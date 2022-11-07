Eric Roberts told The Hollywood Reporter that he gets up to "30 offers" for roles "every single day from all over the world" After 50 years in Hollywood and with over 700 film and TV appearances under his belt, Eric Roberts is still going strong. The 66-year-old actor spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his prolific career in an interview alongside Eliza, his manager and wife of 30 years, in which he expressed gratitude for being "one of the luckiest guys in Hollywood." "We get anywhere from eight to...

7 DAYS AGO