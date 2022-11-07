Read full article on original website
Related
WJHG-TV
Adopt a Pet at Bay County Animal Services
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Boston Terrier mix named Lexy showed the team lots of love today on NewsChannel 7. Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services visited the studio to explain just how easy the adoption process is once you have found the right fit. She advises to visit the shelter multiple times and get to know a few pups or kitties before making that long term commitment. However, Lexy is sure to make you fall in love quick and loves a good treat.
WJHG-TV
Oxford Home could get annexed from Bay County to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A parcel of land in Bay County stirred up a debate at Tuesday’s Panama City Commission Meeting. City commissioners did a first reading of an ordinance involving the voluntary annexation of land along State Avenue in Bay County. The property will use Panama City...
mypanhandle.com
Fire hydrant leak causes flooding for a Panama City resident
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City resident said the city is to blame for her property being flooded. Alex Adams and her neighbors said they have been trying to get Panama City workers to respond to a serious problem for several weeks. An unknown vehicle struck a...
Annual Holly Fair begins tonight in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Junior League of Panama City said it’s never too early to shop for the holidays. You can get first pickings on gifts Thursday night at the local organization’s annual Holly Fair. Several vendors are set up ready to bring the holiday spirit to the community at the Edgewater […]
mypanhandle.com
Bay County infrastructure puts pedestrians and cyclists at risk
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local law enforcement worked a rash of traffic crashes this weekend in Bay County involving pedestrians and bicyclists. Part of this problem may be due to it becoming darker, earlier, but the main issue lies in the “unwalkable” nature of many areas.
Thousands of classic cars will be in Panama City Beach this weekend
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — You might notice an increase of unique cars on Panama City Beach roadways this week. The three-day ‘Emerald Coast Cruizin’ car show is taking place at Aaron Bessant Park. There is expected to be several thousand hot rods, classic cars, and trucks to see at the event. Kickoff celebrations […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
Legals November 10, 2022
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT: CAPITAL ONE, N.A. AS COLL. ASSN. OF TLGFY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, description of property and the name in which it was assessed are as follows:. Certificate No.
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Well if you weren’t hungry before watching this week’s Time Travel Tuesday, you will be after. Local Historian Bill Hudson shared a blast from the past featuring clips of restaurants like Sonny’s BBQ and The Cheese Barn. Hudson said these places were favorite spots in their time.
One dead in car crash on Highway 231 in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – According to Panama City Police, at least one person is dead following a car crash off Highway 231. According to Panama City Police, they received a call about a car in the brush on the side of Highway 231 northbound near Cherokee Heights Road early Thursday morning. Officers said they […]
Some Panhandle schools to close for Tropical Storm Nicole
UPDATE: This story was updated with information about Calhoun County schools on Thursday a 5:50 p.m. GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf, Liberty, and Franklin County schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday as Tropical Storm Nicole moves across Florida. Most schools across the state were already closed Friday for Veteran’s Day. Calhoun County […]
WEAR
PAWS in Fort Walton Beach holding $5 Fall adoption special
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- PAWS in Fort Walton Beach is holding a Fall adoption special. The shelter is located on Lovejoy Road. Until further notice, all dogs, cats, puppies and kittens will have just a $5 adoption fee. This includes their spay/neuter surgery, microchipping, current vaccinations and preventions. "Our...
Teachers speak out at Bay District School Board meeting
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay District School board room was filled Tuesday with plenty of teachers and retired teachers ready to speak up. Both the public and the board members sounded off on teachers’ pay. One thing everyone could agree on is the negotiations seem to be stuck. “What is your long-term plan […]
WJHG-TV
Come hungry to the Panama City Greek Festival
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 46th Annual Greek Festival is back in Panama City. The food fest is on Friday, November 18th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, November 19th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each day, organizers will begin serving lunch at 10 a.m. You can find all food and festivities at The St. John Theologian Greek Orthodox Church located at 136 W Baldwin Road in Panama City.
visitpanamacitybeach.com
Beach Home for the Holidays 2022
Join us Thanksgiving Weekend in Panama City Beach as we set the stage for the most magical month of the year! Thanksgiving Thursday may be the time for turkey, but that weekend, Santa Claus is coming to town! At Beach Home for the Holidays, a fun-filled lineup of festive activities and events is sure to build new holiday traditions for families gathering in Panama City Beach to celebrate the season. Highlights include the ceremonial lighting of a 100-foot Christmas tree, visiting magical Santa’s Village, and star-studded holiday music concerts at Aaron Bessant Park, including Cam, and the Panama City Symphony Orchestra.
WJHG-TV
Panama city Rescue Mission back to feeding hungry people
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local non-profit is making sure those in need get a hot meal and it’s the first time in years volunteers have been serving since hurricane Michael halted the program. It’s the first night in four years the Panama City rescue mission is opening...
WJHG-TV
Emerald Coast Middle School Kidcam
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chris Smith was invited to speak to the kids at Emerald Coast Middle School on Wednesday. Chris talked to the kids about all things weather.... including the water cycle, tornados, clouds, sun safety and much much more. You can see the segments that aired during the news here...
Pickup truck and trailer stolen in Destin, found in thrift store parking lot
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man had his pickup truck and trailer stolen from a Destin gas station Monday night. According to an OCSO report, the truck owner went inside a gas station on Main St. and turned around to see his truck leaving the parking lot. OCSO said […]
wkgc.org
Groundbreaking Ceremony to be held for Gulf Coast State College STEM Center
CONTACT: Brittany Weisensale, Director of Marketing and Communications bweisensa@gulfcoast.edu | (850) 872.3822. Panama City, FL – Gulf Coast State College will hold a special groundbreaking celebration for its new STEM Center on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 11:45 a.m. CST on the Panama City campus. College officials, trustees, and other guests will ceremonially break ground in honor of the new building.
WCTV
Voluntary evacuation orders issued in Franklin County
EASTPOINT, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a voluntary evacuation order will go into effect Thursday, November 10 at 8 a.m. ahead of Hurricane Nicole. The order impacts all barrier islands including Alligator Point, Bald Point, Dog Island & St. George Island, Low lying Coastal Areas...
Comments / 0