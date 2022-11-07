ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jalen Ramsey rips Rams offense for late-game failure: ‘Ain’t the first time’

By Ryan Glasspiegel
 3 days ago

see also Tom Brady leads miracle game-winning drive in first appearance since divorce

Jalen Ramsey wishes the Rams’ offense had more of that “dog” in them.

The star corner back was particularly unhappy with his team’s offensive performance in their final full drive of their 16-13 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday . After the Rams turned the Bucs over on downs, they got the ball back with 1:52 remaining in the game, and proceeded to go three-and-out, all on run plays. You know what happened next. Tom Brady engineered a six-play, 60-yard touchdown drive that took all of 35 seconds.

Ramsey aired out his frustrations after the game.

“The defense should not have had to go back on the field. Simple,” Ramsey said, via NFL.com . “Gotta have some dogs who are gonna go get it. We shouldn’t come to the sideline after a big stop like that and our coaches or the other side or whoever telling us, ‘We gonna to need y’all one more time. We gonna to need y’all one more time.’ Like what the f–k? We just made a big stop, turnover on downs, with a minute and some change left and no timeouts for nobody.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VPGgT_0j2CEGk300
Jalen Ramsey eviscerated the Rams offense for not getting a first down late in Sunday’s loss to Tampa.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=188NOj_0j2CEGk300
Matthew Stafford looks to pass during the Rams’ loss to the Bucs.
USA TODAY Sports

The Bucs did in fact have two timeouts left after that drive, and the Rams’ defense bafflingly allowed chunk yardage plays down the sidelines on Tampa’s final offensive drives, but his point stands that the game would’ve been over if the offense could’ve just gotten one first down late.

“Gotta have some dogs who are like, man, f–k all that, we are going to end this game right now,” he said. “Good stop. We are going to end the game for y’all. We gotta play off each other in that sense. You know what I mean? That’s what I mean by we should not have had to go out there. It is what it is. It ain’t the first time that this has happened. This has happened multiple times this year, really. S–t.”

The defending Super Bowl champion Rams are 3-5 and host the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday.

