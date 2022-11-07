ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

CBP officers seize more than 20 pounds of meth, 10 pounds of fentanyl at BOTA

By Dave Burge
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZXZNk_0j2CBPBt00

EL Paso, Texas ( KTSM ) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing intercepted 26 pounds of methamphetamine and 10 pounds of fentanyl in a single failed smuggling attempt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SX0Y7_0j2CBPBt00
Customs and Border Protection officers make large seizure of drugs at the Bridge of the Americas in El Paso on Sunday, Nov. 6. Photos courtesy of CBP.

The interception occurred on Sunday, Nov. 6, when CBP officers encountered an 18-year-old male U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico using the vehicle lanes.

A CBP officer referred the man for a secondary inspection of the vehicle which included an X-ray exam. After anomalies were detected, a thorough search was conducted leading CBP officers to locate 25 bundles concealed within the vehicle. Twenty-one of the bundles contained 26.23 pounds of methamphetamine and four of the bundles contained 10.09 pounds of fentanyl.

The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP. No arrests were immediately made as the case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Large-scale drug traffickers convicted by federal jury

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A federal jury convicted two men Tuesday of multiple counts of drug trafficking. Additionally, one of the defendants was convicted of domestic and international money laundering. According to court documents and evidence presented at the trial, Jorge Sanchez-Morales aka “Capulina,” ran a large-scale drug trafficking organization, spanning from Mexico to […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man armed with rifle in far east El Paso sparks concerns

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An armed man with a rifle walking in far east El Paso sparked concerns from residents Thursday morning. Videos of the man circulated on social media. El Paso police stated it and other law enforcement agencies were aware of the man. "There is nothing...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

FBI arrests two Venezuelan nationals for assaulting a federal police officer

EL PASO, Texas - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested two undocumented migrants after investigation revealed they had assaulted a federal office near Ascarate Park on Halloween. Kevin Escalona Gonzalez and Yuleixy Mata Fuentes were taken into custody and charged them with the assault. The FBI said a U.S. Border Patrol agent were advised The post FBI arrests two Venezuelan nationals for assaulting a federal police officer appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Passenger train and farm truck collision reported in Tornillo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A train collision occurred late Thursday afternoon in Tornillo. According to the El Paso County Sherriff’s Office, the crash involved a farm truck and a passenger train. The truck operator is not injured or any of the passengers. Pacific Union police are said to be on their way to assist […]
TORNILLO, TX
El Paso News

Armed man walking on streets frightens El Paso residents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some viewers have reached out expressing concern after a man was spotted with a rifle walking in across far East El Paso. In a photo shared by a KTSM 9 News viewer, shows the man walking down Zaragoza St. and Edgemere. In a video...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso police investigate shooting

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are investigating a shooting. The address is listed as the 8600 block of Robert Dr. in northeast El Paso. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Road rage incidents increase across El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Three unrelated road rage incidents involving a gun have happened since September. Two of the incidents involved families with children in the car. The other now has resulted in a murder after a male suspect was found deceased. According to the El Paso Police Department, the suspects in all three are […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Witnesses say 3 pit bulls attacked 3 people in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Witnesses say 3 people were injured in a dog attack at Heritage Mobile Home Park in northeast El Paso Wednesday night. The attack happened just before 5 p.m. Police confirmed to ABC-7 that both police officers and animal control were called out to the scene for an animal bite.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One person dead after fatal shooting in Northeast El Paso

UPDATE: According to El Paso Police, a deceased individual with a gunshot wound was located upon arrival. The individual appeared to have been in his 40s to 50s. The identity of this individual is currently unknown. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crimes Against Persons is currently responding to the 8600 block of Roberts Dr. to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso has highest percentage of cash only businesses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new study of 50 large U.S. cities shows that El Paso has the highest percentage of businesses that only accept cash. The research provided by Secure Data concluded that 29-percent of businesses in El Paso still only accept cash, which is by far the largest percentage of any major […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy