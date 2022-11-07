Read full article on original website
This generous Cincinatti couple donated $50 millionAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Richest NFL players
There's no shortage of articles chronicling the riches-to-rags stories of NFL players who went broke after squandering massive fortunes. Some blew it all on bad investments and leeching from hangers-on. Others did themselves in after partying, bad judgment, and reckless spending on homes, luxury cars, and shiny stuff of every imaginable kind.
Thursday Injury Report: Garrett Bradbury Returns to Practice, Josh Allen Remains Out
Vikings center Garrett Bradbury (ankle) returned to practice on Thursday in a limited capacity after missing the first session of the week. Barring a setback, he should be good to go for Sunday's game against the Bills. However, the Vikings will likely be without cornerback Cam Dantzler (ankle) and defensive...
Panthers vs Falcons Postgame Interviews
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Crowded Bears Receiver Corps Makes for Tough Decisions
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears have some game day personnel issues to address. One seems to be solved after they cleared a roster spot by waiving undrafted rookie tight end Jake Tonges. They are getting ready for the return of linebacker Matthew Adams, if not...
Henry Piles Up Yards vs. ‘Stacked’ Boxes
NASHVILLE – Clog that box as much as you want. Derrick Henry is up to the challenge. Through eight games, the Tennessee Titans running back has already piled up 362 yards against “stacked boxes,” which is when defenses use eight or more players close enough to the line of scrimmage that they can directly impact a run.
Steelers Sign Kicker Matthew Wright
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed kicker Matthew Wright to their 53-man roster off the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad, the team announced. Wright spent the summer of 2020 with the Steelers and kicked in three games for the team that season. He's played last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, making 21 of 24 field goals in 14 games.
Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez announces retirement at age 28
LAS VEGAS — Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez has retired from the NFL at age 28, the team announced Thursday on social media. Martinez joined the team in October and made 20 tackles in four games, including two starts. He is coming off by far his most productive game with...
Frustrated Brandin Cooks On Not Being Traded by Texans: ‘I want to win’
HOUSTON -- Texans veteran receiver Brandin Cooks spoke for the first time since the NFL trade deadline came and went him being dealt. Cooks broke his silence Thursday afternoon one week after missing a game for personal reasons due to his high level of frustration after remaining on the roster.
‘Pumped’ or ‘Pressure?’ Stafford Backup QB on New Rams Role
As if The Cardinals and Rams kickoff from SoFi Stadium at 1:25 p.m. PT. You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7. Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!. Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams?...
Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Tuli Tuipulotu, DL USC
The most important position in the Cleveland Browns defense is defensive end. Much is required to play the role effectively as they need someone big enough to hold up against the run, long enough to avoid being reached and athletic enough to rush the passer and funnel plays to the inside. Whether it's been Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon or Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, the Browns have been well served in that role. Not only do the Browns need to think about life after Clowney but they have struggled when Garrett and Clowney aren't on the field, let alone when they miss games due to injury.
Robert Quinn on Pace to Play 18, Gives Insight into Personal Toll of Trade
PHILADELPHIA – It’s a weird numbers game for Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn, sort of like a complex math equation with an answer that’s hard to believe. He is 32 and has been in the league for 12 seasons and might be the first player to play 18 since 1930.
Texans QB Davis Mills: Ready For Giants Blitz?
HOUSTON -- Davis Mills anticipated the question like it was an incoming blitz. “I’ve already seen a ton of it on film," Mills said. "They like to bring a lot of pressure. We’ll be ready for it. It kind of comes in any scenario." The Houston Texans' second-year...
Avonte Maddox’s Hamstring Could Have Eagles Scrambling in the Slot
PHILADELPHIA - At 8-0 there's not much to complain about when it comes to the Eagles but if you're into nitpicking the occasional special teams gaffe might be a cause for concern. The third phase wasn't kind to Philadelphia last week in Houston either when starting slot cornerback Avone Maddox...
Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Bold Predictions Revealed for Colts vs. Raiders
After all of the chaos surrounding the Indianapolis Colts this week, the focus can finally turn toward this weekend’s game. The Colts head out west this week to take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. While the Colts (3-5-1) have struggled throughout the season, the Raiders (2-6) have endured struggles of their own. Both teams have gone from projected playoff contenders when the season started to possibly possessing a top pick in April’s NFL Draft.
Breaking Down the First Dolphins-Browns Week 10 Injury Report
There wasn't anything particularly unusual about the Miami Dolphins' first injury report of the week ahead of their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and that included Terron Armstead and Xavien sitting out the Wednesday practice. Armstead continues to deal with his toe injury, though the Achilles issue that...
Bills & Cowboys Target Odell Beckham Jr. Drops Signing Hints?
A string of recent tweets from Odell Beckham Jr. seems to hint at places he isn't considering as he draws nearer to his return. In a Twitter thread Wednesday afternoon, "Sir Yacht" tweeted at OBJ, "Hey [OBJ] don't reply to this if you're going to sign with the Browns." This...
Behind Jimmy Butler’s 35 Points, the Miami Heat Hold Off The Charlotte Hornets
View the original article to see embedded media. A big night from Jimmy Butler allowed the Miami Heat to get a breather from their slow start to the season. Butler had 35 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals in the Heat's 117-112 victory in overtime Thursday against the Charlotte Hornets. The Heat improved to 5-7.
Steelers Upgrade DT Larry Ogunjobi on Latest Injury Report
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made few notable changes to their latest injury report and the only major alteration they did make was an improvement. The team announced that defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, who had been dealing with a knee injury, did participate in a limited capacity. He was listed as a non-participant one day ago.
OU Basketball: Oklahoma Signs Two Prep Stars
Oklahoma coach Jennie Baranczyk opened her second season in Norman with an emphatic victory Monday. On Wednesday, the first day of the fall national signing period, Baranczyk landed two stars in the 2023-24 recruiting class. OU got National Letters of Intent from Sahara Williams and Landry Allen, who will join...
Young, Atlanta set for matchup with Philadelphia
Atlanta Hawks (8-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (5-7, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks square off against the Philadelphia 76ers. Young is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.5 points per game. The 76ers have gone 4-6 against Eastern Conference...
