Get A Sneak Peak At Dwayne Johnson And Chris Evans In Their New Holiday Action Movie
Dwayne Johnson and his fellow Hollywood star Chris Evans have been in the movie industry for years. Individually, they have featured in some of the most iconic blockbuster movies in the world. For Chris, who is strongly associated with the MCU, fans have witnessed his acting prowess in productions like Avengers: End Game, Captain America: The First Avenger, and many others.
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
purewow.com
Emma Thompson Is Completely Unrecognizable as Miss Trunchbull in Netflix’s New ‘Matilda the Musical’ Trailer
Gather around, children: The official trailer for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical has been released by Netflix. In this new iteration of the classic tale, actress Emma Thompson takes on the role of the sinister headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. (And her striking appearance made us do a double take.) The two-minute...
Rihanna Reveals Her Favorite Postpartum Body Part: 'Now It's My Booty Because I Got One'
Rihanna got cheeky on set of her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show. While speaking with press, the style mogul was asked what her favorite body part to show off is, a question the reporter said she asked Rihanna a decade ago, wanting to know "if the answer has changed."
Taraji P. Henson says fans will see 'The Color Purple' from the Black perspective for the first time in the upcoming musical remake
At CultureCon 2022, Taraji P. Henson spoke about the differences in the novel's upcoming musical remake.
Pierce Brosnan says he lost 'Batman' role to Michael Keaton after 'stupid' comment about the character's costume
"Black Adam" star Pierce Brosnan said on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" that the "best man" eventually got the part.
Reese Witherspoon 'Doesn't Want To Be Drawn Into' Ex-Husband Ryan Phillippe's 'Messy' Life: Source
Relations between former flames and longtime co-parents Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe have reportedly further cooled. The Legally Blonde lead is allegedly giving her ex the cold shoulder now that their two shared children, Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, have seemingly left the nest. "Reese and Ryan maintained a civil relationship when they were making decisions about their children — but that's gone now," an insider close with the couple told Radar earlier this week. Part of this breakdown, per the source, seemingly stems from Witherspoon looking to avoid Phillippe’s legal woes and personal drama. In 2019, the I...
Eric Roberts Admits He's 'Lost Count' of His Projects After Appearing in Over 700 Films and TV Shows
Eric Roberts told The Hollywood Reporter that he gets up to "30 offers" for roles "every single day from all over the world" After 50 years in Hollywood and with over 700 film and TV appearances under his belt, Eric Roberts is still going strong. The 66-year-old actor spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his prolific career in an interview alongside Eliza, his manager and wife of 30 years, in which he expressed gratitude for being "one of the luckiest guys in Hollywood." "We get anywhere from eight to...
One Thing Julia Roberts Struggled With While Acting Alongside George Clooney In Ticket To Paradise
Ticket To Paradise director Ol Parker spills on one note he gave to Julia Roberts while she was working opposite George Clooney.
In Style
TBT: Josh Hartnett Said His Split from Scarlett Johansson Was "Really Painful"
Who: Actor and producer Josh Hartnett, 44, and Oscar-nominated actress and Time 100 Most Influential People recipient Scarlett Johansson, 37. How They Met: The two young actors met on the set of the crime thriller The Black Dahlia in 2005. In the film, Hartnett played detective Dwight "Bucky" Bleichert, who was put in charge of investigating the murder of Hollywood starlet Elizabeth Short along with his partner Lee Blanchard, while Scarlett took on the role of Kay Lake, the girlfriend of Blanchard, and later, Bleichert.
Sydney Sweeney was 'nervous' to work with Dakota Johnson after watching '50 Shades of Grey' in high school: 'She's so hot'
"Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney was "nervous" to act alongside Dakota Johnson in "Madame Web" after seeing "Fifty Shades of Grey" in high school.
