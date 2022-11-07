NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Arthur County Wolves have made their way to the semi-finals round once again. In 2020, the Wolves made it to the semi-finals but were put out by Sterling in a 60-58 thriller. Then last season, the Wolves were put out in the quarter-finals round by Cody-Kilgore who went on to win the State Final. This season the Wolves will face the Pawnee City Indians at home in the semis as they look to break through and punch their ticket to the State Title Game.

