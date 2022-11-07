View the original article to see embedded media. There is a real argument to be made that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steph Curry are the two best players in the world right now. While their individual talent is undeniable, the leadership that each player exhibits is what allows their respective teams to win at such a high level. Winners of the last two titles, with the Milwaukee Bucks winning in 2021, and the Golden State Warriors winning in 2022, Steph and Giannis are undeniably on top right now.

