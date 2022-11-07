Read full article on original website
Biden faces high expectations at UN climate talks
US President Joe Biden arrived at UN climate talks in Egypt on Friday armed with major domestic achievements against global warming but under pressure to do more for countries reeling from natural disasters. It also aims to step up efforts to cut methane emissions -- a major contributor to global warming -- with a "Super-Emitter Response Program" that would require companies to act on leaks reported by "credible" third parties.
KVAL
Midterms expose possible cracks in the Trump foundation
HUNT VALLEY, Md. (TND) — Former President Donald Trump won’t be riding the red wave he thought was coming. The dust is starting to settle after midterm elections. While there’s a few key races still being counted or headed for runoff votes, out of the more than 330 candidates Trump endorsed, there were only a few big wins by candidates he favored. GOP Senate candidate JD Vance had an easy win in Ohio, along with North Carolina Rep. Ted Budd.
KVAL
Voter voices: Americans explain what key issues pushed them to the polls
WASHINGTON (TND) — The polls are closed and results are coming from across the country as candidates and voters are biting their nails, waiting to see who will take control of Congress. The National Desk is hearing voices from around the country as races are called. In Georgia, some...
KVAL
Former President Trump votes for DeSantis, plans big announcement
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Former President Donald Trump voted for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Election Day and dropped hints about a second run for the White House. Trump spoke to the media after he cast his vote at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on Tuesday morning. Melania Trump joined him.
Tudor Dixon fights back after MI GOP memo blames her for Republican losses
Michigan GOB Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon is fighting back after an internal memo from the state's Republican Party blamed losses in the Midterm Election on her performance.
KVAL
Fact Check Team: Republican party looks forward after disappointing midterms
WASHINGTON (TND) — After a midterm election that did not go as they hoped, the Republican party is looking for a way forward. Former President Donald Trump has been the unquestioned leader but is now facing attacks from within the Republican party by candidates he picked and supported. The...
KVAL
AP: Democrat Murray wins sixth term to US Senate
WASHINGTON — Sen. Patty Murray won reelection Tuesday as the Democratic stalwart prevailed in a campaign in which she repeatedly said her Republican challenger was too extreme for Washington state. Murray bested defeated Tiffany Smiley in her quest for a sixth term. Murray’s 30 years in the Senate place...
KVAL
JD Vance wins Ohio Senate seat as Republicans look to take control of Senate
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Republican J.D. Vance has defeated Democrat Tim Ryan in a heated Senate race in Ohio, according to The Associated Press. Vance and Ryan were running to fill retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman's seat in what was one of the most closely watched races in the country.
KVAL
Oregon votes to send Ron Wyden back to the U.S. Senate
PORTLAND, Ore. — Incumbent Sen. Ron Wyden will continue to represent Oregon in the United States Senate. The Associated Press has called the race for Oregon's senior senator. Wyden, 73, led the vote with 56% in early returns Tuesday night. ELECTION RESULTS https://katu.com/news/election-results. He leads his closest competitor, Republican...
