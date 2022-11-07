‘The future of our democracy is in the balance.’ Rep. Malinowski makes final push for votes in re-election campaign

Read full article on original website
Balance Of Power: Senate And House Election Results 2022 Live
View live results for the 2022 United States Senate and House elections. First polls close at 4 p.m. PT.
CLEAN SWEEP: Democratic meddling in GOP primaries paid off in a big way on Election Day
Democrats' strategy of spending millions to boost pro-Trump candidates in Republican primaries appeared to pay off Tuesday as the party ended the night with a clean sweep of the races in which it chose to meddle. All six of the Republican candidates who seemingly benefited from the meddling in their...
Washington Examiner
Midterm election results live: Midnight model shows GOP barely winning control of House
Laughing matter: Midnight projection shows GOP barely winning control of House. NBC News is projecting Republicans will secure the majority in the House by one seat but left the door open for Democrats to hold on to their majority. The projection just before midnight was Republicans with 219 seats and...
Democratic election losses will spur calls for Biden to step aside in 2024
President Joe Biden has a looming decision over whether to seek reelection in 2024 as scrutiny over his age and ability to lead the Democratic Party mounts ahead of the midterm election results. The question has hovered over the final weeks of the midterm elections as Biden warned that democracy...
Live Results: Democratic incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal projected to beat Trump-endorsed Republican Leora Levy in Connecticut's US Senate election
Amid predictions of a"red wave," incumbent Richard Blumenthal's seat was highly likely to remain in Democratic hands.
New Jersey House seat flips as Republican Thomas Kean Jr. defeats Democratic incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski
Republican Thomas Kean Jr. defeated Democratic incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.
GOP closing in on House win; Senate control still up for grabs
Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership.
Republican Tom Kean Jr. all but declares victory against Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski in NJ-07 rematch
This was Kean Jr.’s fourth run for federal office.
Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide
Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
New Jersey Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski Loses Tight Reelection Race
Republican Tom Kean Jr. ousted Malinowski, an important foreign policy figure, in a district that became more conservative after redistricting.
US News and World Report
Incumbent Maggie Hassan Tops Trump-Backed Don Bolduc for Key Senate Democratic Win in New Hampshire
Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire on Tuesday held on to her seat in a key win for Democrats as the power balance of the Senate remains undetermined. NBC News and ABC News both projected that Hassan toppled Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general. Hassan was first...
FOX 28 Spokane
Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election as incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski seeks to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Tabulation rounds in Tuesday’s ranked vote election are expected to be held Nov. 23. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who trailed Tshibaka and Murkowski. Kelley suspended his campaign in September and endorsed Tshibaka. Murkowski touts her seniority and willingness to work across party lines to advance Alaska’s priorities. Tshibaka notes a Murkowski family member has held the Senate seat since 1981 and says it’s time for a change.
Election 2022: Turbulent campaign season comes to a close
WASHINGTON — (AP) — A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America's searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close on Tuesday with top races around the country that will provide a key test of Joe Biden's presidency.
Election Day 2022: Rep. Malinowski loses rematch against Tom Kean Jr. in NJ
With 99% of precincts reporting, ABC News has called the race for Kean.
5th Congressional District race still too close to call
Earlier Wednesday afternoon, the secretary of the state's office had George Logan ahead. As of 5 p.m., Hayes had a razor-thin edge that could be less than 1,000 votes.
Maloney Loses NY House Seat in One Bright Spot for GOP
It was a good night for Democrats, but for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the DCCC lost its most important race: his own. Maloney, the New York Democrat charged with leading the House Democrats’ re-election efforts, lost his seat in an upset on Tuesday night. He called his Republican opponent, Mike Lawler, Wednesday morning to concede.
GOP in grinding push to break Democrats’ hold on Congress
WASHINGTON — Struggling to claw back power, Republicans pushed state by state early Wednesday to break the Democrats’ one-party hold on Washington in a grinding, dragged-out fight to upend President Joe Biden’s once-lofty agenda. After all the polls closed, the Democrats’ fragile grasp on power remained at...
Washington Examiner
Midterm election results live: House Dem campaign chief gets jumpy on doorstep of defeat
Sharice Davids holds on to congressional seat in Kansas. Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS) secured a return to Congress by defeating former state GOP chairwoman Amanda Adkins (R-KS) in Kansas's 3rd Congressional District. The district which voted for Joe Biden over Donald Trump 51.2%-46.7% in 2020, covers the Kansas City suburbs...
WAVY News 10
Centrist think tank: Voters see Democrats as just as extreme as Republicans
U.S. voters find Democrats just as extreme as Republicans and out of touch on Americans’ values and priorities, according to a new poll from the centrist think tank Third Way ahead of Tuesday’s midterms. “If Democrats manage to hold on to the House and Senate, it will be...
Results: Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer defeats Republican Frank Pallotta in New Jersey's 5th Congressional District election
Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer defeated Republican Frank Pallotta in New Jersey's 5th Congressional District.
