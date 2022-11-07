Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
phillylacrosse.com
.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Central Bucks West 2023 goalie Shandlay commits to Drew
Central Bucks West 2023 goalie Will Shandlay has made a commitment to play Division III lacrosse at Drew University. High school: Central Bucks West (Doyestown, PA) Why did you choose Drew University, Men’s D3? “I chose Drew for its great academics, along with excellent outgoing coaches.”. Is there...
phillylacrosse.com
Philly girls among first signing class for University of South Florida
Phillylacrosse.com, Posted 11/10/22 – From Press Release. The University of South Florida head women’s lacrosse coach Mindy McCord, announced the signing of the 2023-24 inaugural class on National Signing Day. The signing class of 20 spans across 11 states, with the most coming from New Jersey. Maryland follows...
phillylacrosse.com
.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Paul VI (N.J.) 2023 DEF Silvey commits to Holy Family
Paul VI (N.J.) 2023 defenseman Owen Silvey has made a verbal commitment to play Division II lacrosse at Holy Family University. High school: Paul Vi (Haddonfield, N.J.) Why did you choose Holy Family University, Men’s D2? “I really like the coach, the exciting new lacrosse program, the good medical school, and the fact it’s close to home.”
phillylacrosse.com
.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: St. Augustine Prep (N.J.) 2023 MF Waddell commits to Maryland
St. Augustine Prep (N.J.) 2023 midfielder Jimmy Waddell has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at University of Maryland. High school: St. Augustine Prep (Mt. Laurel, N.J.) Grad year: 2023. Position: Midfield. College committed to: University of Maryland. Club team: SouthShore Mens. Expected major: Accounting and Business...
phillylacrosse.com
.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Hatboro-Horsham 2023 goalie Kirn commits to Eastern
Hatboro-Horsham 2023 goalie Brendan Kirn has made a commitment to play Division III lacrosse at Eastern University. High school: Hatboro-Horsham High School (Hatboro, PA) Lacrosse honors: 2022 SOL All League Team, 2022 Hatboro-Horsham Defensive MVP, Varsity Captain, Holiday Showcase All-Star, USMC Lacrosse Leadership Event MVP. Academic honors: Co-Class President, Stocks...
phillylacrosse.com
.@HEADstrongFnd to host three Alumni Challenge on Black Friday at M. Newtown: Penncrest/Strath Haven, L. Merion/MN & Radnor/Conestoga
Phillylacrosse.com, Posted 11/10/22 – From Press Release. On Black Friday, six of the most historic and successful high school lacrosse programs in Southeastern Pennsylvania will assemble their alumni to honor the past, celebrate their love of the game and support families affected by cancer. On November 25th starting at...
phillylacrosse.com
.@NLLwings holding training camp session free and open to the public Saturday at the Voorhees, N.J. center
Phillylacrosse.com, Posted 11/10/22 – From Press Release. After clinching a playoff berth last season for the first time in the modern franchise’s history, the Philadelphia Wings are back in town for training camp ahead of the 2022-2023 season. Training sessions begin tomorrow and continue with a 3-5 p.m. session that is free and open to the public on Saturday, November 12 at the Wings Training Center in Voorhees, N.J.
13abc.com
ProMedica announces departure from skilled nursing joint venture
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica on Monday announced that it has exited its skilled nursing joint venture and entered into definitive agreements with Welltower. According to a statement released by ProMedica, under the terms of the agreement, a new Welltower venture will own the real estate interest for ProMedica’s skilled nursing facilities. In addition, operations for the skilled nursing facilities will also transition to new operators.
WSYX ABC6
Outspent, shut out of state races, what's next for Ohio Democrats
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Outspent, out-messaged, and once again shut out of statewide office, Democrats in Ohio are licking their wounds, trying to figure out what happened -- and gearing up for an important Senate race in two years. After her party was swept in the statewide races and...
wqkt.com
Ashland-area Amish men fined for violating Ohio’s new buggy safety law
Eleven Ashland-area Amish men were recently fined for violating Ohio’s buggy safety law. The law, which went into effect at the end of August, requires all animal-drawn buggies to display a yellow flashing light while they are being operated on public roadways. Violating the law is a minor misdemeanor punishable by up to a $150 fine. The vast majority of the 11 men in Ashland County pleaded no contest to the charge, citing their religious beliefs, and left their fines unpaid.
