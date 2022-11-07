Read full article on original website
Related
KTVL
Democratic House candidate blames midterm loss on 'white supremacy,' 'voter suppression'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TND) — A U.S. House candidate in Tennessee claims her midterm election loss was the result of "white supremacy" and "voter suppression," not because voters preferred her opponent. Odessa Kelly, a Democrat who ran to represent Tennessee's 7th Congressional District, lost to incumbent Rep. Mark Green by...
Tudor Dixon fights back after MI GOP memo blames her for Republican losses
Michigan GOB Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon is fighting back after an internal memo from the state's Republican Party blamed losses in the Midterm Election on her performance.
KTVL
Key Senate races to determine majority still too close to call
WASHINGTON (TND) — Key Senate races that will determine which party narrowly controls the upper chamber remain too close to call after Election Day. Republicans only needed to flip one seat heading into the election to gain control of the Senate but will now need to take down two Democratic incumbents after Democrat John Fetterman’s win in Pennsylvania flipped control of the seat being vacated by the retirement of Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.
Comments / 0