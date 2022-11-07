Read full article on original website
Deadline approaching to apply for drought relief loans for small businesses
FORT WORTH, Texas (KSWO) - Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West today reminded. The deadline for small nonfarm businesses in 76 Oklahoma counties and neighboring counties in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico and Texas to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for economic injury is December 8.
Voters re-elect incumbent Rep. Trey Caldwell for HD 63 seat
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Representative seat for District 63 was on the ballot on Tuesday. Incumbent Trey Caldwell (R) faced off against Democratic candidate Shykira Smith. Caldwell held the lead in that race, with about 80 percent of votes. “We were the largest victory margin in the...
