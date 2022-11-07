Read full article on original website
KTVL
Ashland man arrested after threatening people with a knife
ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland Police Department says a man was arrested Wednesday evening after he threatened people with a knife and threw items at cars. According to police, 23-year-old Vander Bevill of Ashland was at the downtown plaza around 7:45 p.m. when he began making the threats. When police...
KTVL
Portland man sentenced for drug trafficking near Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS — The U.S. District attorney says a Portland man with previous drug trafficking convictions was sentenced to ten years in federal prison today for driving large amounts of drugs to Josephine County last year. Jonathan James Lawson, 29, was traveling from Southern California to Josephine County when...
KTVL
Suspect arrested after assault with a knife in Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department says a man has been arrested for robbing and assaulting a man at knifepoint earlier this month. According to police, 22-year-old Damian Brown was at Riverside Park Tuesday, Nov. 1 to meet with the victim about paying back money. During the...
KTVL
Dutch Bros. hosts downtown Grants Pass trash clean-up
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Dutch Bros. announced its employees will be participating in a downtown Grants Pass trash clean-up Friday, Nov. 11. The clean-up is happening from 9:00 a.m. to noon. in the back parking lot of the Dutch Bros. headquarters. It is also being hosted by Stream Smart:...
KTVL
All southbound lanes on I5 closed south of Grants Pass due to jackknifed commercial truck
SOUTHERN OREGON — UPDATE @ 9:10 p.m. The Oregon Department of Transportation has reopened the fast lane of traffic south of Grants Pass after crews were able to pull the trailers to the side. ODOT said drivers should expect delays and drive with caution as emergency crews remain on...
KTVL
Driver hospitalized after rollover crash on Redwood Highway
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Rural Metro Fire (RMF) says a rollover crash that left one person hospitalized caused minor traffic delays along Redwood Highway Wednesday morning. Officials say the accident happened near milepost 15 around 5:30 a.m. The driver was unconscious when first responders arrived on the scene. An off-duty...
KTVL
Construction worker injured in Interstate-5 hit-and-run in Medford
MEDFORD — A construction worker was injured Sunday, Nov. 6 when a semi-truck traveling southbound on I-5 struck him at milepost 29 in Medford. According to a report from the Oregon State Police, 45-year-old Douglas Virgil Noyes was transported to the hospital with injuries. Two individuals witnessed the incident.
KTVL
Multi-agency emergency response training in Medford today
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire Department and other local agencies participated in an emergency response training at Providence Medford Medical Center Thursday, Nov. 10. The training scenario was a plane crash that took place on the roof of the hospital. The department says training like this gives it a...
KTVL
Firefighters put out sawmill fire in Rogue River Tuesday morning
ROGUE RIVER — Jackson County Fire District 1 responded to a structure fire Tuesday morning at Murphy Plywood in Rogue River. Fire officials say they were returning from a medical call when they noticed a large column of black smoke coming from the area. When crews arrived, one of...
KTVL
Mount Ashland Ski Area releases updated snowpack, projected opening date
MOUNT ASHLAND SKI AREA — Mount Ashland Ski Area released an updated snowpack for this season and a projected opening date. Officials say they received 5 inches of snow over the last 24 hours and 10 inches between the last two storm pulses. The total snowpack at the lower...
KTVL
YOUR VOICE: Southern Oregon voters speak out about this election's ballot measures
Southern Oregon — Change is not only happening in our governor's seat but also locally through ballot measures. News 10 went to the local ballot boxes in Jackson and Josephine County to see what voters wanted to see changed. For Jackson County, these were some of the responses:. RICHARD...
