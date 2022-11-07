Join us Thanksgiving Weekend in Panama City Beach as we set the stage for the most magical month of the year! Thanksgiving Thursday may be the time for turkey, but that weekend, Santa Claus is coming to town! At Beach Home for the Holidays, a fun-filled lineup of festive activities and events is sure to build new holiday traditions for families gathering in Panama City Beach to celebrate the season. Highlights include the ceremonial lighting of a 100-foot Christmas tree, visiting magical Santa’s Village, and star-studded holiday music concerts at Aaron Bessant Park, including Cam, and the Panama City Symphony Orchestra.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO