HUNT VALLEY, Md. (TND) — Former President Donald Trump won’t be riding the red wave he thought was coming. The dust is starting to settle after midterm elections. While there’s a few key races still being counted or headed for runoff votes, out of the more than 330 candidates Trump endorsed, there were only a few big wins by candidates he favored. GOP Senate candidate JD Vance had an easy win in Ohio, along with North Carolina Rep. Ted Budd.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO