LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person died Saturday after being seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 31 three miles east of Lancaster, troopers said. The passenger was in a 2002 Nissan SUV on Catoe Road near Wilderness Lane when it ran off the road and went into a ditch. The person was taken to a hospital where they later died.

LANCASTER, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO