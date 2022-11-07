WASHINGTON (TND) — Key Senate races that will determine which party narrowly controls the upper chamber remain too close to call after Election Day. Republicans only needed to flip one seat heading into the election to gain control of the Senate but will now need to take down two Democratic incumbents after Democrat John Fetterman’s win in Pennsylvania flipped control of the seat being vacated by the retirement of Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO