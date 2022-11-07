ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

David
3d ago

The Pennsylvania Democrats like most Democrats will ONLY vote Blue because they were told to. Mindless following sheep. Doesn't matter how unfit or sick a candidate was as long as there was a D next to the candidate name they would vote blue. That's exactly how you know how spineless, mindless sheep they really are.

Anon Ymous
3d ago

This is an obvious lie. Fetterman cannot even hold a conversation without reading it, and besides that has zero policies that are for veterans.

TheFist*
3d ago

If you like the direction we've been heading in...inflation...gas prices...grocery bills...nuclear war...open borders...crime waves...I can go on and on! Keep voting DEMOCRAT! What's happening in this country is terrible! We can't afford keeping the Dems in power!