Lupita Nyong’o Delivers Two Dramatic Outfits in Strappy Sandals at ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Mexico Premiere
Lupita Nyong’o made a dramatic entrance at the Mexico premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The highly-anticipated Marvel movie officially hits theaters on Nov. 11. While arriving at the Plaza Satelite, Nyong’o appeared on the red carpet in two different looks. The Emmy Award-winning actress wore a full ensemble by Johnathan Cohen. Nyong’o’s look consisted of a red gown that featured oversized billowy sleeves and a slit at the center. The piece also had a pronounced train that flared out on the side. Underneath Nyong’o’s voluminous gown was a black leather dress. The top of the garment had a fitted corset that...
Hypebae
Lil Nas X’s Choppy Pink Bob Serves Rocker-Chic Energy
Lil Nas X is no stranger to beauty. There have been some iconic moments, from experimental makeup and nails to his off-the-chart wigs. After giving serve after serve, the rapper’s debut of a sleek, layered pink ombrè bob has left us speechless. Taking to Instagram to show off...
Ryan Coogler Learned to Swim for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Shoot: ‘If Actors Are in the Water, I’ve Got to Be in There Too’
Before filming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” director Ryan Coogler didn’t know how to swim. “A lot of us were raised to have fear of water,” the 36-year-old filmmaker told Variety, admitting his own trepidation and evoking the various reasons Black people have avoided — or ways they’ve been excluded — from pools and the ocean over the years. “I had to figure out how to swim so I could direct this movie.” It’s late October and Coogler is sitting alongside two of his lead actors, Angela Bassett and Letitia Wright, at Variety’s cover shoot, just hours before the world premiere of the...
Ryan Reynolds Is Hoping His Fourth Baby Is Another Girl: "I'm a Girl Dad"
Ryan Reynolds is preparing for baby number four. It was announced earlier this year that the actor was expecting his fourth child with Blake Lively, and now, Reynolds is sharing his thoughts on the future of his stunt work in light of his growing family. In a Nov. 7 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Reynolds said having another child has finally forced him to consider whether it's time to cut back on some of his stunt work. He also shared whether he's hoping for a boy or girl.
‘From Scratch’: Reese Witherspoon Helped Zoe Saldaña Get Her Role in the Series
Zoe Saldaña is the star of Netflix's newest limited series, 'From Scratch' but Reese Witherspoon helped her snag the role.
Weird Al Yankovic reacts to Daniel Radcliffe’s lead performance in new biopic
“Weird Al” Yankovic has commented on Daniel Radcliffe’s portrayal of himself in the new Roku biopic released on Friday (4 November). Radcliffe has stepped into the shoes of the American singer best known for parodying famous songs, such as the 1984 hit “Eat It”, which spoofs Michael Jackson’s “Beat It”, inWeird: The Al Yankovic Story. In a new interview with Variety, Yankovic, 63, reacted to the Harry Potter star’s performance, telling the publication that Radcliffe “absolutely nailed” the role. Explaining the decision to cast Radcliffe, the Grammy winner said he “generated a list of maybe half a dozen or...
Kim Kardashian Calls Khloe Kardashian ‘Skinnier Than Ever’ Following Tristan Thompson Drama: ‘Love How Everyone Is Being So Supportive’
As Khloé Kardashian prepared for her first Met Gala appearance, it was the reality star’s weight loss that was on everyone’s minds. During a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, November 10, Kim Kardashian showed excitement for her sister’s debut at fashion’s biggest night.
Lil Durk Seen at Dinner With Mariah Carey
Last night, Lil Durk was seen at dinner with Mariah Carey and it has people chatting on social media. On Thursday (Nov. 10), a video surfaced of Lil Durk taking photos with Mariah Carey and Shirin Amiri who is the wife of fashion designer Mike Amiri. The clip has sparked rumors that Durkio might be teaming up with Mimi for a collaborative song.
9 Blockbuster Movies Filmed In Western New York
This week we saw a helicopter flying around Western New York filming for a new Mark Walburg movie. Western New York has quickly become a favorite for Hollywood and it seems more and more movies are shooting or using parts of Western New York for their films. Check out 9...
