The All Night Long singer will be awarded the honorary prize in recognition of the "global influence" his music has had over the years. Richie said in a statement: "I'm immensely grateful for a career that has taken me to places I never imagined that I'd go, from arenas worldwide to studio sets to the AMA stage." "I can recall one of the first times I got to perform at the AMAs. It was to sing We Are the World among the most iconic musicians of my generation, so it is surreal to be receiving this recognition 36 years later."

2 DAYS AGO