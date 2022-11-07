ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Fox11online.com

What's actually at stake in Wisconsin's tight secretary of state race?

(WLUK) -- Election integrity was a hot topic this Election Day, with many voters across the country paying close attention to the secretary of state races. In 38 U.S. states, the secretary of state is the chief election official -- meaning they are often in charge of running and certifying elections.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Balance of power in Wisconsin remains unchanged after Election Day

(WLUK) -- After countless amounts of dollars, commercials and campaign hours were spent on Tuesday’s election, it appears a lot will be staying the same in Wisconsin. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers retains executive power while Republicans maintain firm control of the legislature. Republicans picked up one seat in the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Evers holds off challenger Michels to win second term as governor

MADISON (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has defeated Republican Tim Michels to keep battleground Wisconsin under Democratic control heading into the 2024 presidential election. Nearly five hours after the polls closed and the doors opened to Evers’ supporters for his election night gathering at the Orpheum Theatre, the supporters heard what they were waiting for: Michels conceded and Evers will serve a second term as governor.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Northeast Wisconsin votes in favor of major school referendums

(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin's two largest school districts both received approval on their referendums Tuesday. Voters supported Green Bay's $92.6 million referendum to pay for facility improvement projects. With this referendum, the tax rate will be $800 for $100,000 in property value. Though this is higher than if the referendum...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin daily COVID case average under 800 for first time since April

MADISON (WLUK) -- For the first time in nearly seven months, Wisconsin's seven-day average of new confirmed COVID-19 cases is below 800. The state Department of Health Services reported 940 new cases on Wednesday. The seven-day average fell to 789, its lowest level since April 19. Test positivity fell to...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Just 5 months after massacre, Uvalde votes to re-elect Texas governor

UVALDE, Texas (WOAI) — Over five months after the worst school shooting in Texas history and so many screaming for change, Uvalde residents came out in force to vote in favor of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. With all precincts reporting, the people of Uvalde helped re-elect Abbott by a...
UVALDE, TX
Fox11online.com

COVID case average in Wisconsin reaches nearly 7-month low

MADISON (WLUK) -- New confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin are at their lowest rate since the spring. The state Department of Health Services reported the seven-day average at 823, its lowest level since April 19. There were 720 new confirmed cases on Monday. Seven-day average test positivity fell to 9.1%,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

State receives over 54,000 pounds of drugs on Drug Take Back Day

MADISON (WLUK) -- Tens of thousands of unwanted medications are now being safely disposed of after this year's Drug Take Back Day. Over 140 law enforcement agencies across the state helped collect 54,040 pounds of medications on Oct. 29. Aside from Drug Take Back Day, Wisconsin also has 490 permanent...
WISCONSIN STATE

