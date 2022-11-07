ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Peja Stojakovic’s Son, Andrej, Announces CBB Commitment

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a7bjh_0j2CE3Lr00

The small forward will stay out West to play college ball.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Andrej Stojaković, the son of three-time NBA All-Star Peja Stojaković, has committed to play college basketball at Stanford , he announced Monday on 247Sports .

Stojaković, a four-star recruit and the No. 17 prospect in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports rankings, had narrowed his list of possible schools down to four before announcing his decision. The 6'6" small forward revealed that he chose the Cardinal over other finalists of Oregon, UCLA and Texas because it was the best “long-term decision of the four.”

“I ultimately chose Stanford because in my eyes it wasn’t just the best basketball decision for me but it was also the best academic, long-term decision of the four,”  Stojaković said, per 247. “I believe in the whole program from top to bottom and the whole coaching staff and their philosophy.”

Stojaković, a senior at Carmichael Jesuit (Calif.), also cited Stanford head coach Jerod Haase, assistant Rob Ehsan and the rest of the Cardinal coaching staff as being significant factors in his choice to commit.

Andrej’s father, Peja, played in the NBA for 13 seasons, primarily with the Kings and Hornets. After being the No. 14 pick in the 1996 draft, the Serbian native went on to make three All-Star teams from 2002 to ’04, also receiving All-NBA second-team honors in ’04.

He won his first and only NBA championship with the Mavericks in 2011 during his final professional season. The Kings retired his No. 16 jersey in ’14.

More CBB Coverage:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lakers Daily

John Salley reveals Phil Jackson benched Kobe Bryant in 81-point game to prevent him from scoring 100

Los Angeles Lakers fans surely remember exactly where they were when team legend Kobe Bryant scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in January of 2006. Bryant led his team to a comeback victory in the game by going 28-for-46 from the field and 7-for-13 from beyond the arc. Of course, he etched his name into league history by scoring the second-most points ever in an NBA game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

5-Star Recruit Cody Williams Announces Surprising Commitment

Five-star 2023 forward Cody Williams weighed offers from all over the country and recently narrowed down his choice to just a few. But on Wednesday, he shocked the nation with his commitment announcement. Per ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello, Williams has committed to Colorado, becoming the first five-star recruit...
BOULDER, CO
ClutchPoints

Lakers shocking trade stance will make LeBron James uneasy

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a really tough start to the season. Following an embarrassing blowout loss to the Utah Jazz, the Lakers are now 2-7. At the start of the season, it was all but known that they wanted to trade embattled point guard Russell Westbrook. But he has actually been a positive impact on the team since coming off the bench. But with the losses piling up, people have wondered whether the team might look to add pieces to try and make a playoff run.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Warriors Trade Features Anthony Davis

The truth, often enough, hurts. Can you handle the truth? NBA teams need to deal with harsh truths, too. Some truths only hurt a little. If someone tells you that your new haircut looks bad, you should be able to deal with that. By contrast, if someone tells you “this isn’t working out”, it’s understandable if you’re a little depressed.
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder

Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Hits LeBron With A Stern Reality Check

Stephen A. Smith isn’t impressed with LeBron right now. Stephen A. Smith is one of the most opinionated men in sports media. When he gets on your case, you better be certain it is going to be an epic rant. Smith has a knack for going viral, and he also has an amazing ability when it comes to being hyperbolic, as well as hilarious.
Yardbarker

Returning Lakers Star Is Preparing To Play

Right now, the Los Angeles Lakers need any sort of help they can get. Things are so bad for the storied franchise that they’d probably give the team ball boys a few minutes on the court if it helped them secure a W. The team is shockingly sitting at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Executive Doesn’t Hold Back About JaVale McGee

Every year in NBA free agency there are a few deals that are signed that leave analysts scratching their heads at why they were made. Some free agent signings are pegged as poor ones right off the bat and the player proves people wrong. But, for every one of those, there is one that is correctly pegged as a poor deal and it plays out in that fashion.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

4 Schools Mentioned For Kirk Herbstreit's QB Recruit Son

St. Xavier quarterback Chase Herbstreit, who happens to be the son of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is turning a lot of heads with his performances on the gridiron. Just two weeks ago, Herbstreit had 232 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling win over Fairfield. He has made a plethora of impressive throws this fall.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC did something they haven’t done in 40 years in season opener

The North Carolina Tar Heels opened up its 2022-23 campaign with a 69-56 win over UNC-Wilmington on Monday night. It was the start of what they hope is a very special season in Chapel Hill and although UNC struggled at times in the game, they pulled away with the win. The Seahawks deserve credit for how they played, putting pressure as UNC tried to bring the ball up the court. The ability to try and trap players slowed down UNC’s offense as they didn’t have a transition basket until the second half. But one stat that was a little jarring is something...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
ClutchPoints

Suns star Devin Booker gets brutally honest on reputation he’s had to shed in his career

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has made himself into one of the best all-around players in the NBA after entering the league being more of a catch-and-shoot, off-ball guy. Scouts pegged the 6’6 shooting guard to be more of a complementary piece, capable of knocking down open looks set up by other ballhandlers, instead of being one of the most prolific shot creators in today’s game.
PHOENIX, AZ
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

108K+
Followers
42K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy