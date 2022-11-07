Read full article on original website
Related
Biden to climate talks, 1st leg of around-the-world trip
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived Friday in Egypt for a global climate meeting with a giant domestic investment in tow — and he's likely to face questions about how far the U.S. will go to pull other large greenhouse gas emitters along.
Rick Scott: Joe Biden is Doing Nothing About Inflation
On Thursday, following the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., weighed in, calling for “substantive fiscal reforms to end the ongoing inflation crisis fueled by the Biden administration’s reckless tax-and-spend agenda.”. October’s CPI data shows that...
Tudor Dixon fights back after MI GOP memo blames her for Republican losses
Michigan GOB Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon is fighting back after an internal memo from the state's Republican Party blamed losses in the Midterm Election on her performance.
Comments / 0