Fremont City Schools income tax renewal voted down
FREMONT, Ohio — After election day, Fremont City Schools is potentially losing about $9 million a year in its operating budget. Fremont voters denied the renewal of a 1 1/4 percent income tax that was first approved in 2002. That income tax brought in an average of $9 million a year, representing 20% of FCS' operating budget.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Rosaria’s
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -The owners of Rosie’s Italian Grill are branching out to their hometown of Perrysburg. This past summer, they opened Rosaria’s on Third Street. “We wanted to be completely different from our McCord Store,” said owner Phil Barone. “We talked about doing a coastal Italian because my mom loved fish, but she was a traditional Italian mama, and she loved her pasta.”
richlandsource.com
Active shooter training scenario in Mansfield prompts 'immediate attack' by law enforcement
MANSFIELD -- Jason Bammann doesn't want to disclose specific tactics local police officers will take during an active shooter situation. But after an active threat/active shooter training scenario on Thursday morning involving local law enforcement officers, Mansfield's assistant police chief made it clear that eliminating the threat to civilian lives is job 1.
hometownstations.com
Bath Township Fire Department called out to structure fire on Lost Creek Blvd.
Press Release from the Bath Township Fire Department: Bath Township Fire Department responded to a report of a residential structure fire at 2604 Lost Creek Blvd., Lima, Ohio, in Bath Township at 2:25 P.M. on November 10, 2022. Upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke coming from a shed which was...
WTOL-TV
Toledo city councilmember Grim leaving for Ohio House of Representatives
Michele Grim has served on Toledo City Council since January 2022, so why leave so early into her council term? Here's what she had to say.
wktn.com
Union County Man Killed in Multiple Vehicle Crash in Clark County
SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating three crashes that occurred on Nov. 9 on eastbound Interstate 70 near the Enon Road exit in Mad River Township. The first crash occurred at approximately 4:45 a.m., when a Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Jordan April,...
sent-trib.com
Two Bryan men plead guilty to assault
Two men from Bryan have pleaded guilty to assault after they beat a man at the side of the road. Gary Brown, 61, and Tyler Brown, 30, appeared Oct. 25 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. The men, who are formerly of Fostoria, were indicted...
spectrumnews1.com
Majewski unable to unseat Kaptur in OH-9 race
CLEVELAND — The Ottowa County Republican Party held a watch party in Port Clinton. Republican Congressional candidate J.R. Majewski spoke to Spectrum News before the results came in. He touted himself as a combat veteran. His campaign took a hit when the AP reported that Majewski may have not served in combat after unearthing his military records.
sent-trib.com
Victim’s name released for fatal fire at Perrysburg Twp. apartments
LIME CITY — The victim in the structure fire at the Titleist Club Apartments in Perrysburg Township was 47-year-old Justin Dotson. The male victim was the single fatality in the fire last Thursday night. The cause of death has not been released. The victim was taken to the Lucas County coroner for an autopsy and identification.
hometownstations.com
Delphos man facing charges after incident at Cairo Grain Elevator
MEDIA RELEASE 11-8-2022 from the Allen County Sheriff's Office: On October 29, 2022 at approximately 6:09PM Allen County Deputies were dispatched to the Cairo Grain Elevator. A male, later identified as Derek D. Tussing (DOB 3-10-1991) of Delphos, had tried to pull a female out of her car. When he was not successful at that, he got into a nearby vehicle with the keys in the ignition. Then, at a high rate of speed, Mr. Tussing drove the vehicle directly into the grain elevator entrance, striking grain elevator employee Richard Stemen. Mr. Stemen was life flighted to a Columbus hospital for life-threatening injuries.
