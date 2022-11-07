Jessica Simpson tunes out 'destructive noise' after Pottery Barn ad raises eyebrows

Jessica Simpson is not letting the negative reactions to her recent Pottery Barn ad get her down.

On Sunday, the musician, fashion designer and author shared a video of herself passionately belting out her self-empowerment anthem "Party of One" in an effort to "block out destructive noise" on social media. Simpson's latest Instagram post comes days after the release of her new promo for Pottery Barn Kids, which prompted a wave of unsolicited commentary on her behavior and appearance.

"I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and heal," Simpson captioned the clip .

"Peoples’ comments and judgements can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging 'you will never be good enough.' The most important thing I have learned through the last 5yrs without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it."

In her commercial for Pottery Barn, Simpson takes viewers on a tour of her 3-year-old daughter Birdie Mae Johnson's whimsical bedroom, decorated with fuzzy stuffed animals, colorful throw pillows and lots of butterflies. On Instagram , the ad has amassed thousands of comments picking apart Simpson's body and speculating about her drug and alcohol consumption.

Simpson recently opened up about her past struggles with pill and alcohol addiction in her raw 2020 memoir, "Open Book." On Saturday, she wrapped production on the pilot of her forthcoming Freevee series , "Open Book," a coming-of-age comedy adapted from her memoir.

"I am capable of pretty much anything I care enough about to put my mind to," Simpson continued in her Instagram post.

"I am present. I am deeply inspired. I am determined. I am honest. I care about other people. After grounding myself just now with my voice and the lyrics across my heart, I feel compassion for the opinionated hate that some people can so effortlessly just blurt out with such intensity on social media or in the media in general."

In a 2020 interview with The Times , Simpson reflected on how the media circus that dogged her early in her career and the sexual abuse she suffered as a child warped her perception of herself and traumatized her.

"We all have our days of wanting to be, look, do, and feel better. Nobody is alone with that feelin’ that I can promise you. I woke up at the same time anxious and insecure but also also angry and defensive — like some of you," Simpson wrote on Instagram.

"I know what works for me and that is to let go and simply sing while lookin directly inside the mirror, straight in my eyes to really see and understand myself. I can connect with my heartbeat. I am stable and strong. I am home. A little advice…live inside your dreams and move through them. Don’t give up on yourself because someone else did. Stay true to YOU. It has worked for me in this chaotic life thus far. Nothin’ and nobody will rob me of my joy. Ya might come close but it is mine to own. Yours should be too."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .