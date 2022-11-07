Read full article on original website
Undocumented immigrants and homeless Americans: Who gets more assistance in Denver?David HeitzDenver, CO
UPDATED: Bradley defeats Brody for Colorado House District 39 seatSara B. HansenColorado State
UPDATED: Marshall defeats Huffman for Colorado House District 43 seatSara B. HansenColorado State
Denver may spend $4.26 million to house 56 homeless youthDavid HeitzDenver, CO
UPDATED: Hartsook defeats Henry for House District 44 seatSara B. HansenColorado State
Denver expanding free rideshare program to more neighborhoods
DENVER — Denver is expanding its free on-demand rideshare service, the Denver Connector, to more neighborhoods. The microtransit service started as a one-year pilot program in the Montbello neighborhood in October 2021. Earlier this fall, Denver City Council voted to extend the pilot for two more years and expand it to more neighborhoods.
RTD wants a corporate sponsor for the A Line
DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) is looking for a new name for its commuter rail line to Denver's airport. RTD said it is actively looking for a corporate sponsor interested in naming rights for the A Line between Union Station and Denver International Airport. The rail line...
Denver Police: controversial 'ShotSpotter' technology helped speed response to Colfax shooting
DENVER — When three suspects pulled up to a stop sign, got out of their car and opened fire on six people standing at East Colfax Avenue and Verbena Street last week, Denver Police said a technology that detects the sound of gunfire first alerted them to the shooting.
Denver mayor announces plan to fight crime downtown
DENVER — Joined by some of Denver's top law enforcement and business leaders, Mayor Michael Hancock announced a partnership between the city and the Downtown Denver Partnership to try to reduce crime downtown. "If we're going to sustain the recovery that has taken place in Denver and return it...
WATCH: Wounded Denver officer released from hospital
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A Denver Police (DPD) officer who was wounded in the line of duty is back home after spending six weeks in the hospital. Detective Jay Lopez was shot while working with the DPD Fugitive Unit in Broomfield on Sept. 29. The Broomfield Police Department (BPD) said...
Car catches fire after rear-ending vehicle near Dove Valley
Fire crews responded to a multiple-car crash near Dove Valley where one car caught on fire.
KDVR.com
Chilly start to the day before flurries move in
Temperatures will only make it to the upper 40s Thursday, while some parts of the state will see evening flurries. Kylie Bearse forecasts. Temperatures will only make it to the upper 40s Thursday, while some parts of the state will see evening flurries. Kylie Bearse forecasts. Denver weather: Cold Friday,...
Crash closes 3 lanes of southbound I-225 north of Cherry Creek Reservoir
A crash closed three lanes of Interstate 225 just north of Cherry Creek Reservoir on Tuesday morning.
Hazardous materials concerns mitigated after fire at Centennial business
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A fire in Centennial that sent a large plume of smoke into the air early Wednesday is out and all hazardous materials concerns have been mitigated, South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) said. Crews responded to a commercial structure fire in the generator room of a business...
milehighcre.com
Xcel Energy to Build New Facility at HighPoint Elevated in Aurora
Xcel Energy has acquired 10 acres at HighPoint Elevated, a 5-million-square-foot industrial park under construction in Aurora, for $2.7 million. Hyde Development and Mortenson, the project’s developers, will partner on the construction of a 40,000-square-foot build-to-suit facility for Xcel with approximately five acres of yard space. “Delivering outstanding customer...
Westword
Denver's Most and Least Popular Radio Stations Now
The ratings for Denver radio stations have seen some significant shifts over the past three months, when a new outlet reached number one and other popular stations swapped places. Further down the roster, big gains were registered by a leading sports-talker, while a public-radio favorite that became a focus of controversy saw its audience share slide.
DPS revises closure recommendation to include 5 schools, not 10
DENVER — Denver Public Schools' superintendent is now recommending the district close five elementary and middle schools -- half the number the district had previously proposed for closure. On Oct. 25, the district said it would recommend to the Denver Public Schools Board that 10 schools be closed for...
5 things to know about 20-degree temperature drop in Denver
A big weather change is on the way to the Denver metro area on Thursday after high temperatures near 70 degrees.
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overhead
Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Colorado witness at Loveland reported watching a “translucent craft” in the shape of a V crossing the sky under the higher stratus clouds at about 10:36 p.m. on April 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
'Astonishing:' Car thieves hit ArapCo Republican watch party
After republicans nationwide made rising crime a central issue in their campaigns, CBS News Colorado has learned some Arapahoe County GOP members experienced that crimewave firsthand after car thieves stole their vehicles while they watched election returns Tuesday night at an Aurora nightclub."The irony is definitely not lost on me," said Jimmy Sengenberger, a conservative radio talk show host and columnist, who was at the Arapahoe County Republican party and had his 2020 Hyundai Tucson stolen from the parking lot.Sengenberger said it was "ironic" that it was cars belonging to Republican supporters that were stolen on election night from the...
KDVR.com
Here's why there's a large plume of smoke over metro Denver
Here’s why there’s a large plume of smoke over metro …. Here's why there's a large plume of smoke over metro Denver. Katie Orth speaks with a holistic wellness expert about ways to combat seasonal depression. Family warned about man now accused of murder. When Lloyd Love Jr....
denverite.com
Your landlord probably hasn’t applied for Denver’s residential rental license program that’s meant to “eliminate slumlords”
Landlords are dillydallying when it comes to applying for Denver’s residential rental license — part of a new program that’s supposed to boost the city’s oversight of health and safety conditions at rental properties. Applications have been submitted for just 717 units, and only 534 had...
F-16 Fighting Falcons will fly over Colorado for Veterans Day
AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado National Guard will fly a formation of F-16 Fighting Falcons on Friday to commemorate Veterans Day. The 140th Wing will launch the jets from Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora around 10:30 a.m. Friday. The flyovers will arrive in Fruita at 11 a.m. followed...
2 officers dragged by car theft suspects, DPD says
DENVER — No serious injuries were reported when two officers were dragged by car theft suspects in the Congress Park neighborhood Wednesday morning, the Denver Police Department said. Police said it happened in the area of 13th and 14th avenues and Elizabeth Street. Officers tried to contact car theft...
Who has the right-of-way at a two-way stop if you're making a left?
When you get to a two-way stop, who has the right of way if you want to make a left — you or the (multiple!) people across the way who want to drive straight across? Jayson Luber explains.
