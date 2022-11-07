Read full article on original website
Four-star safety Brauntae Johnson In-Depth on Notre Dame Visit
Fort Wayne (Ind.) Northside four-star safety and receiver Brauntae Johnson made his way to South Bend for the Notre Dame win over Clemson. The 6-3, 170-pounder from the class of 2024, who has been a top target for the Fighting Irish for quite some time, returned to South Bend to check Notre Dame out vs. the Tigers.
247Sports
Georgia football on precipice of punching ticket to SEC Championship Game
Prior to Kirby Smart’s arrival at Georgia after the 2015 season, the Bulldogs had reached the SEC Championship Game a total of six times. If things break the Bulldogs’ way on Saturday, their trips to Atlanta under Smart will soon grow to five. Thanks to Georgia’s 6-0 start...
Wake Forest Basketball vs. Georgia Preview
We’re in the land of small sample sizes and overreactions, and it’s not a fun place to be in terms of writing game previews!
247Sports
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken set to receive $100,000 raises in 2023, 2024, per report
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken will receive $100,000 raises in the next two years of his contract, per a report from the Athens Banner-Herald. Monken signed a contract extension with the Bulldogs in June after helping the program win its first national championship in over 40 years. Monken is currently on contract through the 2024 season. Its value sits at over $2 million annually.
Irish Survive Another Radford Upset Bid, 79-76
NOTRE DAME, Ind. – Loyola Marymount, Indiana State, North Dakota State, Ball State, Radford…Notre Dame. A day before the 2022-23 season-opener against Radford of the Big South Conference, Irish head coach Mike Brey listed the mid-major programs that had come into Notre Dame’s Purcell Pavilion and knocked off the Irish since 2009.
247Sports
Stetson Bennett lands NIL deal after Georgia QB has phone number leaked ahead of win over Tennessee
Stetson Bennett landed an NIL deal after the Georgia quarterback's phone number leaked ahead of the Bulldogs' win over Tennessee. Bennett's phone lit up with messages and calls from Tennessee fans, but he got the last laugh when he held up a phone signal after scoring on a 13-yard touchdown run in a 27-13 win against the Volunteers. T-shirts of the image were being sold online.
WATCH: Irish Commit Drayk Bowen dominant in latest playoff victory
BREMEN, Ind. — Notre Dame four-star linebacker commit Drayk Bowen and Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean high school defeated Bremen (Ind.) high school, 56-13, to keep their state title hopes alive in the Class 2A Indiana State Tournament. At the top, please check out footage of his performance. On the night,...
247Sports
