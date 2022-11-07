ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden faces high expectations at UN climate talks

US President Joe Biden arrived at UN climate talks in Egypt on Friday armed with major domestic achievements against global warming but under pressure to do more for countries reeling from natural disasters. It also aims to step up efforts to cut methane emissions -- a major contributor to global warming -- with a "Super-Emitter Response Program" that would require companies to act on leaks reported by "credible" third parties.
Midterms expose possible cracks in the Trump foundation

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (TND) — Former President Donald Trump won’t be riding the red wave he thought was coming. The dust is starting to settle after midterm elections. While there’s a few key races still being counted or headed for runoff votes, out of the more than 330 candidates Trump endorsed, there were only a few big wins by candidates he favored. GOP Senate candidate JD Vance had an easy win in Ohio, along with North Carolina Rep. Ted Budd.
Former President Trump votes for DeSantis, plans big announcement

PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Former President Donald Trump voted for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Election Day and dropped hints about a second run for the White House. Trump spoke to the media after he cast his vote at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on Tuesday morning. Melania Trump joined him.
AP: Democrat Murray wins sixth term to US Senate

WASHINGTON — Sen. Patty Murray won reelection Tuesday as the Democratic stalwart prevailed in a campaign in which she repeatedly said her Republican challenger was too extreme for Washington state. Murray bested defeated Tiffany Smiley in her quest for a sixth term. Murray’s 30 years in the Senate place...
Oregon votes to send Ron Wyden back to the U.S. Senate

PORTLAND, Ore. — Incumbent Sen. Ron Wyden will continue to represent Oregon in the United States Senate. The Associated Press has called the race for Oregon's senior senator. Wyden, 73, led the vote with 56% in early returns Tuesday night. ELECTION RESULTS https://katu.com/news/election-results. He leads his closest competitor, Republican...
