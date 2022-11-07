Read full article on original website
USC’s new, student-led mariachi band brings back a Trojan tradition
Rehearsal spaces near the USC Thornton School of Music are full on weeknights. Walk by and you’ll hear an oddly pleasing dissonance. Classical music and jazz compete with a sax player riffing on the intro to “Careless Whisper.”. On a recent evening, blasts of vihuela, guitarrón, violins and...
Call for Applications: 2022-2023 PhD Candidate Fellowships
USC Shoah Foundation Katz Research Fellowship in Genocide Studies. Breslauer, Rutman, and Anderson Research Fellowship. The USC Dornsife Center for Advanced Genocide Research invites proposals for three research fellowships for advanced-standing PhD candidates: the 2023-2024 Margee and Douglas Greenberg Research Fellowship; the 2023-2024 USC Shoah Foundation Robert J. Katz Research Fellowship in Genocide Studies; and the 2023-2024 Breslauer, Rutman, and Anderson Research Fellowship.
Call for Applications: 2023-2024 Center Research Fellowship
The USC Dornsife Center for Advanced Genocide Research invites applications from senior scholars for its 2023-2024 Center Research Fellowship. The Center is reestablishing this fellowship for senior scholars after a hiatus of several years. The fellowship was established in 2014 and last bestowed in the 2018-2019 academic year. The fellowship...
Clearing the (Classroom) Air
A new air purification strategy by USC Viterbi researchers might reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission in classrooms and other indoor spaces by as much as tenfold. University classrooms are forums for intellectual exchange. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how important it is for classrooms to also be sites of efficient air exchange—that is, good ventilation.
Call for Applications for USC Shoah Foundation Robert J. Katz Research Fellowship in Genocide Studies
USC Shoah Foundation invites applications from advanced-level PhD candidates for the 2023-2024 USC Shoah Foundation Robert J. Katz Research Fellowship in Genocide Studies. This fellowship is one of three fellowships available to advanced-standing PhD candidates from any university and any academic discipline whose dissertation research focuses on testimony from the USC Shoah Foundation Visual History Archive and other USC resources. Read more about the other fellowships here.
Students engineer microbes to quickly remove medicinal drugs from the water supply
Eight months ago, a team of students launched a project to develop an accessible and affordable biofilter to eliminate certain toxins from water. These undergraduates at the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences presented — albeit remotely — their enterprising effort at the 2022 International Genetically Engineered Machine (iGEM) Grand Jamboree in Paris.
