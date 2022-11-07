Jan Broberg Felt, the real-life woman at the heart of Peacock’s narrative series “A Friend of the Family,” wants people to realize her story could happen to anyone. Throughout the series’ nine episodes, audiences have watched Jan Broberg (played as a child by Hendrix Yancey and a teen by McKenna Grace) grow up as the groomed, manipulated victim of pedophile Robert Berchtold (Jake Lacy). And yet, for as wild as the story is, the real Broberg Felt reiterates everything was true. For her, it was the key reason she decided to tell her story in a narrative format, after participating in...

18 MINUTES AGO