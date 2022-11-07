Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
No one injured after ‘fully automatic gunfire’ ShotSpotter alerts Wednesday night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating numerous ShotSpotter alerts that indicated the presence of fully automatic gunfire. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says officers responded at around 8:25 p.m. Wednesday to the 400 block of West Hanssler Place to a three-round ShotSpotter alert indicating fully automatic gunfire.
Central Illinois Proud
Juveniles arrested after fleeing police, invading Peoria home
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two underage suspects have been arrested after fleeing police and forcing their way into a residence on Tuesday evening, according to a press release from the Peoria Police Department. Members of PPD’s Special Investigations Division were conducting an investigation into a juvenile male in possession...
Central Illinois Proud
15-year-old dead after Monday’s shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood announced Wednesday that 15-year-old Merian L. Smith has died as a result of a shooting on Monday. On Monday, Nov. 7 at approximately 3:30 p.m., Peoria Police responded to the 500 block of W. Gift regarding three separate Shot Spotter alerts totaling 21 rounds fired. They located two male juvenile victims with gunshot wounds. One male’s injuries were non-life-threatening but Smith was transported to OSF St. Francis in critical condition.
1470 WMBD
Coroner: Juvenile injured in Monday shooting dies
PEORIA, Ill. – A juvenile taken to the hospital in critical condition Monday following a shooting near Quest Charter Academy has died. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Merian Smith, 15, was pronounced brain dead Wednesday morning at OSF HealthCare St. Francis Medical Center. Peoria Police say three separate...
25newsnow.com
Police: Woman stabbed ‘multiple’ times in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A woman is hospitalized with very serious injuries after a man stabbed her Thursday night on Bloomington’s east side, a police lieutenant said. The woman suffered “multiple” stab wounds about 9:25 p.m. in an apartment in the 2100 block of Todd Drive, near East Empire Street, the lieutenant also said.
1470 WMBD
Two juveniles arrested on weapons, home invasion charges
PEORIA, Ill. – Two juveniles are in custody after both were believed to be in possession of guns. Peoria Police say they were investigating a juvenile illegally possessing a gun around 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, following the male to a location on East Corrington from one on Bigelow. The juvenile...
1470 WMBD
Second school bus crash of the week, no students injured
PEORIA, Ill. — For the second time this week, police have responded to a traffic crash involving a school bus. The latest occurred early Thursday, around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Knoxville Avenue and Pioneer Parkway in Peoria. Precise details surrounding the collision remain unclear, although it appears...
1470 WMBD
Deputies want help identifying Tazewell County burglars
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities in Tazewell County haven’t released many details, but they want your help identifying two people who tried to break into a rural business recently. The sheriffs department has released surveillance photos from the scene. They don’t say what the business is or where,...
25newsnow.com
Family of Peoria homicide victim believes bullets weren’t meant for him
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Merian Smith was a football player just weeks away from turning 16, but his life was cut short after he was shot and killed in Peoria. Smith has become the city’s 23rd homicide victim this year, and his family believes the bullets were not meant for him.
wcbu.org
Missing Peoria teenager found dead
A missing 18-year-old University of Illinois student was found dead Wednesday afternoon in Peoria. Peoria police found Deven Lane's body in the 5500 block of North Graceland. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene by Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood. He was last seen alive on Friday night...
1470 WMBD
Missing Peoria teen, adult male found dead Wednesday
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Wednesday night that Deven Lane, 18, of Peoria has been found dead. “The search for Deven Lane has come to an end. Sadly, the 18-year-old U of I student Deven Lane of Peoria, who had been reported missing by his family, was found deceased this afternoon in central Peoria at an undisclosed location. The manner of his death remains under investigation, however, no foul play is suspected.”
Central Illinois Proud
Man found dead in Peoria Wednesday afternoon
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A man was found dead in Peoria Wednesday afternoon. Around 3:51 p.m., Peoria Police responded to the 5500 block of N. Graceland. There they found an adult man dead. Investigators have not elaborated on the condition of the man when he was found. Peoria Police...
wjbc.com
Bloomington Police asking for help identifying three suspects in perfume theft case
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three people who allegedly stole from a Bloomington store. According to a news release, three suspects allegedly stole over $1,100 in various perfumes in late October. During the theft, Police say the suspects punched and knocked down...
25newsnow.com
Juveniles arrested for various handgun offenses
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 2 juveniles were arrested for various handgun offenses after a police investigation involving a juvenile male illegally possessing a firearm. Peoria Police say that around 6:59 p.m. Tuesday, officers observed a male exit a home in the 1500 block of Bigelow and drive away in a vehicle.
1470 WMBD
UPDATED: One person rescued from Peoria duplex fire
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria firefighters had to make a rescue as one side of a duplex went up in flames late Thursday morning. Peoria firefighters were called to a home on Country Meadows Lane near Knoxville around 11:30 a.m. Officials say the fire started on the back deck of...
Central Illinois Proud
Garbage truck loses control, crashes in Peoria Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A driver has been taken to the hospital after he lost control of his garbage truck and crashed in Peoria Thursday afternoon. According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall, police and firefighters responded to a crash involving a garbage truck at the intersection of Florence and University at around 12 p.m. Thursday.
25newsnow.com
Monday night shooting leaves 1 with non-life-threatening injuries
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A juvenile shot Monday night in Peoria is expected to be OK. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says the male juvenile was walking along Starr Street when he was shot by an unknown person. That person then fled the scene on foot. The juvenile shot...
wcbu.org
2 juveniles shot in Peoria's Center Bluff
Two juveniles were taken to a Peoria hospital after a shooting Monday afternoon in the city's Center Bluff neighborhood. Officers responded to three separate ShotSpotter alerts in the 500 block of West Gift around 3:30 p.m. A total of 21 rounds were fired. Officers found two males with gunshot wounds....
Central Illinois Proud
2 juveniles shot on Hanssler Place in Peoria, 1 critical
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria confirmed that two male juveniles have been shot Monday afternoon on W. Hanssler Place in Peoria. According to Echevarria, multiple shots were fired. Peoria Police received three ShotSpotter alerts around 3:30 p.m.–the first reporting 9 shots, the next reporting 3 shots, and the third reporting 9 shots fired–at the 500 block of Gift Avenue.
Galesburg man arrested after battering his 48-year-old son
Galesburg Police on Tuesday, November 8th, responded to the 2300 block of Monmouth Boulevard for a domestic dispute between a father and son. Officers met with an intoxicated 70-year-old man who was angry with his 48-year-old son and told police he hurt his hand in the days prior from punching his son. Police made contact with the man’s son who was also intoxicated and actively bleeding from a wound on his head. The son did not want to pursue charges, but given the nature of the call and the man’s injuries, the father was taken into custody. The father was evidently upset that his son was living with him. Officers would later speak to the father’s landlord and other witnesses who said they saw the father attack his son “out of nowhere” according to police reports, and was standing over him punching him outside. The 70-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with Domestic Battery causing bodily harm.
