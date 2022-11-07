ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

Adopt a Pet at Bay County Animal Services

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Boston Terrier mix named Lexy showed the team lots of love today on NewsChannel 7. Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services visited the studio to explain just how easy the adoption process is once you have found the right fit. She advises to visit the shelter multiple times and get to know a few pups or kitties before making that long term commitment. However, Lexy is sure to make you fall in love quick and loves a good treat.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Oxford Home could get annexed from Bay County to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A parcel of land in Bay County stirred up a debate at Tuesday’s Panama City Commission Meeting. City commissioners did a first reading of an ordinance involving the voluntary annexation of land along State Avenue in Bay County. The property will use Panama City...
PANAMA CITY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Fire hydrant leak causes flooding for a Panama City resident

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City resident said the city is to blame for her property being flooded. Alex Adams and her neighbors said they have been trying to get Panama City workers to respond to a serious problem for several weeks. An unknown vehicle struck a...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Annual Holly Fair begins tonight in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Junior League of Panama City said it’s never too early to shop for the holidays. You can get first pickings on gifts Thursday night at the local organization’s annual Holly Fair. Several vendors are set up ready to bring the holiday spirit to the community at the Edgewater […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
mypanhandle.com

Bay County infrastructure puts pedestrians and cyclists at risk

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local law enforcement worked a rash of traffic crashes this weekend in Bay County involving pedestrians and bicyclists. Part of this problem may be due to it becoming darker, earlier, but the main issue lies in the “unwalkable” nature of many areas.
BAY COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Legals November 10, 2022

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT: CAPITAL ONE, N.A. AS COLL. ASSN. OF TLGFY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, description of property and the name in which it was assessed are as follows:. Certificate No.
COTTONDALE, FL
WJHG-TV

Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Well if you weren’t hungry before watching this week’s Time Travel Tuesday, you will be after. Local Historian Bill Hudson shared a blast from the past featuring clips of restaurants like Sonny’s BBQ and The Cheese Barn. Hudson said these places were favorite spots in their time.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

One dead in car crash on Highway 231 in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – According to Panama City Police, at least one person is dead following a car crash off Highway 231. According to Panama City Police, they received a call about a car in the brush on the side of Highway 231 northbound near Cherokee Heights Road early Thursday morning. Officers said they […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Some Panhandle schools to close for Tropical Storm Nicole

UPDATE: This story was updated with information about Calhoun County schools on Thursday a 5:50 p.m. GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf, Liberty, and Franklin County schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday as Tropical Storm Nicole moves across Florida. Most schools across the state were already closed Friday for Veteran’s Day. Calhoun County […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WEAR

PAWS in Fort Walton Beach holding $5 Fall adoption special

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- PAWS in Fort Walton Beach is holding a Fall adoption special. The shelter is located on Lovejoy Road. Until further notice, all dogs, cats, puppies and kittens will have just a $5 adoption fee. This includes their spay/neuter surgery, microchipping, current vaccinations and preventions. "Our...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WMBB

Teachers speak out at Bay District School Board meeting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay District School board room was filled Tuesday with plenty of teachers and retired teachers ready to speak up. Both the public and the board members sounded off on teachers’ pay. One thing everyone could agree on is the negotiations seem to be stuck. “What is your long-term plan […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Come hungry to the Panama City Greek Festival

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 46th Annual Greek Festival is back in Panama City. The food fest is on Friday, November 18th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, November 19th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each day, organizers will begin serving lunch at 10 a.m. You can find all food and festivities at The St. John Theologian Greek Orthodox Church located at 136 W Baldwin Road in Panama City.
PANAMA CITY, FL
visitpanamacitybeach.com

Beach Home for the Holidays 2022

Join us Thanksgiving Weekend in Panama City Beach as we set the stage for the most magical month of the year! Thanksgiving Thursday may be the time for turkey, but that weekend, Santa Claus is coming to town! At Beach Home for the Holidays, a fun-filled lineup of festive activities and events is sure to build new holiday traditions for families gathering in Panama City Beach to celebrate the season. Highlights include the ceremonial lighting of a 100-foot Christmas tree, visiting magical Santa’s Village, and star-studded holiday music concerts at Aaron Bessant Park, including Cam, and the Panama City Symphony Orchestra.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama city Rescue Mission back to feeding hungry people

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local non-profit is making sure those in need get a hot meal and it’s the first time in years volunteers have been serving since hurricane Michael halted the program. It’s the first night in four years the Panama City rescue mission is opening...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Emerald Coast Middle School Kidcam

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chris Smith was invited to speak to the kids at Emerald Coast Middle School on Wednesday. Chris talked to the kids about all things weather.... including the water cycle, tornados, clouds, sun safety and much much more. You can see the segments that aired during the news here...
PANAMA CITY, FL
wkgc.org

Groundbreaking Ceremony to be held for Gulf Coast State College STEM Center

CONTACT: Brittany Weisensale, Director of Marketing and Communications bweisensa@gulfcoast.edu | (850) 872.3822. Panama City, FL – Gulf Coast State College will hold a special groundbreaking celebration for its new STEM Center on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 11:45 a.m. CST on the Panama City campus. College officials, trustees, and other guests will ceremonially break ground in honor of the new building.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WCTV

Voluntary evacuation orders issued in Franklin County

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a voluntary evacuation order will go into effect Thursday, November 10 at 8 a.m. ahead of Hurricane Nicole. The order impacts all barrier islands including Alligator Point, Bald Point, Dog Island & St. George Island, Low lying Coastal Areas...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy