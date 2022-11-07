ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

‘This made me physically sick’: McDonald’s burger salad divides diners

By Emily Lefroy
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cwp0a_0j2CEM2P00

The meal made famous by dietitian Dr. Robert Atkins — the burger without a bun — is trending again on TikTok, but for all the wrong reasons.

TikTok user Amber Rae uploaded a clip that sent salad lovers into a spin, and bread lovers into bewilderment, when she turned a cheeseburger into a “burger salad.”

“It’s a burger salad and it’s so good don’t judge me,” she wrote over the footage with more than 143,300 views.

In the 15-second video, she showed off her burger salad , consisting of a half pound of ground beef patty and cheese, with extra lettuce and tomato, and no onion or bun, all packed into a plastic takeaway box.

A self-satisfied Rae wrote, “When the girl at McDonald’s said she made it with love.”

Many users were envious of her leafy meal, asking specifically how she managed to snag the order as McDonald’s supposedly stopped selling salads in 2021. Rae had asked for “a quarter pounder deluxe , no bun, add extra lettuce and it became a salad,” she claimed, adding that with a large latte her total came to about $11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JSkpR_0j2CEM2P00
She shared her order to TikTok, which had people begging for the recipe.
@amber_rae55/Tiktok

Some were thrilled with the hack, while those likely too young to remember the Atkins diet lamented the concept.

“This made me physically sick,” one viewer wrote. Another disturbed witness pondered the “amount of mayo” on the salad.

@amber_rae55

It’s a burger salad and it’s so good don’t judge me 🙃 #mcdonalds

♬ The Loneliest Time – Carly Rae Jepsen & Rufus Wainwright

In the comments, Rae confirmed she used to work at McDonald’s, which is how she may have known of the handy trick.

“The possibilities are, unfortunately, endless,” she joked in a comment.

The Post have reached out to McDonald’s for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Bartender explains the importance of an 'angel shot' and how it can save someone's life

Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 28, 2021. It has since been updated. Going on first dates with strangers can be a nerve-racking experience. Especially if it's someone you met online or on a dating app. Not to mention the creepy men who sidle up with less-than-innocent intentions. There are many subtle codes and rules that women use to keep each other safe. Bartender Benji Spears is bringing attention to a practice that could potentially save someone's life. Taking to TikTok, Benji enacted a situation where a woman seemed to be in an unsafe situation with a man and how saying these simple words helped the bartender save her from the potentially dangerous situation.
Upworthy

Man films sick mother making him 'one last meal' before dying: 'I couldn’t stop crying'

A good, home-cooked supper is frequently the finest way to demonstrate parental love. A video of a Chinese man filming his cancer-stricken mother preparing their final meal proves this! The video was posted on Douyin last week by a man called Deng from Dalian in northeast China. In the now-viral video, his mother, bald and dressed in pajamas, was busy cooking in the kitchen. The video is set to the classic Chinese folk music ballad Farewell, per South China Morning Post, and Deng captioned it, “Mom, rest in peace. Nothing will defeat me anymore.” Deng, who is in his twenties, shot the video shortly before his mother died earlier this month. Deng says his mother was a strong and independent woman. She was reportedly diagnosed with cancer in February but did not tell her family because she was afraid they would be concerned. She only allowed Deng to accompany her for cancer treatment.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
61K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy