Malfunctioning pie-wrapping machine delay's Hubig's return

After selling thousands of fruit pies at a pop-up stand outside the Oak Street Po-Boy festival, Hubig's Pies was set to return to local store shelves Monday morning. But a problem with the machine that packages the pies snarled deliveries.

NOLA.com reports Hubig's Pies owner Drew Ramsey expects to have deliveries back on track for Tuesday.

Hubig's, a favorite snack for generations of New Orleanians, has been absent from stores for more than ten years. A fire at the production facility in Faubourg Marigny in July 2012 destroyed the entire operation, and after rumors of a return followed by nothing, it almost seemed as if it were yet another casualty of "ain't dere no more."

Then in 2019, the company secured a loan and even the Louisiana Governor's office issued a news release of the sweet treat's imminent return. A few months later, Hubig's Pies settled on a building in Elmwood for its new pie-making factory.

Not long after that, the pandemic hit and there were no updates of when Hubig's Pies would return.

Almost by surprise, the company announced last week it was hiring. After so many fits and starts over the years, Ramsey would not publicly commit to a firm delivery date. Then came the South Carrollton pie stand and the buzz spread from there.