Read full article on original website
Related
fox13news.com
Florida yards washed into Atlantic Ocean before Nicole landfall
Storm surge from Tropical Storm Nicole began impacting the east coast of Florida, Video shows yards along the beach were washed away. This footage was captured by Krista Dowling Goodrich, who operates Salty Dog Vacations in Daytona Beach Shores.
WESH
Central Florida counties facing power outages due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Central Florida — Thousands of power outages have been reported across Central Florida as Tropical Storm Nicole moves through. As of 6:30 p.m. Florida Power and Light estimated the following amounts of their customers without power in different counties:. Volusia County: 9,020 customers with no power out of 190,250.
First Coast News
Atlantic Ocean crossing A1A near St. Johns County, Flagler County line 😮
Warning: The following video contains language some may find offensive. This occurred Wednesday afternoon in the Marineland area.
10NEWS
Wilbur-By-The-Sea homes collapse into ocean as Nicole slams Florida's east coast
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — According to a report from WKMG, homes that were teetering as the beach eroded from Nicole collapsed as the storm battered Florida's east coast. At least six beachside homes in Wilbur-By-The-Sea have collapsed, but so far no injuries have been reported. WKMG says a man who lives in the area says he saw a house tumble into the ocean.
WESH
Hundreds of guardsmen activated by Florida National Guard for Tropical Storm Nicole
The Florida National Guard has activated guardsmen in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole headed toward Florida. Officials said about 570 guardsmen are set to help with the response to the storm. Response efforts include search and rescue across the state, guiding traffic and helping with Tiger Dam systems' installation.
WESH
Tropical Storm Nicole brings strong winds, causes power outages
There's been nearly 3 to 4 inches of rainfall and counting as Tropical Storm Nicole moves through Central Florida. A tornado watch in Flagler County is also effective until 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Nicole has been weakening but it's still packing a punch.
News4Jax.com
Breaches leave part of A1A in southern St. Johns County closed
In southern St. Johns County, people were bracing Wednesday for possible flooding along the coast as Nicole headed toward Florida. Breaches have also left part of A1A closed at Marineland at the St. Johns-Flagler County line after high tide brought water into the roadway Wednesday morning. The flooding left a sludge sand behind on the roadway.
WESH
When is Tropical Storm Nicole expected to become a hurricane?
Nicole officially became a proper tropical storm Tuesday. The storm is expected to begin strengthening and to be near or at hurricane strength when it makes landfall along Florida's east coast.
Nicole prompts school, road closures across Florida, coastal Georgia and South Carolina
Businesses and government buildings are closing in Florida and coastal Georgia and South Carolina before Nicole makes landfall.
Still Recovering From Hurricane Ian, Florida Now Faces Another Devastating Blow
Nicole made landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday morning and quickly weakened to a tropical storm. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the storm weakened to a tropical storm after its landfall just south of Vero Beach. But the tweaked storm
WSVN-TV
Closures announced as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida
(WSVN) - Out of an abundance of caution, closures across South Florida have been announced as Tropical Storm Nicole continues its track to Florida’s east coast. All Miami-Dade County schools, as well as region and district offices, will be closed Wednesday. Broward County Public Schools. All Broward County schools...
WESH
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on storm preparations for Nicole
Florida — Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke Wednesday morning about storm preparations. Florida residents have been preparing for the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, which is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane, and several counties have decided to open shelters. On Monday, DeSantis issued an executive order declaring a state...
click orlando
‘Total devastation:’ Wilbur-by-the-Sea homes collapse into ocean after Nicole strikes Florida
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – Seven beachside homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday after Nicole struck Florida as a hurricane and ripped across the state, devouring a large chunk of the coastline along Central Florida beaches. A house located at 4101 S. Atlantic Ave. fell into the...
iheart.com
Publix Stores To Close Early Wednesday Ahead Of Nicole
Publix stores in multiple local counties will close early ahead of tropical storm Nicole. Publix locations in Indian River and St. Lucie counties are set to close at noon on Wednesday, while stores in Martin County will close at 2 p.m. Additionally, some stores in both Palm Beach and Okeechobee counties are scheduled to close early.
News4Jax.com
Flooding reported in low-lying parts of St. Augustine ahead of Nicole
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – As Nicole on Wednesday evening gained hurricane strength while churning closer to Florida, voluntary evacuations began in the morning for coastal areas of St. Johns County. People who live in the city of St. Augustine, the city of St. Augustine Beach and those in...
brevardtimes.com
Over 9,000 FPL Customers Without Power In Florida
BOCA RATON, Florida – Florida Power & Light is reporting that over 9,000 customers are without power across the Sunshine State as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches the east coast of Florida as of 4 p.m. The Florida counties in South Florida with the most amount of power outages are...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Closed locations and canceled events as storm nears Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole nears Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, here is a list of locations that have closed or events that are being rescheduled or canceled throughout the area. This list will be updated as we get more information. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
State of Emergency issued in Bay area ahead of subtropical Storm Nicole
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an Executive order Monday declaring a State of Emergency for 34 counties, including some in the Bay area, that are in the potential path of Subtropical Storm Nicole.
Hurricane Watch In Effect Ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole
A hurricane in November? It is possible. As Subtropical Storm Nicole heads toward Florida, the National Hurricane Center issued hurricane and storm surge watches for much of southeastern and east-central Florida on Monday morning. As of the 10 a.m. advisory, Subtropical Storm Nicole has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles...
Here's what happens to Florida manatees during a hurricane
Manatee season is almost here, and with it comes tropical storm Nicole. As the storm strengthens and makes its way closer to the eastern shorelines of Florida, it's hard but to wonder what kind of impact storms of such caliber have on the wildlife, specifically the already endangered species such as manatees. So, let's talk about it; what happens to manatees during a hurricane?
Comments / 2