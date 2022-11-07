ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, SC

SC, GA districts announce schedule changes due to possible severe weather

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple school districts are announcing class schedule changes for Friday, Nov. 11 due to possible severe weather. Stephens County Schools and Franklin County Schools in Georgia will be closed Friday. The following districts have announced they will switch to e-Learning on Friday:. Greenwood School District...
Man wanted for attempted murder in Maryland arrested in NC, deputies say

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a man wanted on a parole violation for attempted murder was arrested in Rutherford County. Deputies said they received information that a fugitive from Baltimore County, Maryland was at a home on Gillespie Road in the High Shoals Community in Rutherford County.
Crews respond to small fire at Haywood mall in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville City Fire Department said crews responded to a small fire at the Haywood Mall on Wednesday night. Officials said the fire started in a storage area of the Aéropostale store. According to officials, crews quickly extinguished the fire, and no injuries were...
Stories of Upstate Veterans being saved through Veterans History Project

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The stories of 40 Upstate veterans are becoming preserved at Bob Jones Academy as part of the Veterans History Project. “I was thrilled at the idea of getting to learn something new and learning it from someone who had experienced these things,” said 11th grader Evan Long.
Car crashes into Greenwood Co. home

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A car crashed into a home Tuesday morning in Greenwood. The Greenwood City Fire Department said they responded around shortly before 10 a.m. to reports of a car hitting a house on Spring Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found the car resting under the home inside the basement. Responders crawled through […]
Greenville’s County’s new council leaders, ready for change

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday night’s Greenville County election finalized the future of the county council. Four new leaders are stepping in to replace longterm leaders who have served for decades. County council will definitely look different. Regardless of party lines—all four of the newly elected candidates have...
Spartanburg man admits to killing girlfriend

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg man who killed his girlfriend was sentenced to prison time on Wednesday after pleading guilty to her murder. The body of 34-year-old Mildred Susanne Motes was found on Massey Road in Cherokee County in May 2019. Investigators said 50-year-old Michael Goode Jr. killed...
Two people found dead at Greenville County home, coroner says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a death investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a home. The Sheriff's Office said the investigation started when a woman was reported missing. Deputies said when they arrived at a home on Saw Mill Road...
1 killed in crash near Lancaster, troopers say

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person died Saturday after being seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 31 three miles east of Lancaster, troopers said. The passenger was in a 2002 Nissan SUV on Catoe Road near Wilderness Lane when it ran off the road and went into a ditch. The person was taken to a hospital where they later died.
Viewer submission: Favorite outdoor places in Greenville

It's the 45th anniversary of a disaster in a small Georgia town and now faith and community brought them through the storm. Before last winter, Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent hit the outlook right. Here's what she’s calling for this year. 87-year-old Upstate poll worker. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
