp to eastbound Interstate 494. When negotiating the turn, the Accord jumped the median, went across the second lane to eastbound 494, left the roadway and struck a pillar.
