This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Subfreezing temperatures likely for tailgating
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – There are only three regular-season Arkansas Razorback games left. Two of those will be played at home, and it looks like Saturdays will feature our coldest temperatures yet this season. So far, temperatures have been on the warm side for the previous home games. The...
River Valley election results
RIVER VALLEY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Voters in the River Valley area took to the polls to vote on November 8. You can view the results of Sebastian, Crawford, Johnson and Franklin counties below.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley have several races headed to runoffs
BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Several elections in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are headed to runoffs. A runoff takes place in Arkansas county offices if no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote. In municipal races, runoff can be avoided if that leading candidate gets more than 40% and no other candidate gets 20% or more.
Crews working diesel spill in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police and fire crews are working a significant diesel fuel spill in the area of Veterans Avenue and Roberts Boulevard.
Have you seen this missing teen?
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — Details continue to release regarding a missing teen in NW Ark. The Morgan Nick Foundation, based in Alma, Ark. echo details from the Washington County Sheriff’s office: “Braiden Layne Taylor is missing from the Fayetteville AR area. Please share. If you have any information regarding Braiden, contact the WCSO.” — Morgan Nick Foundation Details outline that...
5newsonline.com
Sunday alcohol sales pass in Bentonville and Rogers
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Voters in Rogers and Bentonville voted in favor of selling alcohol on Sundays, according to recent polling numbers. According to Benton County election results, in Rogers over 70% voted for alcohol sales on Sundays. In Bentonville, 74% of voters were in favor. The Keep...
KHBS
Fort Smith, Arkansas, voters in and out in a few minutes at Creekmore Park
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Voters from across the area cast ballots at the Creekmore Park vote center.Follow this link for maps of vote centers near you. "If you don't vote, you don't have a voice," Tara Sullivan said. "I think everyone should vote and stand up for what you...
KHBS
Yo-Yo Ma to speak at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville, Arkansas
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Yo-Yo Ma will speak at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville this week. Yo-Yo Ma is an acclaimed cellist who was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011. He is scheduled to speak on Thursday, Nov. 10, along with artist Carrie Mae Weems. Tickets are sold out, but standby tickets are available.
kansascitymag.com
What’s new in Northwest Arkansas, one of our favorite weekend getaway spots
The Ozarks are old. The hills of southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas were among the original geographical features on the continent, with some rocks on the ground there having been made upwards of a half-billion years ago. But grab a stool at the new German beer bar in the booming...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, November 9, 2022: What has gotten into people?
We’ve not seen anyone else tie these two incidents together. We will. So back in September, Doug Ramsey, chief operating officer of Beyond Beef and a 1992 SAU graduate, got busted in Fayetteville for a parking garage rage incident. He was alleged to have broken a windshield and bitten the nose of another driver. Ramsey joined Tyson Foods shortly after graduating from SAU but in late 2021, went to work for Beyond Beef. Beyond Beef uses bean and pea protein to resemble the form and favor of food products such as ground beef, sausage and chicken. Fast forward to early Sunday. John R. Tyson, chief financial officer of Tyson Foods, was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespass when a young woman arrived at her home in Fayetteville and found Tyson – a man she didn’t know -- asleep in her bed. Tyson, 31, son of Tyson’s board chair and great-grandson of the company founder, issued a statement that said he was embarrassed by his personal conduct. “I made a serious mistake and this has caused me to reflect deeply on the impact my actions can have on others,” he said. One wonders how the manager of a Tyson Foods chicken plant would react if a de-boner arrived for work drunk on Monday morning, and then passed out in the break room. You can be sure that question was being asked at Tyson facilities around the country earlier this week. What are they eating and drinking on Saturday nights up there in Fayetteville?
Washington County election results
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County voters took to the polls on November 8 to vote on a number of issues and positions. You can view all Washington County election results below.
KHBS
Veterans Day celebrations scheduled in Bella Vista
BELLA VISTA, Ark. — There are several ways to celebrate Veterans Day in Bella Vista this year. The Bella Vista Veteran's Wall is located at 101 Veterans Way. The wall features the names of more than 4,500 veterans, a historic timeline and historic flags surrounding the wall. Also on...
Multiple-vehicle accident shuts down Highway 59 in Barling
A multiple-vehicle accident shuts down Highway 59 in Barling near K Street on November 8.
Who Has The Best French Dips In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
A french dip sandwich is one of life's little joys, and every once in a while I'll come across a great one. In Fort Smith, there are a few places to get a French dip, and the first one that comes to mind is Ed Walker's. A french dip is a type of roast beef sandwich that you dip in Aujus sauce, and it tastes delicious.
Marijuana dispensaries react to Issue 4 failing
Recreational use marijuana will remain illegal in the state of Arkansas.
KHBS
Veterans Day celebration scheduled in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 10th Annual Fort Chaffee Veterans Day Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12. The festivities begin at the Chaffee Barbershop Museum, where Elvis Presley famously got his hair cut before serving in the U.S. Army. There will also be a Veterans Honor Ceremony at...
KHBS
Veterans to share works of art in Rogers
ROGERS, Ark. — If you enjoy art, Thursday evening is Art on the Bricks in downtown Rogers. In honor of Veterans Day this week, the event is highlighting works from U.S. military veterans. The event is scheduled Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There is also a performance...
familytravelgo.com
2022 Eureka Springs Arkansas Holiday Events and Attractions
Eureka Springs is one of our families favorite weekend getaway locations. They have such a unique variety of things to experience. The holiday season is a great time to visit. It’s a just a short drive from Tulsa and has so many fun things to offer for a winter vacation.
KHBS
University of Arkansas professor on the biggest races he's watching
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Andrew Dowdle with the University of Arkansas talked about the biggest races he's watching Tuesday.Part 1 is above. Part 2 is below. Questions about elections? The 40/29 Arkansas Voting Guide will help.
Arkansas polls see major voter turnout on Election Day
ARKANSAS, USA — Polling locations opened across Arkansas at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Vote because your voice matters," said Patricia Harriman. Harriman has come out to the same polling location in Springdale for 22 years. She says she had to wait in line to vote which makes her excited.
