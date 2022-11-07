‘This made me physically sick’: McDonald’s burger salad divides diners

The meal made famous by dietitian Dr. Robert Atkins — the burger without a bun — is trending again on TikTok, but for all the wrong reasons.

TikTok user Amber Rae uploaded a clip that sent salad lovers into a spin, and bread lovers into bewilderment, when she turned a cheeseburger into a “burger salad.”

“It’s a burger salad and it’s so good don’t judge me,” she wrote over the footage with more than 143,300 views.

In the 15-second video, she showed off her burger salad , consisting of a half pound of ground beef patty and cheese, with extra lettuce and tomato, and no onion or bun, all packed into a plastic takeaway box.

A self-satisfied Rae wrote, “When the girl at McDonald’s said she made it with love.”

Many users were envious of her leafy meal, asking specifically how she managed to snag the order as McDonald’s supposedly stopped selling salads in 2021. Rae had asked for “a quarter pounder deluxe , no bun, add extra lettuce and it became a salad,” she claimed, adding that with a large latte her total came to about $11.

She shared her order to TikTok, which had people begging for the recipe. @amber_rae55/Tiktok

Some were thrilled with the hack, while those likely too young to remember the Atkins diet lamented the concept.

“This made me physically sick,” one viewer wrote. Another disturbed witness pondered the “amount of mayo” on the salad.

In the comments, Rae confirmed she used to work at McDonald’s, which is how she may have known of the handy trick.

“The possibilities are, unfortunately, endless,” she joked in a comment.

The Post have reached out to McDonald’s for comment.