Cave Junction, OR

KTVL

Ashland man arrested after threatening people with a knife

ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland Police Department says a man was arrested Wednesday evening after he threatened people with a knife and threw items at cars. According to police, 23-year-old Vander Bevill of Ashland was at the downtown plaza around 7:45 p.m. when he began making the threats. When police...
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

Portland man sentenced for drug trafficking near Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS — The U.S. District attorney says a Portland man with previous drug trafficking convictions was sentenced to ten years in federal prison today for driving large amounts of drugs to Josephine County last year. Jonathan James Lawson, 29, was traveling from Southern California to Josephine County when...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Suspect arrested after assault with a knife in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department says a man has been arrested for robbing and assaulting a man at knifepoint earlier this month. According to police, 22-year-old Damian Brown was at Riverside Park Tuesday, Nov. 1 to meet with the victim about paying back money. During the...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Dutch Bros. hosts downtown Grants Pass trash clean-up

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Dutch Bros. announced its employees will be participating in a downtown Grants Pass trash clean-up Friday, Nov. 11. The clean-up is happening from 9:00 a.m. to noon. in the back parking lot of the Dutch Bros. headquarters. It is also being hosted by Stream Smart:...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Driver hospitalized after rollover crash on Redwood Highway

JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Rural Metro Fire (RMF) says a rollover crash that left one person hospitalized caused minor traffic delays along Redwood Highway Wednesday morning. Officials say the accident happened near milepost 15 around 5:30 a.m. The driver was unconscious when first responders arrived on the scene. An off-duty...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Construction worker injured in Interstate-5 hit-and-run in Medford

MEDFORD — A construction worker was injured Sunday, Nov. 6 when a semi-truck traveling southbound on I-5 struck him at milepost 29 in Medford. According to a report from the Oregon State Police, 45-year-old Douglas Virgil Noyes was transported to the hospital with injuries. Two individuals witnessed the incident.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Multi-agency emergency response training in Medford today

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire Department and other local agencies participated in an emergency response training at Providence Medford Medical Center Thursday, Nov. 10. The training scenario was a plane crash that took place on the roof of the hospital. The department says training like this gives it a...
MEDFORD, OR

