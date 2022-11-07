Read full article on original website
Shawn Levy reportedly in early talks to direct 'Star Wars' film
The Adam Project director is in early negotiations with Lucasfilm to direct a Star Wars movie, according to Deadline. The outlet has not reported its sources or released any details about the film or negotiations themselves. Shawn shared screenshots of the news to his Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday, seemingly confirming Deadline’s report. He captioned his post, “Childhood me is losing his s**t right now. Grown-up me is too." The prolific filmmaker is currently working alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on Deadpool 3, set for release in November 2024.
Emily Blunt Looks Pretty in Pink Glittering Knit Vest & Jimmy Choo Sandals for ‘The View’
Emily Blunt was shimmering in pink on the latest episode of “The View” on ABC. The actress stopped by the tv show to discuss her new project, “The English,” released today on Amazon Prime Video. Blunt arrived to the interview wearing a pink lurex knit double-breasted vest and matching trousers from Missoni’s spring 2023 women’s collection. The vest featured white buttons on the front and two pockets. Blunt styled the pink look with a few gold rings and a two-piece chain necklace. She went with a pale pink manicure to coordinate well with the bright two-piece set, a natural makeup glam, and...
Lionel Richie to receive Icon Award at American Music Awards
The All Night Long singer will be awarded the honorary prize in recognition of the "global influence" his music has had over the years. Richie said in a statement: "I'm immensely grateful for a career that has taken me to places I never imagined that I'd go, from arenas worldwide to studio sets to the AMA stage." "I can recall one of the first times I got to perform at the AMAs. It was to sing We Are the World among the most iconic musicians of my generation, so it is surreal to be receiving this recognition 36 years later."
'SNL' condemned after announcing Dave Chappelle hosting gig
'Newsweek' reports that Dave Chappelle's upcoming hosting gig on 'Saturday Night Live' has drawn swift backlash from the LGBTQ+ community. The comedian has been facing criticism since releasing his 2021 stand-up special 'The Closer'. Many viewers found that jokes aired in the Netflix show were transphobic. Among those who condemned the comedian following the release were GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition. Over the past year, protests have followed some of his appearances...
