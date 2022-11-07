Peja Stojakovic’s Son, Andrej, Announces CBB Commitment

The small forward will stay out West to play college ball.

Andrej Stojaković, the son of three-time NBA All-Star Peja Stojaković, has committed to play college basketball at Stanford , he announced Monday on 247Sports .

Stojaković, a four-star recruit and the No. 17 prospect in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports rankings, had narrowed his list of possible schools down to four before announcing his decision. The 6'6" small forward revealed that he chose the Cardinal over other finalists of Oregon, UCLA and Texas because it was the best “long-term decision of the four.”

“I ultimately chose Stanford because in my eyes it wasn’t just the best basketball decision for me but it was also the best academic, long-term decision of the four,” Stojaković said, per 247. “I believe in the whole program from top to bottom and the whole coaching staff and their philosophy.”

Stojaković, a senior at Carmichael Jesuit (Calif.), also cited Stanford head coach Jerod Haase, assistant Rob Ehsan and the rest of the Cardinal coaching staff as being significant factors in his choice to commit.

Andrej’s father, Peja, played in the NBA for 13 seasons, primarily with the Kings and Hornets. After being the No. 14 pick in the 1996 draft, the Serbian native went on to make three All-Star teams from 2002 to ’04, also receiving All-NBA second-team honors in ’04.

He won his first and only NBA championship with the Mavericks in 2011 during his final professional season. The Kings retired his No. 16 jersey in ’14.

