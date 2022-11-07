ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Denver expanding free rideshare program to more neighborhoods

DENVER — Denver is expanding its free on-demand rideshare service, the Denver Connector, to more neighborhoods. The microtransit service started as a one-year pilot program in the Montbello neighborhood in October 2021. Earlier this fall, Denver City Council voted to extend the pilot for two more years and expand it to more neighborhoods.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

RTD wants a corporate sponsor for the A Line

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) is looking for a new name for its commuter rail line to Denver's airport. RTD said it is actively looking for a corporate sponsor interested in naming rights for the A Line between Union Station and Denver International Airport. The rail line...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver mayor announces plan to fight crime downtown

DENVER — Joined by some of Denver's top law enforcement and business leaders, Mayor Michael Hancock announced a partnership between the city and the Downtown Denver Partnership to try to reduce crime downtown. "If we're going to sustain the recovery that has taken place in Denver and return it...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

WATCH: Wounded Denver officer released from hospital

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A Denver Police (DPD) officer who was wounded in the line of duty is back home after spending six weeks in the hospital. Detective Jay Lopez was shot while working with the DPD Fugitive Unit in Broomfield on Sept. 29. The Broomfield Police Department (BPD) said...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Chilly start to the day before flurries move in

Temperatures will only make it to the upper 40s Thursday, while some parts of the state will see evening flurries. Kylie Bearse forecasts. Temperatures will only make it to the upper 40s Thursday, while some parts of the state will see evening flurries. Kylie Bearse forecasts. Denver weather: Cold Friday,...
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

Xcel Energy to Build New Facility at HighPoint Elevated in Aurora

Xcel Energy has acquired 10 acres at HighPoint Elevated, a 5-million-square-foot industrial park under construction in Aurora, for $2.7 million. Hyde Development and Mortenson, the project’s developers, will partner on the construction of a 40,000-square-foot build-to-suit facility for Xcel with approximately five acres of yard space. “Delivering outstanding customer...
AURORA, CO
Westword

Denver's Most and Least Popular Radio Stations Now

The ratings for Denver radio stations have seen some significant shifts over the past three months, when a new outlet reached number one and other popular stations swapped places. Further down the roster, big gains were registered by a leading sports-talker, while a public-radio favorite that became a focus of controversy saw its audience share slide.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

DPS revises closure recommendation to include 5 schools, not 10

DENVER — Denver Public Schools' superintendent is now recommending the district close five elementary and middle schools -- half the number the district had previously proposed for closure. On Oct. 25, the district said it would recommend to the Denver Public Schools Board that 10 schools be closed for...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

'Astonishing:' Car thieves hit ArapCo Republican watch party

After republicans nationwide made rising crime a central issue in their campaigns, CBS News Colorado has learned some Arapahoe County GOP members experienced that crimewave firsthand after car thieves stole their vehicles while they watched election returns Tuesday night at an Aurora nightclub."The irony is definitely not lost on me," said Jimmy Sengenberger, a conservative radio talk show host and columnist, who was at the Arapahoe County Republican party and had his 2020 Hyundai Tucson stolen from the parking lot.Sengenberger said it was "ironic" that it was cars belonging to Republican supporters that were stolen on election night from the...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Here's why there's a large plume of smoke over metro Denver

Here’s why there’s a large plume of smoke over metro …. Here's why there's a large plume of smoke over metro Denver. Katie Orth speaks with a holistic wellness expert about ways to combat seasonal depression. Family warned about man now accused of murder. When Lloyd Love Jr....
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

F-16 Fighting Falcons will fly over Colorado for Veterans Day

AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado National Guard will fly a formation of F-16 Fighting Falcons on Friday to commemorate Veterans Day. The 140th Wing will launch the jets from Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora around 10:30 a.m. Friday. The flyovers will arrive in Fruita at 11 a.m. followed...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

2 officers dragged by car theft suspects, DPD says

DENVER — No serious injuries were reported when two officers were dragged by car theft suspects in the Congress Park neighborhood Wednesday morning, the Denver Police Department said. Police said it happened in the area of 13th and 14th avenues and Elizabeth Street. Officers tried to contact car theft...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy