Georgina Rodriguez and her kids start Christmas early

By Maria Loreto, Cynthia Valdez
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A5i93_0j2CEBKQ00

Georgina Rodriguez and her children are getting a jump-start on Christmas.

A few days into November, Rodriguez shared some of the highlights of the past month, including some sweet photos of her children ( Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., Alana, Eva , and Mateo ) decorating a large Christmas tree.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QfCx7_0j2CEBKQ00 @georginagio
Ronaldo and Rodriguez’s kids

The photos show the kids excited to celebrate Christmas. In one of the images, Cristiano Jr, the eldest, placesc some Christmas decorations on the top part of the tree. The youngest kids stick to the bottom half of the tree, decorating it with Christmas balls and lights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NnreN_0j2CEBKQ00 @georginagio
Rodriguez joining her kids to help

While the family is getting started with their Christmas prep, is apparent that they’ve opted for traditional Christmas tree decorations, one that matches the decorations placed over the staircase.

The happiest memories of the month

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qHkrI_0j2CEBKQ00 Georgina Rodriguez
Rodriguez’s post shared some of her happiest memories of the month.

Rodriguez shared these images alongside other happy moments that have occurred over the past month, where the children celebrated Halloween and the family attended one of Cristiano Ronaldo ’s games. “The meaning of my hours, minutes and seconds… Thank you God for so much love. I’m a lucky mother and girlfriend,” she captioned her post.

