Clemson, SC

Four-star safety Brauntae Johnson In-Depth on Notre Dame Visit

Fort Wayne (Ind.) Northside four-star safety and receiver Brauntae Johnson made his way to South Bend for the Notre Dame win over Clemson. The 6-3, 170-pounder from the class of 2024, who has been a top target for the Fighting Irish for quite some time, returned to South Bend to check Notre Dame out vs. the Tigers.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken set to receive $100,000 raises in 2023, 2024, per report

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken will receive $100,000 raises in the next two years of his contract, per a report from the Athens Banner-Herald. Monken signed a contract extension with the Bulldogs in June after helping the program win its first national championship in over 40 years. Monken is currently on contract through the 2024 season. Its value sits at over $2 million annually.
ATHENS, GA
Irish Survive Another Radford Upset Bid, 79-76

NOTRE DAME, Ind. – Loyola Marymount, Indiana State, North Dakota State, Ball State, Radford…Notre Dame. A day before the 2022-23 season-opener against Radford of the Big South Conference, Irish head coach Mike Brey listed the mid-major programs that had come into Notre Dame’s Purcell Pavilion and knocked off the Irish since 2009.
RADFORD, VA
Stetson Bennett lands NIL deal after Georgia QB has phone number leaked ahead of win over Tennessee

Stetson Bennett landed an NIL deal after the Georgia quarterback's phone number leaked ahead of the Bulldogs' win over Tennessee. Bennett's phone lit up with messages and calls from Tennessee fans, but he got the last laugh when he held up a phone signal after scoring on a 13-yard touchdown run in a 27-13 win against the Volunteers. T-shirts of the image were being sold online.
ATHENS, GA
