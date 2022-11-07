ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shocking New Details Revealed Following Aaron Carter's Sudden Death

By Sarah Tate
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

New details have emerged following the sudden death of Aaron Carter over the weekend.

The 34-year-old singer's body was found at his California home on Saturday (November 5) by his live-in housekeeper who called 911 after discovering his body in the bathtub. Though homicide detectives arrived at the scene as part of standard operating procedure, authorities were reportedly going to dig deeper into Carter's past drug use to help determine what led to his unexpected passing .

On Monday (November 7), law enforcement sources told TMZ that prescription pills and multiple cans of compressed air were found in Carter's bathroom and bedroom. Compressed air is often used in inhalant abuse, or huffing, and can cause brain damage and neurological issues, per to the American Addition Centers .

According to Page Six , Carter first opened about his addiction to huffing in 2019, saying he was introduced to the habit by his late sister Leslie , who passed away in 2012 following a fatal overdose at the age of 25.

"It's something that I've kept secret from the whole world until now," he said, adding that he started the habit when he was around 16 years old.

The last time Carter was seen alive was around 2 a.m. Friday (November 4) when officers arrived to perform a wellness check at the request of an undisclosed person. He reportedly ordered officers to leave and told his housekeeper to leave him alone. He wasn't seen again until Saturday morning when his housekeeper heard Carter's dog making a commotion and she opened his door to investigate, finding his body.

Authorities believe Carter's body was in the tub for a long time, with sources noting a smell of decomposition as well as discolored bathwater.

As of Monday, Carter's cause of death remains undetermined following an autopsy. Additional tests and studies are required to determine his official cause of death. There were reportedly no signs of foul play nor was a suicide note found.

Comments / 114

Kaki schrotel
1d ago

it wasn't a secret to his fans. It wasn't a secret to those who watched and called him out. It wasn't a secret to family and others who loved him. that's the very sad truth of it all.

Reply(1)
53
Dmav6
1d ago

Can't be that big of a shock he was huffin air on lives for a while people think he wasn't doing that by himself as well? You could tell he mentally was unstable in almost every interview he's done

Reply
37
Mariam M. Zahid
1d ago

Aaron Carter wasn’t given a choice if whether or not he wanted to be in the industry. His parents forced him in and drained him of all his money! He only ever needed someone to see him and love him and he didn’t get that. His fans and people around him made fun of him for how he looked, told him he looked like he had AIDS, that he should go die….He was so depressed and he had his demons. He turned to drugs bc he had no one…but you could see and hear in his voice that all he really craved was love. No one should ever have to hear those things. Goes to show how your words can affect someone. You never know if your words are the last words someone will hear. Hope this can teach some people to be kind to others, and greet each other the way you’d want to be greeted. I feel so sad to hear about Aaron passing bc I used to listen to him as a kid, had the biggest crush on him..he was so cute! I pray wherever he is now that he is not in anymore pain. No more suffering, fly high 😔🤍 RIP

Reply(3)
22
