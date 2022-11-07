ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 2

Related
WESH

Central Florida counties facing power outages due to Tropical Storm Nicole

Central Florida — Thousands of power outages have been reported across Central Florida as Tropical Storm Nicole moves through. As of 6:30 p.m. Florida Power and Light estimated the following amounts of their customers without power in different counties:. Volusia County: 9,020 customers with no power out of 190,250.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Wilbur-By-The-Sea homes collapse into ocean as Nicole slams Florida's east coast

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — According to a report from WKMG, homes that were teetering as the beach eroded from Nicole collapsed as the storm battered Florida's east coast. At least six beachside homes in Wilbur-By-The-Sea have collapsed, but so far no injuries have been reported. WKMG says a man who lives in the area says he saw a house tumble into the ocean.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Breaches leave part of A1A in southern St. Johns County closed

In southern St. Johns County, people were bracing Wednesday for possible flooding along the coast as Nicole headed toward Florida. Breaches have also left part of A1A closed at Marineland at the St. Johns-Flagler County line after high tide brought water into the roadway Wednesday morning. The flooding left a sludge sand behind on the roadway.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Closures announced as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida

(WSVN) - Out of an abundance of caution, closures across South Florida have been announced as Tropical Storm Nicole continues its track to Florida’s east coast. All Miami-Dade County schools, as well as region and district offices, will be closed Wednesday. Broward County Public Schools. All Broward County schools...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on storm preparations for Nicole

Florida — Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke Wednesday morning about storm preparations. Florida residents have been preparing for the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, which is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane, and several counties have decided to open shelters. On Monday, DeSantis issued an executive order declaring a state...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Publix Stores To Close Early Wednesday Ahead Of Nicole

Publix stores in multiple local counties will close early ahead of tropical storm Nicole. Publix locations in Indian River and St. Lucie counties are set to close at noon on Wednesday, while stores in Martin County will close at 2 p.m. Additionally, some stores in both Palm Beach and Okeechobee counties are scheduled to close early.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
brevardtimes.com

Over 9,000 FPL Customers Without Power In Florida

BOCA RATON, Florida – Florida Power & Light is reporting that over 9,000 customers are without power across the Sunshine State as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches the east coast of Florida as of 4 p.m. The Florida counties in South Florida with the most amount of power outages are...
FLORIDA STATE
Talk Media

Hurricane Watch In Effect Ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole

A hurricane in November? It is possible. As Subtropical Storm Nicole heads toward Florida, the National Hurricane Center issued hurricane and storm surge watches for much of southeastern and east-central Florida on Monday morning. As of the 10 a.m. advisory, Subtropical Storm Nicole has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles...
FLORIDA STATE
Uncovering Florida

Here's what happens to Florida manatees during a hurricane

Manatee season is almost here, and with it comes tropical storm Nicole. As the storm strengthens and makes its way closer to the eastern shorelines of Florida, it's hard but to wonder what kind of impact storms of such caliber have on the wildlife, specifically the already endangered species such as manatees. So, let's talk about it; what happens to manatees during a hurricane?
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy