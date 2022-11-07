Good morning. Georgia football will move to the top the College Football Playoff rankings tonight.

I’m not privy to the inner workings of what goes on in the selection committee meetings in Grapevine, Texas, but it seems a fair bet that the Bulldogs will be No. 1 for the next four weeks until the final rankings come out after the SEC championship game.

It’s hard to see Mississippi State, Kentucky or Georgia Tech upending the Bulldogs’ unbeaten regular season.

Georgia showed it is the most complete team now in its 27-13 domination of Tennessee Saturday before a raucous crowd.

Now the most likely scenario for an SEC championship matchup is LSU.

I talked Monday to former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray who just so happens to host a show six days a week with former LSU offensive lineman T-Bob Hebert. It is livestreamed at 2 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday on YouTube.

Of LSU, which upset Alabama 32-31 in overtime Saturday night in Baton Rouge, Murray said: “They’ve got so much talent on both sides. I like their defense. I think they’ve got really good players at all three levels. …It’s a well-coached team. They’re getting better and gaining confidence.”

Whether anyone can topple Georgia is a different question. One-loss teams Oregon and Tennessee didn’t come close.

“I don’t see anyone being able to keep up with that defense,” Murray said. “If Georgia puts their mind to it, I don’t see anyone really putting points on them.”

The team that might be able to give Georgia it’s biggest test?

“I would think it would be Ohio State but the last three weeks, they have disappointed me,” said Murray, who is doing some color commentary this season for ESPN. “The offensive line has not been not great. They have really struggled to run the ball consistently. As we saw during Tennessee, if you’re one-dimensional, Georgia’s going to eat you up.”

The Buckeyes do have an elite quarterback in C.J. Stroud and talent on the outside at wide receiver, Murray said, but the Bulldogs’ defense is probably too much.

--I went 1-2 in the weekly picks which is starting to become a bad habit. My thanks to Hugh Freeze and Liberty. Is Freeze going to get the Auburn job? By the way, I’m now 69-16 straight up in SEC games this year for our USA Today Sports picks.

