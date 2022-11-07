ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

We tested 75 mascaras to find the 42 best for all lashes in 2022

The variety of mascaras is quite astounding. You have your lengthening and volumizing ones, with tubing, waterproof, drugstore and curling having prime seats at the beauty counter, too. And, there’s no arguing about it — a good mascara will become a must-have in your makeup bag, your work tote and...
shefinds

The Haircut Mistakes Women Over 40 Should Never Make Because They Add Years To Your Face

Do you feel like you’ve grown a little older and a lot wiser, but your hair is exactly the same as it was 30 years ago (and maybe that’s not such a good thing anymore)? If you love the look you’ve always had, consider yourself lucky — you made great hair choices in your past that are rewarding you now. But if you’re ready to freshen up your look and aren’t sure what to do differently or where to start, some simple swaps and tips may be all you need. These are the haircut mistakes women over 40 should never make because they add years to your face.
TheDailyBeast

Does Three Ships Beauty’s Night Cream Bring Anti-Aging Dreams To Reality?

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.I’ve long dreamed of cultivating the perfect skincare routine: one that would yield consistent results, deliver Fountain of Youth-like results, and would be reasonably affordable, too. Simple enough, right?Of course, it’s never that simple. My skin, like a lot of people’s, has evolved and changed through the years, and so have its needs. A simple face wash, toner, and moisturizer worked just fine in my twenties when my skin was youthful, crows feet-free, unblemished and resilient, but now I need more quality products to...
shefinds

3 Trendy, Youthful Haircuts Every Woman Over 40 Should Try This Fall

The best hair of your life isn’t behind you, even if you’ve reached an age where you feel like most hair trends cater to the very young and no longer resonate with you. Bowl cut? Mullet? These are styles best left to the very brave or to be showcased in magazine editorials. But there are plenty of other options (whether you love to wear your hair long, short, or somewhere in between) that pack a fun punch in real life. Now that you have figured out your personal style and feel more confident about who you are, you can really let loose and have fun trying out a different hairstyle that brings out your personality. If you’re not sure where to start, check out these three trendy, youthful haircuts every woman over 40 should try this Fall.
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
SheKnows

Shoppers Say This $8 Hair Treatment Is a ‘Miracle Worker’ for Making Your Hair Shinier & Silkier

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Healthier hair is always a must, especially when you swore by box dye in high school and are still dealing with the aftermath to this day. Healthy hair is happy hair, and no look is complete without a killer hairstyle. Instead of spending hundreds on a bunch of hair masks and treatments at a spa, you haven’t been to, treat yourself to something both affordable and fast-acting. Available on Amazon, you can snag this $8 treatment that thousands of shoppers can’t...
shefinds

This Is The Worst Eyeshadow Technique For Women Over 40–It Ages You!

If only eyeshadow were as easy to apply as lipstick. But there’s no way around it: shadows can do wonders to bring out the color of your eyes and your unique eye shape, but they aren’t a fool-proof makeup tool. Shadows require a bit of skill — and even more so if you are concerned about the signs of aging, such as fine lines around the eyes or eyes that appear more downward than they used to. Makeup Artist Mary Winkenwerder knows the inns and outs of eyeshadow application and is here to let us in on the worst eyeshadow technique for women over 40.
Hypebae

EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True

Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
StyleCaster

This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It For $9

You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more than 71,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Reviewers...
shefinds

3 Dated Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40

When it comes to hair and personal expression, there’s no one style that suits everyone. But there’s also no one style that is a definite no-no for all people, regardless of their age. On one woman, super long hair can look incredible — shiny, bouncy...
thezoereport.com

The 6 Best Winter Haircuts Taking Over This Season

As the chilly temperatures slowly settle in, you might find yourself excited for cozy nights in, snuggled up watching your favorite holiday movie, or celebrating outside with friends. While both options make for optimal winter activities, another great way to usher in the new season is with a fresh new winter haircut. But with so many hair trends (curtain bangs, soft bobs, disconnected pixies, and curly shags) popping up daily, how do you know what’s really on trend?
