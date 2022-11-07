ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Phoenix police release edited videos of alleged excessive force arrest

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police released edited body-cam video on Thursday of two officers arresting a man who fired gunshots at their patrol car last month, which has been criticized as excessive force. New surveillance video shows the two officers leaving a QuikTrip near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road on Oct. 27 and 38-year-old Harry Denman starting to talk to them just outside the front doors.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Serial burglary suspect arrested in Phoenix with stolen car and stolen guns, police say

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Authorities say two serial burglary suspects are behind bars after a pursuit in south Phoenix early Thursday morning. Chandler police say just after 2 a.m., Phoenix police tried to stop a dark blue Hyundai after learning the car was stolen from Chandler. Police say the driver of the Hyundai, later identified as 18-year-old Jose M Puga, did not stop and fled from officers.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?

Records reveal numerous complaints over Phoenix group home where teen was killed. Documents show one teen overdosed twice in a week and staff didn't stop residents from sneaking in weapons, guns and drugs into the facility. Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. OLLI has...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

DCS received several complaints regarding Phoenix group home prior to deadly shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Complaints from the Department of Child Safety for the North Star Independent Living Service Group Home for the last two years show a concerning trend. Arizona’s Family requested the records in December when an 18-year-old former resident was shot and killed. The Department of Child Safety oversees the private Phoenix group home near 19th Avenue and Hatcher Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man shot by Circle K clerk during argument in north Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that happened after an argument at a convenience store. Authorities say it happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday morning near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road. When officers showed up, they found a man who had been shot with serious injuries. At this time, investigators believe the man had gotten into a fight over the store being closed. Police tell Arizona’s Family that the man got into an argument that then escalated when a clerk pulled out a gun and shot him. Details on the man’s condition haven’t been released, but authorities on the scene confirmed that the man was undergoing surgery.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 suspects arrested after 2 shot at Chandler apartment complex

Fuzzy green substances were found on food and seafood was kept past its discard date at these Phoenix area restaurants. Arizona wedding planner accused of ditching multiple couples before big day. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A woman says her daughter showed up to her rehearsal dinner, but the wedding...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Man linked to several burglaries arrested after brief chase in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man linked to several Chandler burglaries is facing charges after leading Phoenix officers on a brief chase Thursday afternoon. Just after 2 p.m., officers attempted to pull over 18-year-old Jose Miguel Puga, who was driving a reported stolen Hyundai near 5th Street and Southern Avenue in Phoenix. The car was stolen on Oct. 30 when police say Puga was caught on surveillance video pulling into a driveway just a few blocks where the car was stolen.
PHOENIX, AZ
West Valley View

Nine individuals indicted on drug trafficking and money laundering

Back on Sept. 28, a grand jury in Phoenix returned a 34-count indictment against nine individuals for drug trafficking and money laundering. A 2021 investigation revealed that Martinez-Aviles, M.D.; Porras-Ochoa; Ochoa; Moore; Quijada; Thomas and Pimentel each conspired to distribute oxycodone knowingly and intentionally, and to distribute promethazine-codeine outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Roughly 400K ballots left to be counted in Maricopa County

Poll workers say tabulation machines issues caused confusion on Election Day. One poll worker said the news of the issues across Maricopa County sparked panic, leaving voters thinking their votes wouldn't be counted. Tracking Arizona's election results out of Maricopa County. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. County Recorder Stephen Richter...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: Arizona man arrested after camera footage allegedly catches him moving body

MESA, Ariz. — A man in Mesa, Arizona has been arrested after camera footage reportedly caught him moving a body, officials said. According to a news release from the Mesa Police Department, on Sunday just after 6 a.m., officers were called out to a house near East University Drive and North Sossaman Road after someone called 911 to report that they found their friend dead. When officers at the scene, they found the body of Deangelo Tye, 36, outside in an apartment complex landscaping.
MESA, AZ
12 News

Man arrested after standoff with police at Valley business

PHOENIX — Phoenix police said an arrest has been made after a suspect was involved in a standoff with police at a Valley business Monday afternoon. Authorities revealed Tuesday that the suspect arrested in connection to the incident has been identified as 47-year-old Victor Bautista Navarrete. Phoenix police attempted...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Baby hospitalized after reported overdose in west Phoenix home

MARYVALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A baby is in the hospital after reportedly overdosing on an unknown substance Monday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix police say they responded around 8 p.m. to a home near 103rd Avenue and Indian School Road after a child called to report that a baby wasn’t breathing. Police say the parents began CPR before Phoenix firefighters arrived, who then took the child to a nearby hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley

Scammers hack your email and pretend to be your title company to hijack your money. Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?. Some advocates say it's a huge win for consumers, protecting them from predatory debt collectors, but the business community says the new law will have unintended consequences.
ARIZONA STATE

