ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Jenkins runs for 4th term; O'Hare, Peoples vie for open Tarrant County judge seat

By Chris Blake
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WQE6V_0j2CDtgp00

The county judge position in North Texas' four largest counties -- Collin, Dallas, Denton, and Tarrant -- are all on the ballot on Nov. 8.

Three incumbents, Collin County Judge Chris Hill (R), Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins (D), and Denton County Judge Andy Eads (R), are running for re-election, while the Tarrant County judge position is open due to the retirement of Glen Whitley (R).

In Texas, a county judge does not preside over a courtroom but is the chief executive for each county.

Dallas County

Republican Lauren Davis is challenging incumbent Democrat Clay Jenkins in the race for Dallas County Judge, a position Jenkins has held since 2011.

Jenkins, a Baylor graduate who practiced law before taking office, defeated Billy Clark in the Democratic primary with 87% of the vote. Davis, who has not previously held public office, earned 68% of the vote in the Republican primary, besting Edwin Flores.

Jenkins was one of the most visible county judges in Texas at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and has overseen the county's response to Ebola and West Nile virus.

Davis and her husband opened The Gents Place, a chain of salons for men, in 2008 that has expanded to locations around the country. Her current title is Chief Culture Officer.

Tarrant County

Former Farmers Branch Mayor Tim O'Hare (R) and former Tarrant County Democratic Party Chair Deborah Peoples are vying to replace the retiring Glen Whitley (R) as Tarrant County Judge.

O'Hare defeated former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price in the primary, picking up 57% of the vote, while Peoples won the Democratic nomination with 83% of the vote.

O'Hare served as a city council member in Farmers Branch for three years before he was elected mayor. He has also served on the State Board of Dental Examiners under former Texas Gov. Rick Perry (R) as the chairman of the Tarrant County Civil Service Commission, a position to which he was appointed by Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn (R), according to O'Hare's campaign website .

Peoples, a former vice president at AT&T, ran against Price in the Fort Worth mayoral race in 2019 and against current Fort Worth mayor Mattie Parker in 2021.

Denton County

Incumbent Republican Andy Eads is running for his second term against Democrat Fabian Thomas.

Eads served as Denton County Commissioner for Precinct 4 before he was elected county judge in 2018. He helped lead the county through the start of the pandemic when it established one of the largest vaccination sites in North Texas at Texas Motor Speedway.

Thomas had a 31-year career with the U.S. government, according to his campaign website , including positions with the CIA, National Credit Union Administration, and the Department of Interior.

Each candidate ran unopposed in the March primary election.

Collin County

Collin County Judge Chris Hill (R) is seeking his second term in office, running against Democrat Joshua Murray.

Hill received 70% of the vote in the Republican primary, while Murray narrowly defeated David Smith in the Democratic primary with 51% of the vote.

Prior to being elected county judge, Hill served as treasurer for the Collin County Republican Pary and later as a Collin County Commissioner for District 3.

Murray retired from the Army in 2015, according to his campaign website , and has worked in residential construction. He says he will invest in sustainable infrastructure, and establish competitive pay for county employees.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

Related
ketr.org

Dems flip Collin County state house district as Plesa defeats Polly

The rural Northeast Texas delegation to the state legislature next year will be the same lawmakers from the 2020 session. However, in suburban districts near the metro Dallas area, one new face will be headed to Austin. Texas House District 70 includes much of Collin County, including Princeton. Incumbent Republican...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Houston Chronicle

Texas Democrats look to a future beyond Beto

DALLAS — On the first day of early voting in Texas in late October, the line to see Beto O’Rourke near a polling place in East Dallas snaked over wet grass in an occasionally torrential rain. O’Rourke, a political celebrity vying to become the first Democratic governor of...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Voters approve some local propositions, but not all

In Denton, voters overwhelmingly chose to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana. In Dallas, a plan to rebuild the convention center got the OK. And in Plano, there was some favor for a massive school bond initiative, but not all of it.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Austin

Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana

"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

GOP candidate indicted for impersonating public servant wins Texas house seat

MCKINNEY, Texas — A GOP candidate who was indicted by a grand jury earlier this year for impersonating a public servant has won a seat in the Texas House. The Associated Press declared Frederick Frazier the winner of Texas House District 61, which covers much of Collin County, including parts of McKinney and Frisco. He defeated Democratic candidate Sheena King.
MCKINNEY, TX
Local Profile

2022 Collin County Midterm Election Results

Texas voters anxiously await results from the 2022 midterm election, and even though results have not yet been officially announced, we have a pretty good idea of what we can expect. In Collin County, 696,712 residents were registered to vote, yet only 365,136 voted. Out of that 247 ballots were...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
dmagazine.com

Collin County Judge Race May Have Become a Slap Fight

Monday’s Collin County Commissioners Court meeting lasted a little more than 11 minutes, but it may have ended—depending on who you talk to—with someone getting slapped. Joshua Murray, the Democratic candidate for Collin County Judge, said in a statement last night that after he spoke during public comment at yesterday’s meeting, he left the courtroom but came back when he realized he had left his sunglasses behind.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Republican Tim O'Hare Defeats Deborah Peoples in Race for Tarrant County Judge

Tarrant County voters have elected Tim O’Hare as the new Tarrant County Judge. O’Hare said his opponent, Democrat Deborah Peoples, called him to congratulate him on the race late Tuesday evening and concede. O’Hare, who previously served as Tarrant County GOP chair, described the phone call as a “classy” gesture from Peoples who once served as Tarrant County Democratic chairwoman.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Republicans win big in Denton County

Familiar faces in southern Denton County will continue to serve elected positions after Republicans dominated Tuesday’s national, state and county elections. Longtime U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, TX-26, easily defeated his only opponent, a Libertarian candidate. Longtime State Rep. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, easily secured a new seat in District 12 of the Texas State Senate.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ellis, Fannin, Johnson, Parker, Rockwall County Races: 2022 Midterm Election

Midterm election returns are below for races in Ellis County, Fannin County, Johnson County, Parker County and Rockwall County. To see a listing of all statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Texas House and Senate races, click here. ELLIS COUNTY MIDTERM RACE RESULTS. FANNIN COUNTY...
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

2022 Election Day in North Texas: Live updates, results

After months of political sparring and lots of ads, Election Day is finally here!. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and closed at 7 p.m. Live election results for races across Texas: FOX4News.com/election/live-texas-2022-election-results. We will update this story as counties provide us with more information throughout the day. Races to Watch:
TEXAS STATE
keranews.org

Jasmine Crockett succeeds Eddie Bernice Johnson in Dallas congressional race

Jasmine Crockett has won the open seat for Texas’ 30th Congressional District, according to a race call from the Associated Press, easily defeating her Republican opponent James Rodgers in a race to fill a seat that has long been comfortably Democrat. As a 41-year-old civil rights attorney turned legislator,...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Stays Blue, Dems Sweep County Races

As of the 10 p.m. election results update from the Dallas County Elections Department, 421,456 ballots had been counted. The historically blue county had voted for Robert “Beto” O’Rourke over Governor Greg Abbott, with the challenger receiving 64% of the vote compared to roughly 35% for the incumbent. The vote differences for the Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General were similar to the race for governor.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy